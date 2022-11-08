Bars & Lounges
Queen’s English 3410 11th st nw
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
QE is a little cantonese restaurant in columbia heights, dc serving our friends + neighbors adventurous Hong Kong cuisine, natural wine + delicious cocktails.
Location
3410 11th st nw, Washington, DC 20010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant