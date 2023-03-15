A map showing the location of Queen of Sheba - Cordova MemphisView gallery

Queen of Sheba - Cordova Memphis

Memphis

Cordova, TN 38016

Menu

Appetizer

Hummus

$5.99+

Chickpeas, Tahini Sauce, Virgin, Olive Oil and Lemon Served with one Tandoori Bread

Sheba Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Sheba Special Dressing

Grape Leave

$7.99

Grape Leaves Stuffed with Rice, Onion, Tomato and a Blend of Spices

Baba Ghanoug

$8.99

Grilled Eggplant with Tahini, Yogurt, Lemon and Topped with Olive Oil. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Tabouli Salad

$7.99

Chopped Parsley, Mint, Tomatoes Onions and Cracked Bulgur, All with Sheba Special Dressing

Cucumber Yogurt

$6.99

Diced Cucumber Mixed with Yogurt and Mint

Fattoush Salad

$9.99

Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Lettuce Parsley, Pita Chips and Sheba Dressing

Small Imperial Sample Plate

$14.99

Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel and mixed Pickles. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Large Imperial Sample Plate

$24.99

Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel, Tabouli, Grape Leaves, Olives, mixed Pickles, All Served with two Tandoori Bread

Falafel

$7.99

Ground Chickpeas blended with Onions. Lightly fried and served with Tahini. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Lentil Soup

$3.99

Lentil, Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes and Sheba Special Seasons. Note: Doesn't come Free if Combined with Other Plates

Labnah

$8.99

Authentic Middle Eastern Yogurt Spread that has Velvety Cream Cheese with Olive Oil. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Olives & Mixed Pickle

$6.99

An Assortment of Pickles, Carrots, Cauliflower, Jalapeno and Olives

Garlic Potatoes

$5.99

Baked Potatoes with Seasoning

Arugula Salad

$6.99

Tomato and Arugula

Corn Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Corn, Green Pepper, Red Pepper and Radishes

Samosas 4pcs

$7.99

Ground Beef with mixed Vegetables

Muhammara

$6.99

Ground Walnut, Bread crumbs, Tomatoes and Pomegranate Molasses

Olives Salad

$6.99

Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Onions, Tomatoes and Olives

Kibba

$9.99

Ground Beef, Onions, Bulgur and our Recipe

Sides

Rice

$5.99

Fries

$3.99

Garlic Sauce

$1.99

Yemeni Bread

$1.50

Yemeni Sahawik

$1.00

Yemeni Sahawik w Cheese

$4.99

Lamb Soup

$1.99

Tahini

$1.99

Breakfast

Fassolia w Eggs

$9.99

White Beans Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes, Eggs Topped with Tahini. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Fassolia NO Eggs

$9.99

White Beans Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes, Eggs Topped with Tahini. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Foul w Eggs

$9.99

Fine Mashed Fava Beans with Onions, Tomatoes, Topped with Tahini. Served With One Tandoori Bread

Foul NO Eggs

$9.99

Fine Mashed Fava Beans with Onions, Tomatoes, Topped with Tahini. Served With One Tandoori Bread

Shakshoukah

$8.99

Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes, Onions and Parsley. Served with One Tandoori Bread

Omelette Eggs

$6.99

Eggs and Seasoning

Hummus w Foul

$9.99

Hummus Topped Fine Mashed Fava Beans Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes, Eggs Topped with Tahini. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Sheba Three Mixed

$9.99

Mixed Foul, Fassolia, Eggs with Onions, Tomatoes, Topped with Tahini. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Sheba Three Meat Mixed

$19.99

Beef Gallaba, Ground Beef, Livers with Onions and Tomatoes. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Sheba Six Mixed

$19.99

Beef Gallaba, Ground Beef, Livers mixed Foul, Fassolia, Eggs with Onions, Tomatoes topped with Tahini Served with one Tandoori Bread

Kibda

$16.99

Lamb Liver with Onions, Tomatoes Green Pepper and Sheba Spices. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Sheba Ground Beef

$14.99

Ground Beef, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Pepper and Sheba Special Seasoning. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Beef Gallaba

$14.99

Beef Meat, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Parsley and Sheba Special Seasoning. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Chicken Gallaba

$12.99

Cubes of Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, Parsley, Green Pepper and Sheba Special Seasoning. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Liver w Hummus

$16.99

Hummus topped Lamb Liver with Onions, Tomatoes, Green Pepper and Sheba Spices. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Liver w Cheese

$19.99

Lamb Liver, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes Green Pepper and Sheba Spices. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Hummus w Beef

$16.99

Hummus topped Beef Meat, Onions, Tomatoes, Parsley, Green Pepper and Sheba Special Seasoning. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Hummus w Chicken

$14.99

Tomatoes, Green Pepper and Sheba Tomatoes, Green Pepper and Sheba Special Seasoning. Served with one Tandoori Bread

Sandwiches

Meat Shawarma Sand

$9.99

Meat, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Tahini and Pickles

Chicken Shawarma Sand

$8.99

Cubed of Chicken Cooked with Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Mayo and Yemeni Spices

Gyro Sandwich

$7.99

Meat, Pickles, Tahini, Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes

Kabob Sandwich

$9.99

Shish Kabob, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes and Hummus

Falafel Sandwich

$8.99

Falafel, Tahini, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Sheba Special Dressing

Kibda Sandwich

$11.99

Liver, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce and our recipe

Lamb Burger

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Beef

Chicken Burger

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Chicken

Cultural Plates

Sheba mixed Gallaba

$19.99

Beef and Chicken Gallaba, Onions, Tomatoes, Parsley, Green Paper and Yemeni Special Seasoning Served with Rice and Salad or Soup

Shrimp Galabah

$19.99

Yemeni Stewed, Cooked Shrimp, Green Pepper, Parsley, Onions, Tomatoes, with one Tandoori Bread or Rice and Salad or Soup

Lamb Haneeth

$22.99

Our most popular dish, slow Roasted Lamb Seasoned & Cooked to Perfection Served with Long Basmati Rice, Assorted Vegetables, Salad or Soup

Half Chicken Haneeth

$14.99

Chicken Seasoned with Special Seasoning, Special Imported Spices. Served with Rice and Stewed Potatoes and Salad or Soup

Whole Chicken Haneeth

$24.99

Chicken Seasoned with Special Seasoning, Special Imported Spices. Served with Rice and Stewed Potatoes and Salad or Soup

Molokhia

$7.99

Egyptian Spinach ( Corchorus Olitorius) mixed with Onions. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup

Molokhia w Shrimp

$11.99

Egyptian Spinach ( Corchorus Olitorius) mixed with Onions with Shrimp. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup

Okra

$8.99

Okra Cooked with Tomato Sauce and one Special Seasoning. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup

Okra w Meat

$13.99

Okra Cooked with Tomato Sauce and one Special Seasoning with Meat. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup

Mushakal

$8.99

Assorted Mixed Vegetables Stew Sauteed with Okra, Potatoes, Carrots, Scallion & Onions. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup

Vegetable Saltah

$10.99

Assorted Mixed Vegetables Stew Sauteed with Okra, Potatoes, Carrots, Scallion & Onions. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup

Saltah w Beef

$12.99

Assorted Mixed Vegetables Stew Sauteed with Okra, Potatoes, Carrots, Scallion & Onions. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup

Lamb Borma

$22.99

Lamb shank served with lamb broth sauce and spices. Served with Rice.

Lamb Fahsah

$13.99

Traditional dish of Stew Mashed Lamb and Potatoes. Served Bubbling Hot in a Clay Bowl. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup

Chicken Fahsah

$11.99

Traditional dish of Mashed Chicken with Potatoes, Served Bubbling Hot in a Clay Bowl. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup

Fish Fahsah

$17.99

Traditional dish of Mashed Fish Cooked with Potatoes. Served Bubbling hot in a Clay Bowl. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup

Fish Fahsah w Shrimp

$19.99

Traditional dish of Mashed Fish Cooked with Potatoes. Served Bubbling hot in a Clay Bowl. Served with one Tandoori Bread and Salad or Soup

Lamb Agdah

$22.99

Yemeni Stewed, Cooked Chunks of Lamb, Okra, Carrots, Potatoes, Green Pepper, and Onions. Served with one Tandoori Bread or Rice and Salad or Soup

Chicken Agdah

$14.99

Yemeni Stewed, Cooked Chunks of Chicken, Okra, Carrots, Potatoes, Green Pepper and Onions with one Tandoori Bread or Rice and Salad or Soup Bread or Rice and Salad or Soup

Salmon Fish

$22.99

Baked Salmon Fish, Seasoned with our Mixed Spices and Cooked to Perfection in Tandoor Oven. Served with Rice and Salad or Soup

Golden Fish

$19.99

Baked Golden Fish, Seasoned with our Mixed Spices and Cooked to Perfection in Tandoor Oven. Served with Rice and Salad or Soup

Shrimp Seltah

$16.99

Queen of Sheba Special Combos

Arabic Shawarma

$17.99

Grilled marinated Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickles and Mayo, wrapped in a Pita

Sheba Grill for 8

$159.99

Grilled marinated Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickles and Mayo, wrapped in a Pita

Sheba Grill for 4

$79.99

2 Skewers Shish Kabob, 2 Skewers Shish Tawook, 2 Skewers Beef Kabob, 2 Skewers Chicken Kabob, 2 Lamb Chops. Served with Rice, Hummus and Salad

Sheba Grill for 2

$32.99

1 Skewer Meat Shish Kabob, 1 Skewer Shish Tawook, 1 Skewer Meat Kabob, 1 Skewer Chicken Kabob. Served with Rice and Salad

Sheba Special for 2

$32.99

Two pieces of Lamb Haneeth, Beef Gallaba, Chicken Gallaba, Stewed Potatoes and Rice, and Salad or Soup

Sheba Special for 4

$69.99

Four pieces of Lamb Haneeth, Half Chicken Haneeth, Beef Gallaba, Chicken Gallaba, Stewed Potatoes and Rice, and Salad or Soup

1/4 Lamb

$149.99

Quarter of Whole Lamb Haneeth, Assorted Vegetables, Long Basmati Rice, Salad and Soup NOTE: (Three Hours Required to be served in Yemeni style)

Whole Lamb

$500.00

Whole Lamb Haneeth, Assorted Vegetables, Long Basmati Rice, Salad and Soup NOTE: (Three Hours Required to be served in Yemeni style)

Queen of Sheba Grilled

Lamb Chops

$21.99

Grilled Lamb Chops, Seasoned and Cooked to Perfection. Served with Rice and Salad or Soup

Half Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Seasoned & Grilled with Sheba Seasoning. Served with Rice and Salad or Soup

Whole Grilled Chicken

$24.99

Chicken Seasoned & Grilled with Sheba Seasoning. Served with Rice and Salad or Soup

Gyro Plate

$13.99

Gyro served with Fries

Shish Kabob Lamb

$16.99

2 Skewers Kabob with Rice. Served with Salad

Shish Kabob Beef

$16.99

2 Skewers Kabob with Rice. Served with Salad

Shish Tawook

$15.99

2 Skewers Chicken Tawook with Rice. Served with Salad

Chicken Kabob

$14.99

2 Skewers Chicken Kabob with Rice. Served with Salad

Meat Kabob

$15.99

2 Skewers Meat Kabob with Rice. Served with Salad

Shawarma Mix

$15.99

Mixed Meat & Chicken Shawarma. Served with Salad

Meat Shawarma Plate

$15.99

Meat Shawarma served with Salad

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma served with Salad

Kabob Mix

$15.99

Mixed Meat & Chicken Kabob. Served with Salad

Shish Mix

$16.99

Shish Tawook & Shish Kabob. Served with Salad

Kids

Chicken Wings 3pc

$6.99

comes with fries

Chicken Nuggets 6pc

$6.99

comes with fries

Chicken Tenders 2pc

$6.99

comes with fries

Butterfly Shrimp 6pc

$8.99

comes with fries

Fries

$3.99

comes with fries

Desserts

Areeka

$12.99

Royal Masoob

$12.99

Fattah w Dates only

$7.99

Yameni Harissa

$6.99

Basbousa 2pc

$3.99

Waffle

$6.99

Baklava

$3.99

Kunafa

$6.99

Coffee & Tea

Soda/Tea

$2.99

Yemini Coffee

$3.99

Turkish Coffee

$2.99

Colombia Coffee

$2.99

Espresso

$2.99

Adani Tea w Milk

$2.99

Shaken Cafe

$7.99

Mocha Latte

$7.99

Crazy Coffee

$7.99

Yemenu Tea

$1.99

Ice tea

$2.99

Ice Coffee

$2.99

Party Section

Chocolate Fountain w Mixed Fruits

Watermelon Cake

Pineapple Cup

Fruit Bouquet

Mixed Fruit Box

Ice Cream

Imperial Ice Cream

$19.99

KitKat ICe Cream

$10.99

Ice Cream Cup

$6.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.99

Soft Ice Cream Cone

$2.49

Beverage Menu

Emperial Juice

Sheba Araisi

$9.99

Mixed Fruits and Sheba recipe

Imperial Juice

$15.99

Ice Cream Smoothie

$9.99

Mango, Ice Cream & our Recipe

Protein Juice

$10.99

Pomegranate, Ice Cream, Mango, Milk & our Recipe

Vitamin Juice

$11.99

Apple, Mango, Nuts, Ice Cream, Milk & our Recipe

Lion Juice

$14.99

Avocado, Milk, Honey, Nuts & our Recipe

Royal Juice

$11.99

Barries, Ice Cream, Pineapple, Mango & our Recipe

Fancy Juice

$9.99

Mango, Strawberry & our Recipe

Blueberry Smoothie

$8.99

Blueberry & our Recipe

Twin Juice

$12.99

Strawberry, Blueberry & our Recipe

Nutella Juice

$7.99

Nutella, Ice Cream, Milk & our Recipe

Oreo Smoothie

$7.99

Oreo & our Recipe

Concentrated Juice

$9.99

Mango & our Recipe

Queen Juice

$11.99

Chocolate, Cornflakes, Banana, Nuts & our Recipe

C Juice

$11.99

Chocolate, Milk, Honey, & our Recipe

Moheto

$9.99

Mojito Strawberry & our Recipe

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.99

Strawberry, Milk, Honey, & our Recipe

Avocado Juice

$9.99

Avocado, Milk, Honey, & our Recipe

Carrot Juice

$7.99

Fresh Carrots

Orange Juice

$12.99

Fresh Orange

Apple Juice

$9.99

Lemonade Juice

$6.99

Hibiscus Juice

$6.99

Pomegranate Juice

$9.99

Pineapple Juice

$7.99

Melon Juice

$6.99

Watermelon Juice

$6.99

Kiwi Juice

$6.99

Mango Juice

$7.99

Grape Juice

$6.99

Papaya Juice

$6.99

Beet Juice

$6.99

Yogurt Drink

$2.99

Malt and Raisin Juice

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Memphis, Cordova, TN 38016

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

