Queen Mother's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

918 S. Lincoln St. Suite 2

Located inside The Cafe on the corner at La Cocina

Arlington, VA 22204

Order Again

November 24th Family Meal

Family Dinner | Feeds 4-6

Family Dinner | Feeds 4-6

$195.00

Serves 10-14 guests *Food will be cold, ready to heat with instructions provided. You will be able to heat this delicious and homemade dinner up to serve to your family in less than 2 hours. Leave the dishes to us! With the exception of the mashed potatoes and gravy, all food will be packaged in premium, ovenable containers. 1/2 Oven-Roasted Turkey Turkey 5/6 pounds Mashed Potatoes Pan Roasted Onion Gravy Baked Macaroni and Cheese with Aged Cheddars Braised Brussel Sprouts with Honey and Aged Balsamic Roasted Green Beans with Charred Vidalia Onions Homemade Jellied Cranberry Sauce 1 dozen - Fresh-Baked Parker House Rolls 1 Sweet Potato Pie Order before November 11th and receive a free $25 gift card from us! *Will be redeemable in January* We will accept orders until they sell out or by Thursday, November 17th at 2pm, whichever comes first. Before placing your order, please confirm that the pickup day, Wednesday, November 23 from 12-7pm works for you!

Whole Oven-Roasted Turkey

Whole Oven-Roasted Turkey

$99.00

10/12 pound turkey, brined, injected, and rubbed with spices and herbs before slow-roasting. *Feeds 10-12 people

Oven Roasted Green Beans with Charred Vidalia Onions

Oven Roasted Green Beans with Charred Vidalia Onions

$15.00

French green beans roasted with olive oil, fresh pepper and Italian sea salt, then finished with charred Vidalia onions

Braised Brussel Sprouts with Honey and Aged Balsamic

Braised Brussel Sprouts with Honey and Aged Balsamic

$16.00

sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and finished with wildflower honey and aged balsamic vinegar

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$16.00

pureed potatoes, rich cream, butter and Italian sea salt

Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese

$22.00

classic elbow pasta with aged white and yellow cheddars and a rich cream sauce

Homemade Jellied Cranberry Sauce

Homemade Jellied Cranberry Sauce

$8.00

(4) fresh cranberries simmered with cane sugar and just a hint of citrus

Parker House Rolls

Parker House Rolls

$15.00

dinner rolls made from soft and sweet dough are the perfect side to any holiday meal

Heating Kit

$25.00

(3) Chafing stands with sternos. If your meal is more than 45 minutes long, a chafing dish keeps the food hot for an hour or more. Each kit will come with 3 chafers, 6 half pans for water, and 6 fuel candles.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
The best fried chicken sandwiches ever!

Website

Location

918 S. Lincoln St. Suite 2, Located inside The Cafe on the corner at La Cocina, Arlington, VA 22204

Directions

