A map showing the location of Queen's Room 3602 Ditmars BlvdView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Queen's Room 3602 Ditmars Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

3602 Ditmars Blvd

Astoria, NY 11105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts
Catskill Devil's Path IPA
Autumn Lentil Salad

Salads

Eric's Salad

$18.00

Extra Bread

QR Salad

$12.00

.

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Soup French Onion

$12.00

Autumn Lentil Salad

$15.00

Tortellini Salad

$19.00

Bitter Greens Salad

$16.00

Small Plates

.

Baked Feta

$14.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Extra Bread

Extra Pita

French Fries

$8.00

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Queen's Mussels

$18.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Charred Kale

$10.00

Harvest Ricotta Toast

$12.00

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Charred Escarole

$10.00

Entrees

"Beyond" Burger

$18.00

.

Bolognese

$26.00

Cacio E Pepe

$20.00

Chubby Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

QR Burger

$20.00

Roasted Chicken Breast

$26.00

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$22.00

Seared Salmon

$28.00

NY strip Steak 14oz

$39.00

Puglia

$25.00

Test Menu Apps

Appetizer

Test Menu Entrees

Test Item Entree

House Cocktails

Dark Queen

$17.00

Long Live the Queen

$15.00

Shot

$7.00

Cold Fashioned

$15.00

Party Dress

$14.00

Specialty Shot

$10.00

Autumn Venom

$13.00

Smoke Signals

$15.00

Lost in Translation

$16.00

Vintage Blossom

$12.00

Golden Hour

$12.00

Mocking Bird

$8.00

Lady Partridge

$16.00

Late Night Talking

$12.00

Ouzi's Toddy

$12.00

Dicken's Cider

$12.00

House / Happy Hour

Boozy Tea

$5.00

HH Pilsner

$5.00

HH Cotes Du Rhône

$7.00

HH Chill Day IPA

$5.00

House Gin

$9.00

House Rum

$9.00

House Rye

$9.00

House Tequila

$9.00

House Vodka

$9.00

House Whiskey

$9.00

HH Japanese Mule

$10.00

HH Jack's Hard Cider

$5.00

HH Margarita

$10.00

HH Mezcal Paloma

$10.00

HH Montauk wave chaser

$5.00

HH Left Hand Stout

$5.00

HH Old Fashioned

$10.00

HH Prosecco

$7.00

HH QR Lemonade

$10.00

HH Rioja Blanco

$7.00

HH Rose Lambrusco

$7.00

HH Rose

$7.00

HH Montepulciano

$7.00

Montauk Watermelon

$5.00

HH Pumpkin Beer

$5.00

Tropical Storm

$10.00

Fall Lemonade

$10.00

HH Hot Toddy

$10.00

Beer

Chill Day IPA

$7.00

Boozy tea

$6.00

Five Boroughs Pilsner

$8.00

Jack's Rose Cider

$7.00

Montauk Wave Chaser

$7.00

Narragnasett Lager

$5.00

Catskill Devil's Path IPA

$8.00

Clausthaler NA

$6.00

Max Agave Strawberry Spiked Seltzer

$4.00

Left Hand Nitro Stout

$8.00

Montauk Watermelon

$6.00

Montauk Pumpkin

$6.00

Wine - Glass

Cabernet Savignon

$12.00

Cotes Du Rhone

$11.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Rioja Blanco

$11.00

Rose

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Sparkling Rose

$11.00

Lambrusco

$13.00

Malbec

$11.00

Montepulciano

$11.00

Wine - Bottle

Cabernet Savignon btl

$46.00

Cotes Du Rhone btl

$44.00

Prosecco btl

$46.00

Rioja Blanco btl

$44.00

Rose btl

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc btl

$46.00

Rose Prosecco btl

$44.00

Lambrusco Btl

$50.00

Montepulciano Btl

$44.00

Malbec Btl

$45.00

Brunch

Brunch Bloody Mary

$7.00

Mimosa Carafe

$27.00

Brunch Mimosa

$7.00

Brunch Moscow Mule

$7.00

Brunch Screwdriver

$7.00

Spicy Mary

$10.00

Queens Mimosa

$10.00

Roman Siesta

$10.00

Kings mule

$10.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Screwdriver Carafe

$27.00

Queen's Mimosa Carafe

$32.00

Roman Siesta Carafe

$32.00

King's Mule Carafe

$32.00

Bloody Mary Carafe

$27.00

Spicy Mary Carafe

$32.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Saratoga Still

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto sour

$12.00

Golden Hour

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark N Stormy

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$11.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Last Word

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Paloma

$12.00

Penicillin

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Shot

$7.00

Side Car

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

L.I. Iced Tea

$14.00

Mocktail

$8.00

White Russian

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Liquor

Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$11.00

Baileys

$9.00

Balvenie 12

$14.00Out of stock

Balvenie 14

$17.00Out of stock

Balvenie 17

$20.00Out of stock

Balvenie 21

$23.00Out of stock

Banhez Mezcal

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bombay saphire

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Campari

$11.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Casa Migos Anejo

$17.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$14.00

Casa Migos Silver

$12.00

Courvoisier

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00Out of stock

Don julio Reposado

$16.00Out of stock

Don't Julio blanco

$12.00

Empress Gin

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Flor de Cana

$11.00Out of stock

Frangelico

$9.00

Goslings

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Greygoose

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Johnny Black

$13.00

Ketel cucumber mint

$12.00Out of stock

Ketel grapefruit rose

$12.00Out of stock

Ketel one

$12.00

Ketel Peach Orange Blossom

$12.00Out of stock

Lagavulin

$14.00

Laphroaig

$14.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Milagro Silver

$13.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Oban

$14.00

Pernod

$10.00

Ron zacappa

$14.00Out of stock

Sambuca

$9.00

Screwball

$11.00

Spiced Rum

$10.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Titos

$11.00

Toki

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Bruxo mezcal

$12.00

High west

$13.00

Ouzo

$10.00

Tres Gen

$14.00

Yamazaki 12 Yr

$45.00

Yamazaki 18 Yr

$65.00

Hibiki Harmony

$30.00

Hibiki 21 Yr

$75.00

Volcan Repo

$16.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Belvedere lemon basil

$13.00

Belvedere blue lemongrass

$13.00

Belvedere pear ginger

$13.00

Woodinville

$14.00

Legent Bourbon

$16.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Don Q Spiced

$11.00

Pomp and whimsy

$13.00

Jefferson's

$13.00

Fistful of bourbon

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Espolon

$11.00Out of stock

Milagro Reposado

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Repo

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$18.00

Tres Agaves

$13.00

Mijenta

$13.00

El Tesoro

$15.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Tod and Vixen

$11.00

Appleton

$12.00

Weekday Specials

classic margarita

$10.00

spicy pineapple margarita

$10.00

WW Neat

$8.00

WW Rocks

$8.00

WW Old Fashioned

$10.00

WW Cocktail

$10.00

Mezcal Paloma

$10.00

Take it EZ

$12.00

Eliza-Rita

$12.00

Forever Young Fashioned

$12.00

Coffees

12 oz coffee

$2.50

16 oz coffee

$3.00

16 oz Cold Brew

$3.75

20 oz Cold Brew

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.25

Chai Latte

$4.00

Cortado

$4.25

Dirty Chai

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Extra Shot

$2.00

Frappe

$4.00

Freddo Cappuccino

$5.00

Freddo Espresso

$4.00

Growler refill

$15.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha

$5.00

Mocha

$4.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Red Eye

$4.00

Retail

$11.00

Hot Cider

$6.00

Specialty

Cucumber Mint Limeade

$6.00

Ginger Honey Matcha

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Iced Irish Coffee

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Its Only Coffee

$12.00

Its Only Cold Brew

$12.00

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Sparkling Limeade

$6.00

Pumpkin Spiced Chai

$6.00

Mocha egg cream

$6.00

Iced vanilla chai

$6.00

Green Juice

$10.00

Just an Arnie

$12.00

Spiked Cider

$12.00

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.00

Pastries

Scuffins

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Cookie

$2.00

Muffin

$3.00

QR Merch

Baby onesie

$18.00

Kids T's 2-5

$18.00

Men’s black T

$20.00

Ladies Classic T

$25.00

Crew Neck Sweatshirts

$40.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Light or dark Camo T

$25.00

Doggie T

$15.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$12.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Affogato

$8.00

Gelato / Sorbet

$5.00

Mousse Cake

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Prix Fixe

Steak tartare

$95.00

Crab cocktail

$22.00

Vegetable Ragu

$18.00

Burrata Salad

$95.00

Soup

$95.00

Prime Rib

Seafood Linguini

Roasted Chicken

Cookie Cake

Banana Cream Pie

Mousse Cake

Gelato

A La Carte

Crab Cocktail

$22.00

Tartare

$24.00

Burrata Salad

$19.00

Soup

$16.00

Prime Rib

$42.00

Seafood Linguini

$30.00

Roasted Chiken

$26.00

Vegetable Ragu

$18.00

Cookie Cake

$16.00

Banana Cream Pie

$14.00

Gelato

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$12.00

Drinks

Vintage Blossom - Wedding

$10.00

Golden Hour - Wedding

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3602 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Thirsty Koala
orange starNo Reviews
35-12 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Antonio's Kitchen - East Elmhurst
orange star4.1 • 563
76-08 21st Avenue East Elmhurst, NY 11370
View restaurantnext
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
orange starNo Reviews
30-18B Astoria Blvd Astoria, NY 11102
View restaurantnext
La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY
orange starNo Reviews
3706 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
La Vecina Astoria
orange star4.5 • 561
3066 Steinway St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Pita Pan
orange star3.7 • 64
37-15 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Astoria

Bel Aire Diner
orange star4.0 • 3,888
3191 21 Street Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Enthaice Thai Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 2,120
3320 31st Ave Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Rizzo's Fine Pizza - Astoria
orange star4.3 • 1,623
3013 Steinway St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Butcher Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,438
37-10 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
The Pomeroy - 3612 Ditmars Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,280
3612 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Tufino Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,227
36-08 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston