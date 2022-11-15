Restaurant header imageView gallery

Queens Trailer

733 South Pioneer Street

Boise, ID 83702

APPETIZERS

Pretzels

$9.00

Payette Beer Queso Honey Mustard

Brussels

$11.00

Smoked Pork Belly Pickled Red Onion Sweet Thai Chili Sauce Sambal Aioli

Loaded FRY

$10.00

Payette Beer Queso Pickled Jalapeno's Sour Cream Green Onion

Loaded TOTS

$10.00

Payette Beer Queso Pickled Jalapeno's Sour Cream Green Onion

Chili Fry

$12.00

Chili Tot

$12.00

SALADS

Mixed Green

$7.00

Balsamic Dressing Carrots Diced Tomatoes Candied Almond

Caesar

$7.00

Caesar Dressing Romaine Parmesan Cheese Garlic Crouton

Steak Salad

$24.00

SIDES

FRIES

$7.00

TOTS

$7.00

Garlic Parm FRY

$8.00

Garlic Parm TOTS

$8.00

Cup o Chili 8oz

$7.00

Cup o Tomato 8oz

$6.00

Cup o Chowder

$9.00

BURGERS

Queen

$8.00

4 oz Beef Cheddar Cheese Romaine Tomato Pickle Fry Sauce

Pork Bahn Mi

$9.00

Smoked Pork Belly Pickled Jalapeno Pickled Carrot Cilantro Sambal Aioli

Nashville Hot Chicken

$9.00

3oz Breaded Chicken Dry Spice Rub Citrus Slaw Pickles Comeback Sauce

Vegetarian

$8.00

Vegetable Pakora Patty Raita Pickled Red Onion Cilantro Mint Tomato Chutney

Western Queen

$9.00

Chili Cheese Queen

$9.00

KIDS

Grilled Cheese/ Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese/ Tots

$7.00

Nuggies/ Fries

$7.00

Nuggies/ Tots

$7.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Topo

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Mino Agua

$3.00

OTHER STUFF

Steak Frites

$28.00

Grilled Cheese & Mater Soup

$13.00

Fish n chips

$15.00

FISH TACOS

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
From Scratch Kitchen! Good Food, Good People!

Location

733 South Pioneer Street, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

