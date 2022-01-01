Queen Mother's Restaurant

Family Dinner | Feeds 4-6

$195.00

Serves 10-14 guests *Food will be cold, ready to heat with instructions provided. You will be able to heat this delicious and homemade dinner up to serve to your family in less than 2 hours. Leave the dishes to us! With the exception of the mashed potatoes and gravy, all food will be packaged in premium, ovenable containers. 1/2 Oven-Roasted Turkey Turkey 5/6 pounds Mashed Potatoes Pan Roasted Onion Gravy Baked Macaroni and Cheese with Aged Cheddars Braised Brussel Sprouts with Honey and Aged Balsamic Roasted Green Beans with Charred Vidalia Onions Homemade Jellied Cranberry Sauce 1 dozen - Fresh-Baked Parker House Rolls 1 Sweet Potato Pie Order before November 11th and receive a free $25 gift card from us! *Will be redeemable in January* We will accept orders until they sell out or by Thursday, November 17th at 2pm, whichever comes first. Before placing your order, please confirm that the pickup day, Wednesday, November 23 from 12-7pm works for you!