Queen Sheba Sacramento
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy a unique African dining experience. With vibrant colors and rich spices at Queen Sheba Ethiopian Cuisine where we cook with healthy ingredients.
Location
1704 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Device Brewing - Ice Blocks Midtown - Ice Blocks - 1610 R Street, Suite 145
No Reviews
1610 R Street, Suite 145 Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant