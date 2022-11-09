Restaurant header imageView gallery

Queen Bee Coffee Co - Forsyth

45 North Kimball Street

Forsyth, GA 31029

Popular Items

Panama Joe
Latte
Mocha

Bakery Case

Bagel

$1.95

daily flavor varies - plain, cheese or everything. We'll do our best to read your mind but we can't make any promises. (selections based on daily availability.)

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

secret recipe chocolate chip cookies "as big as your face"

Croissant

$2.95

Muffin

$2.25

daily flavor varies - banana nut, lemon poppyseed, cranberry orange, chocolate chip, blueberry or morning glory (carrot cake with walnuts) - This is sort of like Vegas.. you might get lucky and get your favorite flavor but you might not.

Scone

$1.95

daily flavor varies - apple cinnamon, brown sugar cinnamon, chocolate chunk, white chocolate raspberry or blueberry - This is sort of like Vegas.. you might get lucky and get your favorite flavor but you might not.

Torte GF

$2.95

a delicious gluten-free chocolate torte topped with chocolate drizzle. It's absolutely perfect with your morning coffee or as an afternoon treat.

Pumpkin Roll

$2.75

Snacks

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$1.15

per ounce

Stroopwaffle

$2.00

A dutch treat - a waffle cookie made from two thin layers of baked dough joined by a caramel filling. Made right down the street in Fayetteville by 3Bros.

Modern Oats, Apple Walnut

$3.25

Modern Oats, Goji Blueberry

$3.25

Modern Oats, Vermont Maple

$3.25

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Pour Over

$4.00+

Mocha

$3.00+

coffee & mocha

Hot Panama Joe

$2.50+

hot coffee with vanilla, caramel and creamer

Espresso

Americano

$3.00+

espresso shots & hot water

Cappuccino

$3.25

two espresso shots, steamed milk and milk foam

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

a delicious combination of green tea, cinnamon, clove, orange blossom and ginger. Our chai tea is the perfect blend of chai and milk... never overpowering.

Cortado

$3.25

two shots of espresso with an equal amount of steamed milk

Cuban

$3.25

two espresso shots, brown sugar and steamed milk (8 oz)

Latte

$3.50+

two espresso shots and steamed milk

Flat White

$3.50

two espresso shots, steamed milk & a thin layer of foam

Macchiato

$3.25

two shots of espresso with a dollop of milk foam.... NOTE: this is a traditional macchiato... not "that drink" other shops make.

Red Latte

$4.00

Espresso drink made from Rooibos Tea - high in antioxidants and zero caffeine (South African Drink)

Speedy Gonzalez

$4.00

coke and an espresso shot... ahh-mazing! Drop in a little vanilla flavoring for an extra treat!

Doppio

$2.00

two espresso shots

Iced Coffee

Panama Joe

$3.40+

QBs Signature Iced Coffee! Cold brewed coffee with caramel, vanilla mousse & island rum flavors

Black Iced

$3.25+

our flash brewed iced coffee

Seasonal

$3.40+

our seasonal iced coffee varies by the season so be sure to check with the cafe if you aren't sure what's on tap

Iced Decaf

$3.25+

flash brewed decaf coffee

Nitro

$4.00

a big bold cold brewed coffee served under high pressure nitrogen - creamy smooth

Not Coffee

Coke

$2.50

16.9 oz plastic bottle

Diet Coke

$2.50

16.9 oz plastic bottle

Apple Cider

$2.75+

Juice

$1.95

Milk

$1.95

simply an 8 oz cup of whole milk

Milk - Chocolate

$1.95

simply an 8 oz cup of chocolate milk

Water, Bottled

$1.75

S.Pellegrino

$2.35

Topo Chico

$2.35

Large Plastic Cup Ice / Water

$0.50

Small Plastic Cup Ice / Water

$0.40

Plain Jane Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Mexican Spice Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.75+

White Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.25

our seasonally flavored lemonade is definitely a customer favorite. Call the cafe to confirm seasonal flavors.

Alpine Berry Tea

$2.25

Alpine Berry herbal tea is naturally sweet and tart with hibiscus, blackberry leaves and orange peel...with a touch of sweetness this is the perfect refreshing iced tea!

Peach Tea

$2.25

Tea - Flying Bird Botanicals

$2.25+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

local, small batch coffee roaster & cafe where coffee is delicious, food is hand-crafted & relationships drive all we do... come sit a spell with us.

Website

Location

45 North Kimball Street, Forsyth, GA 31029

Directions

