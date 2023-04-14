Restaurant header imageView gallery

Queen Street Deli & Bakery

115 South Queen Street

Kinston, NC 28501

Sandwiches+Salads

Paninis/Sandwiches

Adrians Pimento Cheese Panini

$8.20+

spicy pimento cheese with applewood smoked bacon and tomatoes on wheatberry bread

Avocado Toast

$6.09

sliced avocado, tomatoes, fried egg, balsamic reduction glaze, choice of bread

Bacon Egg Cheese Panini

$7.26

applewood smoked bacon, eggs cooked your way, cheddar cheese served on croissant panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$8.20+

buffalo chicken, swiss cheese, pickles, ranch dressing served on sourdough bread panini

Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini

$7.96+

roasted chicken, ham, swiss cheese, honey mustard served on pumpernickel bread panini

Courthouse Club

$8.20+

top seller: applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, flat leaf lettuce, cheddar, oven roasted turkey, rustic ham, mayo, served on lightly toasted multigrain bread

Courtney's Panini

$7.96+

applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, havarti cheese, served on sourdough bread panini

Cuban Panini

$8.20+

roasted pork loin, rustic ham, swiss cheese, kosher pickles, yellow mustard on sourdough bread panini

Deli Dill Sandwich

$7.96+

turkey, havarti cheese, lettuce, cucumbers, mayo, dill on pumpernickel bread

Firestation Panini

$8.20+

turkey, ham swiss cheese, dijonnaise, avocado, sprouts on multigrain bread panini

French Dip Panini

$8.20

certified Angus roast beef, Swiss cheese, sourdough bread panini with au jus

Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese

$5.62+

choice of bread, choice of cheese panini

Heritage Sandwich

$7.73+

rustic ham, cheddar, cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard on rye bread

HWY 258 Sandwich

$7.96+

roasted turkey, havarti cheese, marinated cranberries, flat leaf lettuce served on wheatberry bread

Hwy 11 Panini

$7.73+

rustic ham, swiss cheese, our own homemade bistro sauce served on rye bread panini

Ironclad Panini

$8.20+

certified Angus roast beef, pastrami, provolone, swiss cheese mayo, our own homemade bistro sauce, onions, banana peppers served on rye bread panini

Jim Seagraves Panini

$10.30+

double: turkey, ham, provolone, mayo, italian dressing, lettuce, sourdough toasted

Kings Court Panini

$8.20+

turkey, ham, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, banana peppers, our own homemade bistro sauce on multigrain bread panini

Kinston Panini

$8.20+

chicken, bacon, cheddar, homemade ranch served on sourdough bread panini

Lenoir County Club

$8.20+

roasted chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon on lightly toasted sourdough bread

Neuse River

$8.20+

certified Angus roast beef, provolone, house-made bistro sauce. flat leaf lettuce, tomatoes served on multigrain bread

Noah's Panini

$8.20+

certified Angus pastrami, swiss cheese, coleslaw, signature sauce on sourdough bread panini

PB&J

$4.86+

peanut butter and grape jelly served on wheat b

Queen's Sandwich

$7.97+

our own recipe of homemade cranberry pecan chicken salad, flat leaf lettuce served on wheatberry bread

Reuben Panini

$8.20+

certified Angus corned beef, kraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing served on rye bread panini

Roasted Vegetable Panini

$7.73+

roasted squash, zucchini, yellow peppers, provolone cheese, pesto mayo, served on wheat berry bread panini

Southern Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.96+

southernly sweet chicken salad, flat leaf lettuce on lightly toasted wheatberry bread

Tolston's Tuna Sandwich

$7.96+

homemade albacore tuna salad, flat leaf lettuce on wheatberry bread

Trustons BLT Sandwich

$7.73+

applewood smoked bacon, flat leaf lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese, honey mustard on lightly toasted wheat berry bread

Tuna Melt Panini

$7.96

tolston’s tuna salad, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, swiss cheese on a hoagie panini

Vivy's Veggie

$7.96+

house made butterbean hummus, cucumbers, bell peppers, avocado, sun- dried tomatoes, spring mix, parmesan, on multigrain bread

Whitneys Panini

$5.39+

peanut butter, sliced bananas, raisins served on wheat berry bread panini

Wood Duck's Sub

$8.20

ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Italian dressing on a lightly toasted hoagie

BYO Sandwich

$7.03

Choose bread, up to 2 meats, 1 cheese, sandwich toppers, and condiments

BYO Panini

$7.96

choose bread, up to 2 meats, 1 cheese, sandwich toppers, and condiments

Combo: Tomato Bisque/Grilled Cheese

$9.37

spicy tomato bisque, sourdough cheddar grilled cheese

Salads

Apple Salad

$6.09+

apples, pecans, cranberries, Gorgonzola, spring mix, apple dressing

Blat Chicken Salad

$8.20+

roasted chicken, bacon, spring mix, tomatoes, feta, avocado, balsamic dressing

Brittany's House Salad

$4.92+

tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, spring mix, choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.20+

buffalo chicken, tomatoes, corn, black beans, feta, avocado, tortilla chips, spring mix , chipotle ranch dressing

Chef Salad

$8.20+

ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cheddar, croutons, spring mix, choice of dressing

Farmer's Market Salad

$6.09+

strawberries, blueberries, apples, gorgonzola, granola, spring mix, apple dressing

Greek Salad

$6.09+

tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, spring mix, greek dressing

Harmony Salad

$6.09+

cucumbers, mandarin oranges, gorgonzola, cranberries, spring mix, balsamic dressing

1 Scoop Meat Salad

$3.98

choice of 1 scoop of queen's chicken salad, southern chicken salad, pimento cheese, tuna salad, or buffalo chicken

2 Scoop Meat Salad

$7.73

choice of 2 scoops of queen's chicken salad, southern chicken salad, pimento cheese, tuna salad, or buffalo chicken

3 Scoop Meat Salad

$10.30

choice of 3 scoops of queen's chicken salad, southern chicken salad, pimento cheese, tuna salad, or buffalo chicken

1 Meat Salad, 1 Side

$6.79

choice of 1 scoop of queen's chicken salad, southern chicken salad, pimento cheese, tuna salad, or buffalo chicken and choice of 1 side of broccoli salad, cream cheese potato salad, pesto pasta salad with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh fruit, black bean & corn salad, or chips

1 Meat Salad, 2 Sides

$8.90

choice of 1 scoop of queen's chicken salad, southern chicken salad, pimento cheese, tuna salad, or buffalo chicken and choice of 2 sides of broccoli salad, cream cheese potato salad, pesto pasta salad with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh fruit, black bean & corn salad, or chips

2 Meat Salad, 1 Side

$9.60

choice of 2 scoops of queen's chicken salad, southern chicken salad, pimento cheese, tuna salad, or buffalo chicken and choice of 1 side of broccoli salad, cream cheese potato salad, pesto pasta salad with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh fruit, black bean & corn salad, or chips

Choice of 3 Sides

$7.49

choice of 3 sides of broccoli salad, cream cheese potato salad, pesto pasta salad with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh fruit, black bean & corn salad, or chips

Sides

Broccoli Salad

$3.51

broccoli, bacon raisins, green onions, mayo, lemon juice, sugar

Blackbean & Corn Salad

$2.11

black beans, corn tomatoes colored peppers,italian dressing

Chips

$1.87

miss vicky's

Coleslaw

$1.64

Fresh Fruit

$2.34

cantaloupe, apples, grapes, mandarin oranges, pineapple

Pasta Salad

$2.58

pasta with sundried tomatoes, fresh pesto, bacon

Potato Salad

$2.58

red skinned potatoes, cream cheese, mayo, bacon, green onions

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.68

baking potatoes with a choice of butter, sour cream, cheddar, bacon, ranch, green onions

Tomato Bisque

$5.62

spicy tomatoes, onions, garlic, cream

Quiche

Quiche/Crack

$6.56

chicken, bacon, cheddar, ranch, special homemade filling

Quiche/Ham Cheddar

$6.56

ham, cheddar, special homemade filling

Quiche/Roasted Vegetable

$6.56Out of stock

colored peppers, feta, special homemade filling

Quiche/Spinach Bacon

$6.56Out of stock

Beverages

Smoothies

Antioxidant Freeze

$6.32

blueberries, raspberries, cranberry. juice

Cranberry Craving

$6.32

bananas, raspberries, orange shert, cranberry juice

Burn, Burn, Burn

$6.32

bananas, raspberries, strawberries, orange sherbert, cranberry juice

Fitness Fantastic

$6.32

blueberries, pineapple, orange sherbert, cranberry juice

Hip Shaker

$6.32

bananas, blueberries, strawberries, vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice

The Energizer

$6.32

bananas, pineapple, raspberries, cranberry juice

Chocolate Monkey

$6.32

milk, frozen yogurt, bananas, chocolate syrup

Acai Standard Smoothie Bowl

$9.60

acai, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, apple juice, hemp seeds, chia seeds, granola, honey, bee pollen

Acai Smoothie Drink

$7.49

acai, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, apple juice, hemp seeds, chia seeds, granola, honey, bee pollen

Coffee & Espresso

Americano

$3.20+

Hot Tea

$2.45+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Cafe Latte

$3.95+

Cafe Breve

$4.95+

Hot Chocolate/Steamer

$3.45+

Frappe

$5.95

London Fog

$3.95+

Flat White

$4.25+

Beverages

Cup Of Ice

$0.49

Life Water

$2.58

Aquafina

$1.71

Canned Drink

$1.64

Pepsi Product W/Cup Of Ice

$1.87

Tea

$1.87

Lemonade

$1.87

Orangeade

$4.22

Milk

$1.87

Sparkling Water

$2.11

Apple Juice

$1.96

Cranberry Juice

$1.96

Grape Juice

$1.96

Orange Juice

$1.96

Daily Specials

Combo: Cheesy Beef Panini

$11.24

Cheesy Beef Panini

$9.37

Bakery+Cakes

Bakery

Slice Of Bread

$1.64

Cookie

$3.04

Bar Cookie

$2.34

Cake Slice

$5.00

Holy Granola

$14.99+

Cup of Jo Granola

$14.99+

Gift Certificates

$5 Gift Certificate

$5.00

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$15 Gift Certificate

$15.00

$20 Giftcertificate

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Kinston's Favorite Deli, Bakery, & Caterer Serving sandwiches, soup, salads, drinks, desserts, & more made with wholesome ingredients. We have weekly specials and a freezer full of ready made meals for you to enjoy at home. Voted One of the Top 10 Best Deli's in North Carolina 2017

115 South Queen Street, Kinston, NC 28501

