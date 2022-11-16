Restaurant header imageView gallery

Queen Eggroll

review star

No reviews yet

773 East Main Street

Brownsburg, IN 46112

Popular Items

Queen Eggroll Combo
Teriyaki Sticks
3 Piece

Eggrolls

1 Piece

1 Piece

$3.49
3 Piece

3 Piece

$9.99

6 Piece

$19.99

12 Piece

$29.99

Chicken Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

Three wings

12 Wings

$13.99

Meals

Queen Eggroll Combo
$16.49

Queen Eggroll Combo

$16.49

Your choice of three eggrolls, one teriyaki stick, fried rice or pancit, and drink.

Eggroll Combo

Eggroll Combo

$12.99

Three eggrolls, fried rice or pancit, and a drink

3 Wing Combo

3 Wing Combo

$15.99

Three wings, fried rice or pancit, and drink.

6 Wing Combo

$17.99

Six wings, fried rice or pancit, and drink.

Adobo Meal

Adobo Meal

$14.99

The adobo meal includes steam rice 2 eggrolls and a drink.

Beverages

Coke products

$2.49

Sides

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$3.99
Pancit

Pancit

$3.99

Savory rice noodles with vegetables.

Teriyaki Sticks
$4.49

Teriyaki Sticks

$4.49

Marinated for 12 hours, barbeque sticks.

Dessert Eggrolls

Apple Pie Eggroll

Apple Pie Eggroll

$3.49Out of stock
Peach Cobbler Eggroll
$3.49

Peach Cobbler Eggroll

$3.49

Strawberry Cheesecake Eggroll

$3.49

Cherry Cheesecake Eggroll

$3.49Out of stock

Drinks

Boba Tea

Boba Tea

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Filipino Cuisine

Location

773 East Main Street, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Directions

