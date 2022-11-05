Restaurant header imageView gallery

Queenstown Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028

La Jolla, CA 92122

Order Again

Popular Items

Sprite

Cold Refreshments

Sun Brewed Iced Tea

$4.00

House Craft Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Surf Water

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pomegranate Juice

$5.00

Soda

Maine Root Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Mexi-Coke (btl)

$4.00

Batch Ginger Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Pellegrino

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Queenstown Bistro is a patio bar and eatery located in Westfield UTC Shopping Center specializing in New Zealand inspired dishes and offerings. Whether it be for breakfast or brunch for weekend mimosas, lunch or happy hour for a grass-fed burger and a cocktail, or dinner on the patio for some of our locally sourced, seasonal salads and wine varietals, there is sure to be something for everyone at Queenstown Bistro. ​Visiting our UTC restaurant means enjoying a beautiful, comfortable and unique outdoor dining experience. Did we mention that we are dog-friendly? With a kiwi inspired lineage, and the spirit, love and good nature from the land of the Maori, we hope you will join us at Queenstown Bistro. And if we are so fortunate, then, we hope you will have a little too much of a good time, have a few too many laughs, stay a while, and return again soon to see us.

Location

Directions

