Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough

53 Reviews

$

58 Griffin St

Mc Donough, GA 30253

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Panama Joe
Latte
Mocha

Take Out Food

An old school favorite. Simple. Sweet. Just right.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

secret recipe chocolate chip cookies "as big as your face"

Muffin

$2.25

daily flavor varies - banana nut, lemon poppyseed, cranberry orange, blueberry or morning glory (carrot cake with walnuts) - This is sort of like Vegas.. you might get lucky and get your favorite flavor but you might not.

Scone

$1.95

daily flavor varies - apple cinnamon, brown sugar cinnamon, chocolate chunk, white chocolate raspberry or blueberry - This is sort of like Vegas.. you might get lucky and get your favorite flavor but you might not.

Xocolatl Chocolate

Americana - 68%

$10.00Out of stock

Dark chocolate with natural notes of vanilla & sweet apple. This bar is as American as apple pie & innovation!

Crackle & Crunch - 50%

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet almond butter chocolate with loads of vanilla bean and quinoa puffs puts a deliciously modern and slightly nutty twist on the old childhood crunch bar. Made especially for the young and young at heart.

Dark & Salty - 80%

$10.00

Though 80% dark, this chocolate has surprisingly low bitterness and a lot of chocolate flavor. The vanilla-infused sea salt sprinkled on the back brings out the magic in this Ugandan cacao with subtle flavors that remind us of cinnamon chocolate cake.

Go Nuts 68%

$10.00Out of stock

Dry roasted almonds & vanilla-tickled sea salt set in naturally fruity, jammy dark chocolate—we took the classic flavor combination of chocolate and almonds and turned it into an irresistibly delicious remake of the adult PB&J.

Kissed Mermaids - 60%

$10.00

They envisioned the sea when creating this bar. Caribbean flavors of coconut, cacao, vanilla and salt grace this coconut milk dark chocolate. With vanilla-infused sea salt and roasted nibs sprinkled on the back, you get the perfect amount of sweet and salty, smooth and crunchy. Dive in!

Love & Happiness - 60%

$10.00

Blood orange infused olive oil & dried raspberries swirled in dark chocolate -- the kind of sweet and fruity dark chocolate that will have you feeling nothing but love and happiness.

Ripple Effect - 60%

$10.00Out of stock

Xocolatl made a huge splash in the ATL with this bar. They collaborated with several local small businesses to source the ingredients to make this bar... hence a "ripple effect"! - Organic Cacao, Organic Cane Sugar, Blood Orange Olive Oil, Freeze Dried Raspberries, Applewood Smoked Nibs.

Wide-Eyed - 68%

$10.00Out of stock

Dark chocolate and coffee perfection. With coffee and espresso beans added to the chocolate only in the last hours of the three-day grind, this bar stays chocolate-forward with a balanced coffee end.

Cacao Nibs

$11.00Out of stock

Cacao nibs have a complex nutty, earthy flavor that can go sweet, savory, or boozy. Unbelievably versatile, they're antioxidant and protein-rich. You can use them to replace nuts & chocolate chips in baking; sprinkle on ice cream or granola; mix into smoothies & yogurt; infuse sauces & meat rubs; garnish salads & soups; infuse your own rum & home brews.

Pure Bliss Snacks

Chocolate Almond Bar

$2.29

Decadent goodness delivered! Creamy almond butter combines with dark cacao for those guilt free sweet craving moments. Cacao brings its praised healing powers in the form of antioxidants, which prevent oxidative damage and promote heart health. Almonds round up this nourishing offering with protein, fibers, and a myriad of essential vitamins and minerals.

Organic Grain Free Almond Butter Pumpkin Bites

$5.99Out of stock

Almond Butter goodness spiced up with a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, and pure vanilla. Real nutrition that sustains, these perfect ingredients will keep you full and satisfied. Rich in vitamins, fibers, protein, and important trace minerals. Delightful to the senses and warming to the heart!

Organic Gluten Free Blueberry Hemp Almond Butter Bites

$5.99

Summer bliss unwrapped! Enjoy the nutrient packed gift of blueberries combined with superpower hemp, and loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, essential amino acids, omega 3 and 6, along with some key minerals like iron, calcium, and zinc, to name a few. Kick your feet up and zen on!

Peaches N Pecans Bar

$2.29Out of stock

Habanero Cashews

$5.99

Double roasted cashews in homemade habanero sauce with carrots and lemon juice. The perfect nutritious kick to awaken your Bliss!

Maple Cinnamon Nuts

$5.99

Delicious Star Trio: almonds + cashews + walnuts with super pumpkin seeds, coated with a pure maple syrup and coconut sugar glaze and dusted with warming spices...promise of Blissful taste buds awakening!

Nuts - Pretty Good Stuff

$5.99

This awesome mix of cashews, peanuts, cranberries, and sesame seeds is coated and roasted with a lightly sweet turmeric kissed glaze. Munch on wholesome connection to Universal Bliss!

Blueberry Hemp Bar

$2.29Out of stock

Summer bliss unwrapped! Enjoy the nutrient packed gift of blueberries combined with superpower hemp, and loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, essential amino acids, omega 3 and 6, along with some key minerals like iron, calcium, and zinc, to name a few. Kick your feet up and zen on!

Almond Pumpkin

$2.29

Almond Butter goodness spiced up with a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, and pure vanilla. Real nutrition that sustains, these perfect ingredients will keep you full and satisfied. Rich in vitamins, fibers, protein, and important trace minerals. Delightful to the senses and warming to the heart!

Turmeric Lemon Orange Bar

$2.29

Get ready to awaken your senses with a zing of real food flavors, superpower turmeric root, and healing ayurvedic herbs, like mucuna, moringa, amla, and aloe vera. Tonic herbal superfoods help to build and nourish vitality and immunity, supporting the nervous system, balancing energy levels and proper nutrient intake.

Snacks

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$1.15

per ounce

Modern Oats

Modern Oats

$3.25

Premium oatmeal - Gluten Free, Vegan, Kosher, Halal

Stroopwaffle

$2.00

A dutch treat - a waffle cookie made from two thin layers of baked dough joined by a caramel filling. Made right down the street in Fayetteville by 3Bros.

Frozen

King of Pops

$3.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Pour Over

$4.00

Mocha

$3.00+

Coffee & mocha

Hot Panama Joe

$2.50

Hot coffee with vanilla, caramel and creamer

Espresso

Americano

$3.00+

espresso shots & hot water

Cappuccino

$3.25

two espresso shots, steamed milk and milk foam

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Cuban

$3.25

espresso shots, brown sugar and steamed milk (8 oz)

Cortado

$3.25

Latte

$3.50+

two espresso shots and steamed milk

Macchiato

$3.25

two shots of espresso with a dollop of milk foam.... NOTE: this is a traditional macchiato... not "that drink" other shops make.

Flat White

$3.50

two espresso shots, steamed milk & a thin layer of foam

Red Latte

$4.00

Espresso drink made from Rooibos Tea - high in antioxidants and zero caffeine (South African Drink)

Speedy Gonzalez

$4.00

Mexican coke and an espresso shot

Doppio

$2.00

two espresso shots

Iced Coffee

Panama Joe

$3.40

QBs Signature Iced Coffee! Cold brewed coffee with caramel & vanilla mousse flavors

Black Iced

$3.25

our flash brewed iced coffee

Seasonal

$3.40

Iced Decaf

$3.25

flash brewed decaf coffee

Nitro

$4.00

a big bold cold brewed coffee served under high pressure nitrogen - creamy smooth

Not Coffee

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$1.75

Apple Cider

$2.75+

Ginger Vyne

$3.49

Handcrafted ginger drinks infused with all natural ingredients. Flavors are seasonal but may include Ginger Pineapple, Ginger Hibiscus, Ginger Mango, Ginger Strawberry, Ginger Kiwi, Ginger Passionfruit, Ginger Hibiscus. Provide preference in order notes and we will do our best!

Juice

$1.65

Milk

$1.95

Milk - Chocolate

$1.95

TopoChico

$2.35

Water

$1.75+

S.Pellegrino

$2.35

LG Cup

$0.50

Plain Jane Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Mexican Spice Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.75+

White Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Lemonade

$3.00

Alpine Berry & Lemonade

$3.00

Half Alpine Berry Tea & Half Lemonade

Green Tea Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.25

Flavored Lemonade

$3.25

Alpine Berry Tea

$2.25

Alpine Berry herbal tea is naturally sweet and tart with hibiscus, blackberry leaves and orange peel...with a touch of sweetness this is the perfect refreshing iced tea!

Alpine Berry & Lemonade

$3.00

Half Alpine Berry Tea & Half Lemonade

Green Tea

$2.25

Green Tea Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Tea

$2.25

Tea - Flying Bird Botanicals

$2.25+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

local, small batch coffee roaster & cafe where coffee is delicious, food is hand-crafted & relationships drive all we do... come sit a spell with us.

Website

Location

58 Griffin St, Mc Donough, GA 30253

Directions

Queen Bee Coffee Company image
Queen Bee Coffee Company image
Queen Bee Coffee Company image

