Queen of Sheba - Cordova Memphis
Memphis
Cordova, TN 38016
Menu
Appetizer
Hummus
Chickpeas, Tahini Sauce, Virgin, Olive Oil and Lemon Served with one Tandoori Bread
Sheba Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Sheba Special Dressing
Grape Leave
Grape Leaves Stuffed with Rice, Onion, Tomato and a Blend of Spices
Baba Ghanoug
Grilled Eggplant with Tahini, Yogurt, Lemon and Topped with Olive Oil. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Tabouli Salad
Chopped Parsley, Mint, Tomatoes Onions and Cracked Bulgur, All with Sheba Special Dressing
Cucumber Yogurt
Diced Cucumber Mixed with Yogurt and Mint
Fattoush Salad
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Lettuce Parsley, Pita Chips and Sheba Dressing
Small Imperial Sample Plate
Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel and mixed Pickles. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Large Imperial Sample Plate
Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel, Tabouli, Grape Leaves, Olives, mixed Pickles, All Served with two Tandoori Bread
Falafel
Ground Chickpeas blended with Onions. Lightly fried and served with Tahini. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Lentil Soup
Lentil, Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes and Sheba Special Seasons. Note: Doesn't come Free if Combined with Other Plates
Labnah
Authentic Middle Eastern Yogurt Spread that has Velvety Cream Cheese with Olive Oil. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Olives & Mixed Pickle
An Assortment of Pickles, Carrots, Cauliflower, Jalapeno and Olives
Garlic Potatoes
Baked Potatoes with Seasoning
Arugula Salad
Tomato and Arugula
Corn Salad
Corn, Green Pepper, Red Pepper and Radishes
Samosas 4pcs
Ground Beef with mixed Vegetables
Muhammara
Ground Walnut, Bread crumbs, Tomatoes and Pomegranate Molasses
Olives Salad
Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Onions, Tomatoes and Olives
Kibba
Ground Beef, Onions, Bulgur and our Recipe
Sides
Breakfast
Fassolia w Eggs
White Beans Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes, Eggs Topped with Tahini. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Fassolia NO Eggs
White Beans Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes, Eggs Topped with Tahini. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Foul w Eggs
Fine Mashed Fava Beans with Onions, Tomatoes, Topped with Tahini. Served With One Tandoori Bread
Foul NO Eggs
Fine Mashed Fava Beans with Onions, Tomatoes, Topped with Tahini. Served With One Tandoori Bread
Shakshoukah
Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes, Onions and Parsley. Served with One Tandoori Bread
Omelette Eggs
Eggs and Seasoning
Hummus w Foul
Hummus Topped Fine Mashed Fava Beans Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes, Eggs Topped with Tahini. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Sheba Three Mixed
Mixed Foul, Fassolia, Eggs with Onions, Tomatoes, Topped with Tahini. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Sheba Three Meat Mixed
Beef Gallaba, Ground Beef, Livers with Onions and Tomatoes. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Sheba Six Mixed
Beef Gallaba, Ground Beef, Livers mixed Foul, Fassolia, Eggs with Onions, Tomatoes topped with Tahini Served with one Tandoori Bread
Kibda
Lamb Liver with Onions, Tomatoes Green Pepper and Sheba Spices. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Sheba Ground Beef
Ground Beef, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Pepper and Sheba Special Seasoning. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Beef Gallaba
Beef Meat, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Parsley and Sheba Special Seasoning. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Chicken Gallaba
Cubes of Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, Parsley, Green Pepper and Sheba Special Seasoning. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Liver w Hummus
Hummus topped Lamb Liver with Onions, Tomatoes, Green Pepper and Sheba Spices. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Liver w Cheese
Lamb Liver, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes Green Pepper and Sheba Spices. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Hummus w Beef
Hummus topped Beef Meat, Onions, Tomatoes, Parsley, Green Pepper and Sheba Special Seasoning. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Hummus w Chicken
Tomatoes, Green Pepper and Sheba Tomatoes, Green Pepper and Sheba Special Seasoning. Served with one Tandoori Bread
Sandwiches
Meat Shawarma Sand
Meat, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Tahini and Pickles
Chicken Shawarma Sand
Cubed of Chicken Cooked with Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Mayo and Yemeni Spices
Gyro Sandwich
Meat, Pickles, Tahini, Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes
Kabob Sandwich
Shish Kabob, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes and Hummus
Falafel Sandwich
Falafel, Tahini, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Sheba Special Dressing
Kibda Sandwich
Liver, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce and our recipe
Lamb Burger
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Beef
Chicken Burger
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Chicken
Cultural Plates
Sheba mixed Gallaba
Beef and Chicken Gallaba, Onions, Tomatoes, Parsley, Green Paper and Yemeni Special Seasoning Served with Rice and Salad or Soup
Shrimp Galabah
Yemeni Stewed, Cooked Shrimp, Green Pepper, Parsley, Onions, Tomatoes, with one Tandoori Bread or Rice and Salad or Soup
Lamb Haneeth
Our most popular dish, slow Roasted Lamb Seasoned & Cooked to Perfection Served with Long Basmati Rice, Assorted Vegetables, Salad or Soup
Half Chicken Haneeth
Chicken Seasoned with Special Seasoning, Special Imported Spices. Served with Rice and Stewed Potatoes and Salad or Soup
Whole Chicken Haneeth
Chicken Seasoned with Special Seasoning, Special Imported Spices. Served with Rice and Stewed Potatoes and Salad or Soup
Molokhia
Egyptian Spinach ( Corchorus Olitorius) mixed with Onions. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup
Molokhia w Shrimp
Egyptian Spinach ( Corchorus Olitorius) mixed with Onions with Shrimp. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup
Okra
Okra Cooked with Tomato Sauce and one Special Seasoning. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup
Okra w Meat
Okra Cooked with Tomato Sauce and one Special Seasoning with Meat. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup
Mushakal
Assorted Mixed Vegetables Stew Sauteed with Okra, Potatoes, Carrots, Scallion & Onions. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup
Vegetable Saltah
Assorted Mixed Vegetables Stew Sauteed with Okra, Potatoes, Carrots, Scallion & Onions. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup
Saltah w Beef
Assorted Mixed Vegetables Stew Sauteed with Okra, Potatoes, Carrots, Scallion & Onions. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup
Lamb Borma
Lamb shank served with lamb broth sauce and spices. Served with Rice.
Lamb Fahsah
Traditional dish of Stew Mashed Lamb and Potatoes. Served Bubbling Hot in a Clay Bowl. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup
Chicken Fahsah
Traditional dish of Mashed Chicken with Potatoes, Served Bubbling Hot in a Clay Bowl. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup
Fish Fahsah
Traditional dish of Mashed Fish Cooked with Potatoes. Served Bubbling hot in a Clay Bowl. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup
Fish Fahsah w Shrimp
Traditional dish of Mashed Fish Cooked with Potatoes. Served Bubbling hot in a Clay Bowl. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup
Lamb Agdah
Yemeni Stewed, Cooked Chunks of Lamb, Okra, Carrots, Potatoes, Green Pepper, and Onions. Served with one Tandoori Bread or Rice and Salad or Soup
Chicken Agdah
Yemeni Stewed, Cooked Chunks of Chicken, Okra, Carrots, Potatoes, Green Pepper and Onions with one Tandoori Bread or Rice and Salad or Soup Bread or Rice and Salad or Soup
Salmon Fish
Baked Salmon Fish, Seasoned with our Mixed Spices and Cooked to Perfection in Tandoor Oven. Served with Rice and Salad or Soup
Golden Fish
Baked Golden Fish, Seasoned with our Mixed Spices and Cooked to Perfection in Tandoor Oven. Served with Rice and Salad or Soup
Shrimp Seltah
Queen of Sheba Special Combos
Arabic Shawarma
Grilled marinated Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickles and Mayo, wrapped in a Pita
Sheba Grill for 8
Grilled marinated Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickles and Mayo, wrapped in a Pita
Sheba Grill for 4
2 Skewers Shish Kabob, 2 Skewers Shish Tawook, 2 Skewers Beef Kabob, 2 Skewers Chicken Kabob, 2 Lamb Chops. Served with Rice, Hummus and Salad
Sheba Grill for 2
1 Skewer Meat Shish Kabob, 1 Skewer Shish Tawook, 1 Skewer Meat Kabob, 1 Skewer Chicken Kabob. Served with Rice and Salad
Sheba Special for 2
Two pieces of Lamb Haneeth, Beef Gallaba, Chicken Gallaba, Stewed Potatoes and Rice, and Salad or Soup
Sheba Special for 4
Four pieces of Lamb Haneeth, Half Chicken Haneeth, Beef Gallaba, Chicken Gallaba, Stewed Potatoes and Rice, and Salad or Soup
1/4 Lamb
Quarter of Whole Lamb Haneeth, Assorted Vegetables, Long Basmati Rice, Salad and Soup NOTE: (Three Hours Required to be served in Yemeni style)
Whole Lamb
Whole Lamb Haneeth, Assorted Vegetables, Long Basmati Rice, Salad and Soup NOTE: (Three Hours Required to be served in Yemeni style)
Queen of Sheba Grilled
Lamb Chops
Grilled Lamb Chops, Seasoned and Cooked to Perfection. Served with Rice and Salad or Soup
Half Grilled Chicken
Chicken Seasoned & Grilled with Sheba Seasoning. Served with Rice and Salad or Soup
Whole Grilled Chicken
Chicken Seasoned & Grilled with Sheba Seasoning. Served with Rice and Salad or Soup
Gyro Plate
Gyro served with Fries
Shish Kabob Lamb
2 Skewers Kabob with Rice. Served with Salad
Shish Kabob Beef
2 Skewers Kabob with Rice. Served with Salad
Shish Tawook
2 Skewers Chicken Tawook with Rice. Served with Salad
Chicken Kabob
2 Skewers Chicken Kabob with Rice. Served with Salad
Meat Kabob
2 Skewers Meat Kabob with Rice. Served with Salad
Shawarma Mix
Mixed Meat & Chicken Shawarma. Served with Salad
Meat Shawarma Plate
Meat Shawarma served with Salad
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Chicken Shawarma served with Salad
Kabob Mix
Mixed Meat & Chicken Kabob. Served with Salad
Shish Mix
Shish Tawook & Shish Kabob. Served with Salad
Kids
Desserts
Coffee & Tea
Party Section
Ice Cream
Beverage Menu
Emperial Juice
Sheba Araisi
Mixed Fruits and Sheba recipe
Imperial Juice
Ice Cream Smoothie
Mango, Ice Cream & our Recipe
Protein Juice
Pomegranate, Ice Cream, Mango, Milk & our Recipe
Vitamin Juice
Apple, Mango, Nuts, Ice Cream, Milk & our Recipe
Lion Juice
Avocado, Milk, Honey, Nuts & our Recipe
Royal Juice
Barries, Ice Cream, Pineapple, Mango & our Recipe
Fancy Juice
Mango, Strawberry & our Recipe
Blueberry Smoothie
Blueberry & our Recipe
Twin Juice
Strawberry, Blueberry & our Recipe
Nutella Juice
Nutella, Ice Cream, Milk & our Recipe
Oreo Smoothie
Oreo & our Recipe
Concentrated Juice
Mango & our Recipe
Queen Juice
Chocolate, Cornflakes, Banana, Nuts & our Recipe
C Juice
Chocolate, Milk, Honey, & our Recipe
Moheto
Mojito Strawberry & our Recipe
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry, Milk, Honey, & our Recipe
Avocado Juice
Avocado, Milk, Honey, & our Recipe
Carrot Juice
Fresh Carrots
Orange Juice
Fresh Orange
Apple Juice
Lemonade Juice
Hibiscus Juice
Pomegranate Juice
Pineapple Juice
Melon Juice
Watermelon Juice
Kiwi Juice
Mango Juice
Grape Juice
Papaya Juice
Beet Juice
Yogurt Drink
Malt and Raisin Juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
