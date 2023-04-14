Queen Street Deli & Bakery
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Kinston's Favorite Deli, Bakery, & Caterer Serving sandwiches, soup, salads, drinks, desserts, & more made with wholesome ingredients. We have weekly specials and a freezer full of ready made meals for you to enjoy at home. Voted One of the Top 10 Best Deli's in North Carolina 2017
115 South Queen Street, Kinston, NC 28501
