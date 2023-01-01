Queenstown La Jolla 1044 Wall Street
No reviews yet
1044 Wall Street
La Jolla, CA 92037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
WeekDAY Brunch
Shareables
NZ Onion Dip
classic New Zealand onion dip & crispy gluten-free potato chips
Baked Brie
Prosciutto & Burrata
sliced prosciutto, burrata cheese, arugula, crostini
Hummus & Veggies
chimichurri hummus with cucumber, rainbow carrots, romanesco, naan flatbread
Pretzel
giant soft pretzel with melted house-made jalapeño cheese
Fatty Fries
2 puff pastries filled with seasoned beef & cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Skinny Fries
Tots
Comfy Plates
Weekday Brunch
Burgers *
Bare Lamb Burger
new zealand grass fed lamb, blue cheese, mint dressing, beetroot, LTO, tomato chutney, garlic aioli
Queenstown Fave Burger
grass fed, free range beef, edam cheese, LTO, tomato chutney, garlic aioli
Kiwilango
grass fed, free range beef, jalapeños, blue cheese, tortilla chips, hot sauce, LTO, tomato chutney, garlic aioli
Hogs & Heffers
grass fed, free range beef, bacon, avocado, edam cheese, LTO, tomato chutney, garlic aioli
Lil Bitties
Meso Tasty
grilled chicken, pineapple, sweet chips, swiss cheese, red pepper aioli, LTO
Habanero Fried Chicken
Blazin Ahi
panko-crusted seared ahi (rare), wasabi peas, pickled carrots, wasabi aioli
Wagyu Smashburger
Veggie Wrap
Chicken BLT
Greens *
Salad & Quiche
mushroom-mozzarella quiche, strawberry spinach salad
Strawberry Chicken Salad
spinach, strawberry, toasted almond, goat cheese, sweet poppy seed dressing
Kale and Salmon
Beet Salad
assorted beets, arugula, blue cheese, basil, pickled onions, pumpkin seeds, plum vinegar
Shrimp and Mango
grilled mexican shrimp, avocado, arugula, cilantro, corn, cotija, tajin & orange citrus vinaigrette
Steak Caesar
steak, romaine, anchovy dust, fried capers, croutons, parmesan
Quinoa Salad
red & white quinoa, carrots, celery, arugula, feta, tajin, toasted almonds, and pumpkin seeds, mint citrus dressing
Ahi Nicoise
Cobb
Kids Menu
Dinner
Shareables
NZ Onion Dip
classic New Zealand onion dip & crispy gluten-free potato chips
Baked Brie
Prosciutto & Burrata
sliced prosciutto, burrata cheese, arugula, crostini
Hummus & Veggies
chimichurri hummus with cucumber, rainbow carrots, romanesco, naan flatbread
Pretzel
giant soft pretzel with melted house-made jalapeño cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Fatty Fries
2 puff pastries filled with seasoned beef & cheese
Skinny Fries
Comfy Plates
NZ Faves
Greens
Burgers *
Bare Lamb Burger
new zealand grass fed lamb, blue cheese, mint dressing, beetroot, LTO, tomato chutney, garlic aioli
Queenstown Fave Burger
grass fed, free range beef, edam cheese, LTO, tomato chutney, garlic aioli
Wagyu Smashburger
Kiwilango
grass fed, free range beef, jalapeños, blue cheese, tortilla chips, hot sauce, LTO, tomato chutney, garlic aioli
Meso Tasty
grilled chicken, pineapple, sweet chips, swiss cheese, red pepper aioli, LTO
Habanero Fried Chicken
Blazin Ahi
panko-crusted seared ahi (rare), wasabi peas, pickled carrots, wasabi aioli
Quick Cocktails
Brunch Cocktails
Call Drinks
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey Bourbon
Whiskey Rye
Whiskey Japanese
Whiskey Scotch
Cordials
Absinthe
Amaretto
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Baileys
Benedictine
Carpana Antica Dry
Carpana Antica Sweet
Chambord
Cointreau
Cynar
Fernet Branca
Giffard Apricot
Giffard Banana
Giffard Peach
Giffard Vanilla
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreuse
Kahlua
Licor 43
Monrwnwfeo
Peach
St Elizabeth Allspice Dram
St Germain
Triple Sec
Yellow Chartreuse
Rum
Beer
Draft
Bottles/Cans
Wine
Sparkling By the Glass
White By the Glass
Red By the Glass
Bottles Sparkling
Bottle Whites
Riesling, Donnhoff estate
Vino Verde, Calcada
Pinot Gris, Tinpot Hut
Gruner Veltliner, Nigl Freiheit
Grenache Blanc, Double Bond
Sauv Blanc, Huia
Sauv Blanc, Ranga Ranga
Sauv Blanc, Love Block
Sauv Blanc, Casa Jipi
Sauv Blanc, Lieu Dit
Sancerre, Dominique Roger
La Neula old vine vermentino
Chardonnay, Laird
Chardonnay, (?)
Chardonnay, Marshall Davis
Chardonnay, The Hilt
Chardonnay, Cava Quintanilla
Chardonnay, Maison Areion
Chardonnay, Jean Fery
Chablis, Brocard
Vioignier, Ampolos cellars
Chinen Blanc, Bodegas Henri Lurton
Melon de Bouogne, Lieu Dit
Bottle Rose
Bottle Reds
Pinot Noir, Roaring Meg
Pinot Noir, Clos Henri
Pinot Noir, Love Block
Pinot Noir, Foxen
Pinot Noir, Gallegos
Pinot Noir, The Pairing
Pinot Noir, Trisaetum
Pinot Noir, Noria Sangiacomo
Pinot Noir, Shea wine Cellars
Pinot Noir, Bannister
Red Blend, The Pairing
Red Blend, Vinsur Reflejo
Red Blend, Bonny Doon
Cabernet Franc, Carr
Merlot, Coplan vineyard
Zinfandel, Turley Juvenile
Zinfandel, Bannister
Chateauneuf de Pape, Barroche
Malbec, Siete Fincas
Rioja reserva, Muga
Syrah, Melville
Syrah, Two Vintners
Syrah, Anthill Farms, Peters Vineyard
Cab Sauv, Sculpterra
Cab Sauv, Sparkmen Holler
Cab Sauv, Purple Corduroy
Cab Sauv, Laird
Cab Sauv, Teachworth
Cab Sauv, Austin Hope
Wine Taster
Cafe
Aotearoa
The Sweet Stash
FOH Commands
N/A Drinks
Alt Bevs
Arnold Palmer
Cranberry Juice
Ginger beer
Grapefruit Juice
Lemonade
Mexicoke
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Pomegranate Juice
Porch Sun Tea
Raspberry lemonade
RedBull
Strawberry lemonade
Strawberry mint lemonade
Topo Chico
Coke
Diet Coke
Mr. Pibb
Soda Water
Powerade Lemon Lime
Sprite
Coffee & Tea
Water
Sparkling
Still
Sangrias
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1044 Wall Street, La Jolla, CA 92037