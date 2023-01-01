Queenstown La Jolla 1044 Wall Street

A map showing the location of Queenstown La Jolla 1044 Wall StreetView gallery

WeekDAY Brunch

Shareables

NZ Onion Dip

$14.00

classic New Zealand onion dip & crispy gluten-free potato chips

Baked Brie

$20.00

Prosciutto & Burrata

$21.00

sliced prosciutto, burrata cheese, arugula, crostini

Hummus & Veggies

$17.00

chimichurri hummus with cucumber, rainbow carrots, romanesco, naan flatbread

Pretzel

$16.00

giant soft pretzel with melted house-made jalapeño cheese ​

Fatty Fries

Fatty Fries

$9.50

2 puff pastries filled with seasoned beef & cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.50

Skinny Fries

$8.50

Tots

$8.50

Comfy Plates

Cat's Chili

Cat's Chili

$18.00

turkey-white bean chili, tortilla chips, jalapeño, cheese, onion ​

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$20.00

pulled chicken, carrots, peas, gravy, celery, onions, puff pastry

Soup & Sammie

Soup & Sammie

$21.00

tomato basil soup, pine nuts, grilled cheese with tomato, avocado

Weekday Brunch

The Cure

$22.00

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

French Toast

$20.00

Queenstown Farmer

$20.00

Avocado Toast

$19.00

Double BLT & Egg

$21.00

NZ Faves

Steak & Fries

$29.00

Fish & Chips

$28.00

NZ Meat Pies

$25.00

Lamb Skewers

$26.00

Burgers *

Bare Lamb Burger

$24.00

new zealand grass fed lamb, blue cheese, mint dressing, beetroot, LTO, tomato chutney, garlic aioli

Queenstown Fave Burger

Queenstown Fave Burger

$22.00

grass fed, free range beef, edam cheese, LTO, tomato chutney, garlic aioli

Kiwilango

Kiwilango

$23.00

grass fed, free range beef, jalapeños, blue cheese, tortilla chips, hot sauce, LTO, tomato chutney, garlic aioli

Hogs & Heffers

Hogs & Heffers

$23.00

grass fed, free range beef, bacon, avocado, edam cheese, LTO, tomato chutney, garlic aioli

Lil Bitties

$21.00
Meso Tasty

Meso Tasty

$23.00

grilled chicken, pineapple, sweet chips, swiss cheese, red pepper aioli, LTO

Habanero Fried Chicken

$23.00

Blazin Ahi

$24.00

panko-crusted seared ahi (rare), wasabi peas, pickled carrots, wasabi aioli

Wagyu Smashburger

$23.00

Veggie Wrap

$22.00

Chicken BLT

$23.00

Greens *

Salad & Quiche

Salad & Quiche

$22.00

mushroom-mozzarella quiche, strawberry spinach salad

Strawberry Chicken Salad

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$22.00

spinach, strawberry, toasted almond, goat cheese, sweet poppy seed dressing

Kale and Salmon

$24.00

Beet Salad

$19.00

assorted beets, arugula, blue cheese, basil, pickled onions, pumpkin seeds, plum vinegar

Shrimp and Mango

$23.00

grilled mexican shrimp, avocado, arugula, cilantro, corn, cotija, tajin & orange citrus vinaigrette

Steak Caesar

Steak Caesar

$24.00

steak, romaine, anchovy dust, fried capers, croutons, parmesan

Quinoa Salad

$19.00

red & white quinoa, carrots, celery, arugula, feta, tajin, toasted almonds, and pumpkin seeds, mint citrus dressing

Ahi Nicoise

$23.00

Cobb

$21.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

w. choice of apples or yogurt

Kids Slider

$9.95

w. choice of apples or yogurt

Kids Chicken Tendies

$9.95

w. choice of apples or yogurt

Quick Cocktails

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$8.00

Loaded Bloody Mary

$17.00

Bloody Maria

$17.00

Biscotte Espresso Martini

$18.00

Golden Bay

$18.00

Cove Cooler

$18.00

Chai Sharona

$18.00

La Jolla Spritz

$18.00

Kelvin Heights

$18.00

Aperol Smash

$18.00

Baja Paloma

$18.00

Mai Tai

$18.00

Call Drinks

Caipirinha

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark & Stormy

Dirty Martini

French 75

Gimlet

Irish Coffee

Irish Mule

Kamakazi

Lemon Drop

Long Island

Manhattan

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Sidecar

Tom Collins

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Liquor

Vodka

Drakes (well)

$12.00

Absolut Elyx

$16.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Kettle One

$15.00

Reyka

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

Gin

Fonds (well)

$12.00

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Monday Zero NA

$13.00

Nikka

$13.00

Nolets

$15.00

NZ Dry

$13.00

NZ Native

$13.00

NZ Navy Strength

$13.00

Sipsmith

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

The Botanis

$13.00

You & Yours Barred aged

$13.00

You & Yours Sunday

$13.00

Tequila

Real de Valle (well)

$12.00

Casa Amigo Blanco

$12.00

Casa Dragones

$12.00

Clase Azul Repo

$30.00

Codigo Rose

$12.00

Corralejo Repo

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Fortaleza

$12.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$12.00

Fortaleza Repo

$12.00

Herradura Anjo

$12.00

Maestro Dobel

$12.00

Whiskey Bourbon

Old Forrester (well)

$12.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Blantons

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Four Roses single barrel

$13.00

Makers

$13.00

Michters

$13.00

Noahs Mill

$13.00

Pendalton

$14.00

Ritual NA

$13.00

Weller

$14.00

Woodenville

$14.00

Whiskey Rye

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

High West Rye

$14.00

Redemption Rye

$13.00

Rittenhouse

$13.00

Sazerac Rye

$13.00

Whistle Pig

$13.00

Whiskey Irish

Green Spot

$21.00

Jameson

$14.00

Red Breast

$15.00

Sexton

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$13.00

Whiskey Japanese

Yamazaki

Hakushu

Hibiki Harmony

Nikka Coffey

$15.00

Suntory Toki

$13.00

Nikka from the barrel

$16.00

Akashi

Whiskey Scotch

Dewers (well)

$12.00

Ardberg

Balvinie Double Wood

Dawlwhenie 15

Glenlevit

Glenmoragie 18

$22.00

Johnny Walker Black

$50.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$36.00

Lagavulin

$19.00

Laphroaig

Maccallan 18

Talisker

Whiskey flavored

Screwball

Fireball

Cordials

Absinthe

Amaretto

Amaro Nonino

Aperol

Baileys

Benedictine

Carpana Antica Dry

Carpana Antica Sweet

Chambord

Cointreau

Cynar

Fernet Branca

Giffard Apricot

Giffard Banana

Giffard Peach

Giffard Vanilla

Grand Marnier

Green Chartreuse

Kahlua

Licor 43

Monrwnwfeo

Peach

St Elizabeth Allspice Dram

St Germain

Triple Sec

Yellow Chartreuse

Rum

Bacardi (well)

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Diplamatico

$14.00

Goslings Dark Rum

$13.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$14.00

Ten to One

$14.00

Mezcal

Del Maguay Vida

Los Javis Espledin Repo

Mezonte Raicilla Japo

Nuetra Solidad

Bitters

Angustura

Peychaurds

Orange

Fire

Lavender

Beer

Draft

Modern Times Fruitland

Embolden Blonde

$8.00

Harland Japanese Lager

Societe Harlot Belgium

Pizza Port Chronic Amber

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Alesmith IPA

$8.00

Stone Enjoy by 4/20 Hazy

Mike Hess Grapefruit IPA

Seasonal Seltzer

$7.00

Coronado Cider

$7.00

House Blonde

$7.00

Pizza Port Blonde

$8.00

Alesmith IPA

$8.00

Bottles/Cans

805

Pacifico

Sierra Nevada

Seasonal Cider

Ashland Seltzer

Modelo Especial

Bud Light

Miller Lite

Stone Ruination 2.0

Tow Roots N/A

Athletica N/A

Wine

Sparkling By the Glass

Prosecco, Gambino

$9.00

Cava Rose, Jane Ventura

$15.00

Champagne, Gaston Chiquiet

$26.00

Rose By the Glass

Domaine de Triennes, Provance

$11.00

Ampolos Cellars, Sta Rita Hills

$17.00

White By the Glass

Gruner Veltliner, Nigi Freiheit

$15.00

Pinot Gris, Tinpot Hut

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Ranga Ranga

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Lieu Dit

$17.00

Viognier, Record Family

$12.00

Chardonnay, Macon-Villages

$12.00

Chardonnay, Laird

$16.00

Red By the Glass

Pinot Noir, Clos Henri

$14.00

Pinot Noir, The Pairing

$16.00

Malbec, Siete Fincas "La Mora"

$9.00

Red Blend, Margerum M5

$15.00

Syrah, Melville

$16.00

Cabernet Franc, Carr

$16.00

Zinfandel, Turley "Juvenile"

$15.00

Cabernet Sauv, Oberon

$14.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauv, Sparkman Holler

$16.00

Canned Wines

Margerum, Rose

Margerum, Sauvignon Blanc

Margerum, Red Blend

Bottles Sparkling

BTL Blanc de Noir, Clos Henri

$45.00

BTL Cava, Casteller

$30.00

BLT Cava Rose, Jane Ventura

$38.00

BLT Blanc de Blanc

$74.00

BLT Tattinger (?)

BLT Dom (?)

Bottle Whites

Riesling, Donnhoff estate

$38.00

Vino Verde, Calcada

$26.00

Pinot Gris, Tinpot Hut

$28.00

Gruner Veltliner, Nigl Freiheit

$32.00

Grenache Blanc, Double Bond

$48.00

Sauv Blanc, Huia

$30.00

Sauv Blanc, Ranga Ranga

$28.00

Sauv Blanc, Love Block

$30.00

Sauv Blanc, Casa Jipi

$32.00

Sauv Blanc, Lieu Dit

$35.00

Sancerre, Dominique Roger

$55.00

La Neula old vine vermentino

$50.00

Chardonnay, Laird

$33.00

Chardonnay, (?)

$28.00

Chardonnay, Marshall Davis

$42.00

Chardonnay, The Hilt

$70.00

Chardonnay, Cava Quintanilla

$55.00

Chardonnay, Maison Areion

$44.00

Chardonnay, Jean Fery

$125.00

Chablis, Brocard

$60.00

Vioignier, Ampolos cellars

$47.00

Chinen Blanc, Bodegas Henri Lurton

$42.00

Melon de Bouogne, Lieu Dit

$35.00

Bottle Rose

BTL Rose, Shield Nelson

$33.00

BLT Rose, Margerum Riviera

$38.00

BLT Rose, Ampolos Cellar

$35.00

BLT Rose, Tres Raices

$35.00

BLT Rose, Bruma Ocho

$38.00

BLT Rose, Liquid farms happy canyon

$40.00

BLT Rose, La Bernarde

$28.00

Bottle Reds

Pinot Noir, Roaring Meg

$32.00

Pinot Noir, Clos Henri

$30.00

Pinot Noir, Love Block

$42.00

Pinot Noir, Foxen

$45.00

Pinot Noir, Gallegos

$42.00

Pinot Noir, The Pairing

$38.00

Pinot Noir, Trisaetum

$60.00

Pinot Noir, Noria Sangiacomo

$63.00

Pinot Noir, Shea wine Cellars

$70.00

Pinot Noir, Bannister

$65.00

Red Blend, The Pairing

$40.00

Red Blend, Vinsur Reflejo

$40.00

Red Blend, Bonny Doon

$26.00

Cabernet Franc, Carr

$38.00

Merlot, Coplan vineyard

$60.00

Zinfandel, Turley Juvenile

$34.00

Zinfandel, Bannister

$44.00

Chateauneuf de Pape, Barroche

$90.00

Malbec, Siete Fincas

$90.00

Rioja reserva, Muga

$55.00

Syrah, Melville

$35.00

Syrah, Two Vintners

$44.00

Syrah, Anthill Farms, Peters Vineyard

$54.00

Cab Sauv, Sculpterra

$44.00

Cab Sauv, Sparkmen Holler

$38.00

Cab Sauv, Purple Corduroy

$38.00

Cab Sauv, Laird

$82.00

Cab Sauv, Teachworth

$130.00

Cab Sauv, Austin Hope

$50.00

Wine Taster

Wine Taster

Cafe

Aotearoa

Flat White 6oz

Long Black 4oz

Classic

Drip

Espresso

Americano

Cappucino

Latte

Hammerhead

Cafe Au Lait

The Sweet Stash

Viennese Latte

Chai Latte / Dirty Chai

Mocha Mexicana

Carmel Macchiato

Mocha

Flavored Latte

Keith Richards

Hauora

Dirty Chai Butter Latte

Mayan Mocha

Chagaccino

Honey Lavender Latte

Iced Goodies

Cold Brew

Whipped Coffee

Snapchilled

Iced Vietnamese

Iced Horchatte

Teas

Green

Black

Herbal

Kombucha

FOH Commands

Please Get Cafe some Ice

N/A Drinks

Alt Bevs

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mexicoke

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Pomegranate Juice

$5.00

Porch Sun Tea

$5.00

Raspberry lemonade

$6.00

RedBull

Strawberry lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry mint lemonade

$6.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Mr. Pibb

$5.00

Soda Water

Powerade Lemon Lime

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Water

Sparkling

Topo Chico

$5.00

Still

Antipodes

$5.00

Sangrias

By the Glass

Red House Sangria

Peach Basil Sangria

Strawberry Mint Prosecco Sangria

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1044 Wall Street, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery

