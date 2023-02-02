Restaurant header imageView gallery

Queen Sheba Sacramento

review star

No reviews yet

1704 Broadway

Sacramento, CA 95818

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Veggie Sambusa

Gently fried triangular turnovers stuffed with a savory blend of lentil, ginger, garlic, and light jalapeno.

Meat Sambusa

Lightly browned triangular turnovers filled with a tasty mixture of tender beef, garlic, ginger, and onion.

Ye Doro (Poultry) Entrees

Doro Wot

Authentic dish, serving as a cultural staple meal in homes throughout Ethiopia. Tender chicken drumsticks simmered in spiced butter and specially prepared spices and herbs including garlic, ginger, and onion, accompanied by a hardboiled egg and our exclusive Berbere sauce.

Chicken Tibbs

Tender pieces of chicken breast sautéed in a rich mixture of spiced butter with garlic, ginger, and mixed vegetables with a dash of turmeric. (Butter Optional)

Awaze Chicken Tibbs

Lean chicken pieces sautéed with tomatoes and bell peppers in a rich Berbere sauce teeming with the home cooked aromas of Ethiopia. Drizzled in spiced clarified butter. (Butter Optional)

Ye Baray (Beef) Entrees

Beef Tibbs

Lean beef chunks sautéed with tomatoes, bell peppers, and a special blend of garlic, ginger, onion, and other spices. Drizzled with clarified butter. (Butter Optional)

Awaze Beef Tibbs

Our spicier version of Beef Tibbs (4). Tender beef braised and served with our traditional Berbere sauce. (Butter Optional)

Key Wot

A thick and tender beef stew melded with garlic, ginger, and onions

Kitfo

Lean ground beef lightly blended with herbs, mitmita, and seasoned butter. Served with homemade cottage cheese. Prepared to order - Rare, Medium, or Well Done.

Gored Gored

Tender beef chunks tossed with red peppers, spiced butter, and an herb-laden spicy sauce of Berbere and Mitmita. Prepared to order - Rare, Medium, or Well Done.

Quanta Firfir

Highly seasoned lean beef morsels seared and mixed with spiced butter, a blend of onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and shredded injera simmered in a tangy Berbere sauce.

Ye Beg (Lamb) Entrees

Lamb Tibbs

Tender pieces of lamb simmered in garlic, ginger, and onions blended with tomatoes, bell pepper, and aromatic Ethiopian spices. Topped with traditionally spiced clarified butter. (Butter Optional)

Awaze Lamb Tibbs

Our spicier version of Lamb Tibbs with a specially blended tang of traditional Berbere sauce. (Butter Optional)

Ye Assa (Fish) Entrees

Fish Tibbs

Specially selected farm-raised catfish, trimmed into bite-sized pieces and sautéed in a blend of garlic, ginger, and herbs paired with an assortment of mixed vegetables. Drizzled with seasoned clarified butter. (Butter Optional)

Awaze Fish Tibbs

Our spicier version of Fish Tibbs simmered in our handblended Berbere sauce. (Butter Optional)

Fish Wot

Specially prepared farm-raised catfish stew reduced and simmered in a thick Berbere sauce and spiced clarified butter.

Ye Atakilt (Vegan and Vegetarian Entrées)

Misr Kik Wot

Spicy red lentils cooked slowly and bursting with energy, smothered in a sauce of specially prepared herbs and spices including ginger, garlic, onions, and Berbere.

Kik Wot

Healthful yellow split peas stewed with our traditional mixture Ethiopian spices, our distinctive turmeric sauce, garlic and ginger.

Gomen

Heart-healthy spinach and collard greens simmered in our special blend of herbs and spices.

Cabbage

Fresh cabbage sautéed with garlic, ginger, onions, and tomato in a special turmeric sauce.

Potatoes & Carrots

Potato and carrots sautéed with garlic, ginger, and onion in our very own turmeric sauce.

Shiro Wot

Ethiopian-style ground chickpeas simmered in a light and tangy sauce with a touch of Berbere. Limited quantities.

Queen Sheba Signature Vegetarian Combo

Combination platter presents some of our favorites and yours on traditional Injera. Misr Kik Wot (15), Kik Wot (16), Gomen (17), Cabbage (20), Potato and Carrots (21).

Tofu Tibbs

Awaze Tofu Tibbs

Sheba's Special Combo Platters

Sheba's Special Combo Platters

Buffet

Lunch Buffet

$11.50

Catering

1 Meat 3 Veggie

$20.00

2 Meat 3 Veggie

$23.00

N/A Beverages

Sheba Coffee

$2.75

Sheba Hot Tea

$2.75

Sheba Iced Tea

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Juice

$3.75

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.75

The Real Mango

$4.25

Sorrel Hibiscus

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy a unique African dining experience. With vibrant colors and rich spices at Queen Sheba Ethiopian Cuisine where we cook with healthy ingredients.

Website

Location

1704 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
orange star4.2 • 1,522
1322 V St Sacramento, CA 95818
View restaurantnext
Device Brewing - Ice Blocks Midtown - Ice Blocks - 1610 R Street, Suite 145
orange starNo Reviews
1610 R Street, Suite 145 Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
orange star4.5 • 1,421
1800 15th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
The Snug
orange star4.5 • 184
1800 15Th Street Suite F Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Beast+Bounty
orange star4.4 • 3,407
1701 R St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Binchoyaki
orange star4.2 • 436
2226 10th St. Sacramento, CA 95818
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento - South Sacramento
orange star4.4 • 4,293
6519 Savings Pl Sacramento, CA 95828
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston