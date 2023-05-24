  • Home
  • /
  • Peoria
  • /
  • Queen of Squash Peoria - 1108 West Glen Ave.
Main picView gallery

Queen of Squash Peoria 1108 West Glen Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

1108 West Glen Ave.

Peoria, IL 61614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

C.B.R.

C.B.R.

$14.00

Fresh romaine hearts topped with chicken, turkey bacon, grape tomato medley, fresh shaved cheddar ribbons, avocado slices and scallions. Paired with either our low-fat yogurt ranch, vegan ranch or regular ranch.

Fennel-Apple Slaw

$4.00
Southern Tang

Southern Tang

$15.00

Reward Day! Go Big or Go Home with smoked pulled pork, smoked pulled chicken or jackfruit topped with a fennel-apple slaw and our tangy mustard BBQ sauce. Served on either a toasted brioche bun, vegan bun or as a lettuce wrap.


Shareables

Acorn Squash Hummus

Acorn Squash Hummus

$14.00

Acorn squash elevates hummus to a whole new velvety level. Paired with fresh vegetables and pita wedges.

Buffalo Chicken Rissoles

Buffalo Chicken Rissoles

$14.00

Crispy buffalo chicken rissoles packed full of vegetables. Served with the Queen's signature plant-based buffalo sauce and either our low-fat blue cheese yogurt dressing, low-fat ranch yogurt dressing, vegan ranch or regular ranch.

Summer Squash Bruschetta

Summer Squash Bruschetta

$10.00

Enjoy this low-carb delight with our take on traditional bruschetta on top of fresh cucumber slices.

Salads

Aphrodite

Aphrodite

$15.00

This beautiful salad is fit for a goddess and packed with vegetables, chickpeas, beans and marinated feta. Can be served with chicken, shrimp or tofu. Paired with a light Greek vinaigrette.

Berry Lentil

Berry Lentil

$15.00

Green lentils, with a blackberry, raspberry and blueberry medley, fontina, avocado slices, and almonds on a bed of kale spring mix. Paired with a white balsamic chia seed dressing.

C.B.R.

C.B.R.

$14.00

Fresh romaine hearts topped with chicken, turkey bacon, grape tomato medley, fresh shaved cheddar ribbons, avocado slices and scallions. Paired with either our low-fat yogurt ranch, vegan ranch or regular ranch.

Pear Infusion

Pear Infusion

$15.00

Asian pear slices paired with either chicken, shrimp or tofu on top of the Queen's special medley of greens and vegetables. Served with a flavor packed sesame ginger dressing.

Bowls

Siclian

Siclian

$15.00

Get your pizza fix without all the carbs and calories Enjoy our special marinara sauce packed full of vegetables on a bed of spaghetti squash noodles or cauliflower rice with mozzarella, parmesan, olives, turkey meatballs and turkey pepperoni.

Handhelds

Amped Up Smash

Amped Up Smash

$15.00

Reward day to the next level with an amped up beef smash burger. Topped with caramelized onions, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our secret special sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun, toasted vegan bun or as a lettuce wrap.

Mediterranean Turkey Smash

Mediterranean Turkey Smash

$15.00

Two turkey patties topped with cucumber slices, roasted red pepper, spinach, tomato, marinated feta cheese and a lemon dill yogurt sauce on a toasted brioche bun, vegan bun or as a lettuce wrap.

Southern Tang

Southern Tang

$15.00

Reward Day! Go Big or Go Home with smoked pulled pork, smoked pulled chicken or jackfruit topped with a fennel-apple slaw and our tangy mustard BBQ sauce. Served on either a toasted brioche bun, vegan bun or as a lettuce wrap.

Veggie Smash

Veggie Smash

$14.00

Two patties made from a secret mixture of vegetables, beans, and chickpeas topped with lettuce, tomato, plant-based queso and pineapple salsa. Served on either a toasted brioche bun, toasted vegan bun or as a lettuce wrap.

Sides

Berry Side Salad

$4.00

Fennel-Apple Slaw

$4.00

Honey Crisp Apple

$1.50

Reduced Fat Kettle Chips

$2.00

Kids

All kid meals come with a small side and a drink.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar cheese or plant-based cheddar on toasted GF bread.

Single Smash

$6.00

A small one patty version of our smash burger with cheddar cheese or plant-based cheese. Served on a toasted brioche bun, vegan bun or as a lettuce wrap.

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00

Princess Sophia Grace's Mocktail

$3.50

Alcoholic Drinks

Busch Light

$3.50

Golden Road Mango

$6.00

Heinken

$4.50

IPA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Wood Chuck

$6.00

BIG WAVE

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.00

High Noon Mango

$5.00

High Noon Passion Fruit

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

Mighty Swell Blood Orange

$5.00

Mighty Swell Mango Rasberry

$5.00

Mighty Swell Pineapple

$5.00

Mighty Swell Watermelon Mint

$5.00

Radler Grapefruit

$6.00

Radler Lemon

$6.00

Radler Rasberry

$6.00

Queen Victoria's Moscow Mule

$10.00

Princess Diana's Mojito

$11.00

Marie Antionette's Whiskey Raspberry Sour

$10.00

Queen Elizabeth's Honey Whiskey Iced Tea

$8.00

Duchess Markle's Dirty Martini

$13.00

Princess Grace Kelly's Cosmo

$13.00

Princess Charlotte's Creamcicle

$9.00

Persephone's Teqilla Sunrise

$10.00

Cleopatra's Peach Vodka

$7.00

Reina's Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Chop Shop Cab Sauv

$8.00

Cono Sur chardonanney

$7.00

Finca El Origen Malbec

$8.00

freixenet pinot grigio

$9.00

Leonard Kriech Sapphire

$8.00

Les Hauts de Ladarde bordeaux

$9.00

Oliver Moscato Bueberr

$8.00Out of stock

Oliver Porch swing Sweet Ros

$8.00

Pizzolato

$9.00

rConcha Y Toroed blend

$9.00

Summer Water Rose

$9.00

Titos

$5.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Bird Dog

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Old Forester

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

White Rum

$9.00

Vanilla Rum

$9.00

Coconut Rum

$9.00

Spiced Rum

$9.00

Mango Rum

$9.00

Key Lime Rum

$9.00

Banana Cream

$9.00

Mocha Rum

$9.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibicus

$7.00

Blue Nectar Silver

$9.00

El Jimador

$5.00

San Matias Silver

$10.00

Empress

$7.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$8.00

The Boston Amaretto

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Blue Carasel

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1108 West Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dog Haus Biergarten - Peoria, IL NEW
orange starNo Reviews
4712 N University Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market - 5805 N Knoxville
orange star4.2 • 473
5805 N Knoxville peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
Cyd’s in the Park Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5805 North Knoxville Avenue Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
The Noshery
orange starNo Reviews
6035 N Knoxville Ave. Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - Humboldt (Junction City)
orange starNo Reviews
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5 Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - University
orange star4.4 • 1,186
3312 N University St Peoria, IL 61604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Peoria

One World
orange star4.7 • 7,336
1245 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,688
1200 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
orange star4.4 • 1,357
826 SW Adams Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - University
orange star4.4 • 1,186
3312 N University St Peoria, IL 61604
View restaurantnext
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
orange star4.5 • 1,067
736 SW Washington Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
The Spotted Cow
orange star4.4 • 648
718 W Glen Ave Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peoria
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Ottawa
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston