The Chicken Spot - Miami 114 SW North River Dr

review star

No reviews yet

114 SW North River Dr

Miami, FL 33130

Wings

6 Wings

$14.00

12 Wings

$24.00

Chicken Tenders

3pc Tenders

$7.99

5pc Tenders

$10.99

Sandwiches

The Classic Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Honey Sandwich

$10.99

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$10.99

Sides

Crispy Fries

$4.99

Cajun Fries

$4.99

The Spot Fries

$7.99

Sauces

Spot Sauce

$1.00

Açai ranch

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Can Sprite

$3.00

Can Coke

$3.00

Can Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea Arizona

$3.00

Iced Tea Raspberry Arizona

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Beer & Wine

White Wine

$9.00

Red Wine

$9.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
114 SW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33130

