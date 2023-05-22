Restaurant header imageView gallery

Queenstown Public House

403 Reviews

$$

1557 Columbia St

San Diego, CA 92101

Popular Items

HABANERO CHICKEN

HABANERO CHICKEN

$22.00

habanero fried chicken, kale slaw, bread n butter pickles, baja-spiced aioli, hawaiian bun

LIL BITTIES

LIL BITTIES

$22.00

two organic grass fed beef sliders, onion-mayo, cheddar, sweet relish, slider rolls

CHICKEN COBB

CHICKEN COBB

$23.00

grilled chicken, pancetta, avocado, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, egg, romaine, pepper ranch dressing

ALL DAY - WEEKDAY 1.1 (open - close)

STARTERS

PRETZEL

PRETZEL

$18.00

soft pretzel, jalapeno cheese, jack mustard

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$18.00

seasoned fried calamari, jalapeños, sweet spicy chili sauce

CATS CHILI

CATS CHILI

$19.00

ground turkey, white beans, jalapeno jack, corn, red onion, jalapeno, tortilla chips

HUMMUS & VEGGIES

HUMMUS & VEGGIES

$18.00

seasonal veggie, chimichurri hummus, naan

LAMB SKEWERS

LAMB SKEWERS

$26.00

lamb, roasted veggies, cucumber slice, chimichurri, hummus, naan

NEW ZEALAND ONION DIP

$14.00

classic new zealand onion dip with fresh house made potato chips

SOUP & SAMMIE

SOUP & SAMMIE

$22.00

tomato basil soup, pine nut, sour cream, grilled cheese with roasted roma tomato, avocado

MAC N CHEESE

$19.00

GREENS

AHI NICOISE

AHI NICOISE

$24.00

rare seared ahi, green beans, tomato, nicoise olives, potatoes, romaine lettuce, capers, egg, champagne vinaigrette

BEET SALAD

BEET SALAD

$18.00

red and yellow beets, arugula, blue cheese crumbles, pumpkin seed, basil, pickled onion

BIG BOWL

BIG BOWL

$23.00

grilled shrimp, pineapple, melon, cantaloupe, arugula, avocado, fennel, orange mint dressing

HEIRLOOM

HEIRLOOM

$22.00

heirloom tomatoes, burrata, capicola, croutons, mixed, greens, pine nuts, balsamic reduction

STEAK & CAESAR

STEAK & CAESAR

$24.00

flank steak, romaine, croutons, parmesan, fried anchovy dust, capers sub: shrimp, ahi, chicken breast, or salmon

QUINOA SALAD

QUINOA SALAD

$20.00

red & white quinoa, carrots, celery, arugula, dried cranberries, feta, sunﬂower seeds, pear, orange mint dressing

CHICKEN COBB

CHICKEN COBB

$23.00

grilled chicken, pancetta, avocado, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, egg, romaine, pepper ranch dressing

SIDE CAESAR

$10.00

SIDE BABY GREEN

$10.00

CUP OF CHILI

$10.00

cup of white bean turkey chili w/ red onion and jalapeno

CUP TOMATO BASIL

$10.00

cup of tomato soup w/ basil and pine nuts

HOUSE QUICHE

HOUSE QUICHE

$22.00

egg, mozzarella, arugula, tomato, mushroom, gruyere, mixed baby greens

NEW ZEALAND FAVORITES

BARE LAMB BURGER

BARE LAMB BURGER

$24.00

*New Zealand Favorite* New Zealand lamb patty, fried egg, blue cheese crumbles, mint jelly, beetroot, brioche bun

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$30.00

beer battered haddock, fatty fry, tartar sauce, malt vinegar

VEGETARIAN PIES

VEGETARIAN PIES

$25.00

Two Impossible Meat Pies, Fatty Fries, Tomato Chutney *VEGAN*

NEW ZEALAND MEAT PIES

NEW ZEALAND MEAT PIES

$25.00

two seasoned beef and lamb New Zealand meat pies, cheddar, puﬀ pastry, fatty fries

QUEENSTOWN FAV BURGER

QUEENSTOWN FAV BURGER

$22.00

*New Zealand Favorite* organic grass fed beef patty, edam cheese, garlic aioli, house tomato chutney, brioche bun (try it NZ style: add beetroot, fried egg $2)

STEAK & FRIES

STEAK & FRIES

$36.00

grilled ﬂank steak, sautéed mushrooms, skinny fry, side caesar

ON BUNS

BOTM

BOTM

$24.00

crispy chicken cutlet, house marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, basil, amoroso roll

BARE LAMB BURGER

BARE LAMB BURGER

$24.00

*New Zealand Favorite* New Zealand lamb patty, fried egg, blue cheese crumbles, mint jelly, beetroot, brioche bun

BLAZIN AHI

BLAZIN AHI

$24.00

yellow ﬁn ahi (rare), cucumber, pickled carrots, wasabi aioli & wasabi peas, hawaiian bun

BOMBAY CHICKEN

BOMBAY CHICKEN

$23.00

fried/grilled chicken, cucumber, avocado, yogurt dressing, mango chutney, brioche bun *recipe: Fergburger, Queenstown New Zealand

CLUCK & SQUEAL

CLUCK & SQUEAL

$22.00

all natural grilled chicken (grilled / fried), bacon, avocado, brioche bun

HABANERO CHICKEN

HABANERO CHICKEN

$22.00

habanero fried chicken, kale slaw, bread n butter pickles, baja-spiced aioli, hawaiian bun

HOG & HEFFERS

HOG & HEFFERS

$23.00

organic grass fed beef patty, edam cheese, avocado, bacon, brioche bun

KIWILANGO

KIWILANGO

$23.00

organic grass fed beef patty, jalapeño, blue cheese, tortilla chips, hot sauce, brioche bun

LIL BITTIES

LIL BITTIES

$22.00

two organic grass fed beef sliders, onion-mayo, cheddar, sweet relish, slider rolls

MESO TASTY

MESO TASTY

$23.00

all natural grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, sweet onion chip, swiss, red pepper aioli, brioche bun

WAGYU SMASH

WAGYU SMASH

$25.00

Two Wagyu Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Habanero Onions, Pickles, 1000 Island, Brioche

CUSTOM BURGER

CUSTOM BURGER

$20.00

Hogs Slider

$8.00

Kiwilango Slider

$8.00

Meso Slider

$8.00

Bare Lamb Slider

$8.00

MORE, PLEASE

50/50

50/50

$12.00

Your choice of 2 fry styles (bigger size only)

PORTOBELLO FRY

PORTOBELLO FRY

$11.00

cornmeal breaded, rosemary dipping sauce

BIG FATTY FRY

BIG FATTY FRY

$9.00

house seasoning

BIGGER FATTY FRY

BIGGER FATTY FRY

$12.00

house seasoning

BIG SKINNY FRY

BIG SKINNY FRY

$9.00

sweet pepper seasoning

BIGGER SKINNY FRY

BIGGER SKINNY FRY

$12.00

sweet pepper seasoning

BIG SWEET FRY

BIG SWEET FRY

$9.00

sea salt & blue cheese

BIGGER SWEET FRY

BIGGER SWEET FRY

$12.00

sea salt & blue cheese

SIDE CAESAR

$10.00

SIDE BABY GREEN

$10.00

CUP TOMATO BASIL

$9.00

cup of tomato soup w/ basil and pine nuts

CUP OF CHILI

$10.00

cup of white bean turkey chili w/ red onion and jalapeno

Dog Lamb Patty

$7.00

Dog Beef Patty

$7.00

Dog Chicken Patty

$7.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.99

american cheeseburger w/ matchstick fries

KIDS HAMBURGER (NO CHZ)

$8.99

hamburger w/ matchstick fries

KIDS DINO NUGGETS

KIDS DINO NUGGETS

$8.99

dino nuggets w/ matchstick fries

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

mozzarella, american, sourdough w/ matchstick fries

DESSERT

E- LEGAL (After 3pm On Weekend)

E- LEGAL (After 3pm On Weekend)

$16.00

half baked chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream cream

LEMON CUSTARD

LEMON CUSTARD

$11.00

tart and creamy lemon custard, topped with whipped cream and served with animal crackers and ginger snaps

ICE CREAM

$7.00

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$13.00

NY Style Cheesecake slice, graham cracker crust, strawberry drizzle, chocolate shavings

YAPPY PATTYS

Dog Beef Patty

$7.00

Dog Chicken Patty

$7.00

Dog Lamb Patty

$7.00

DRINKS 1.1 (open - close)

NON-ALCOHOLIC

SODA WATER

$3.50

MILK

$5.00

COFFEE

$5.00

Pannikin Coffee

COLD BREW

$7.00

Pannikin Cold Brew

HOT TEA

$5.00

English Breakfast, Camomile, Peppermint, Chai

SUNTEA

$5.00

House-made suntea infused with mint

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

CLASSIC LEMONADE

$7.00

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$7.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$7.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.50

PEPSI

$3.50

DR PEPPER

$3.50

TONIC

$3.50

SIERRA MIST

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$5.00

TOPO CHICO GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00Out of stock

GINGER BEER

$5.00

MEXICOKE

$5.00

ROOT BEER

$5.00Out of stock

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

.Rum Cocktail

$12.50

.Tequila Cocktail

$12.50

.Vodka Cocktail

$12.50

7 & 7

$12.50

Aperol Spritz

$14.50

Apple Martini

$12.50

Aviation

$15.50

Bay Breeze

$12.50

Black Russian

$12.50

Bloody Maria

$17.50

Cadillac Margarita

$16.50

Caesar

$12.50

Cape Cod

$12.50

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.50

Cosmopolitan

$12.50

Daquiri

$12.50

Dark & Stormy

$12.50

Dark N Stormy

$12.50

French 75

$12.50

Gimlet (Gin)

$12.50

Gimlet (Vodka)

$12.50

Gin Fizz

$12.50

Grey Hound

$12.50

Harvey Wallbanger

$12.50

Hot Buttered Rum

$12.50

Irish Coffee

$13.50

Kamikaze

$12.50

Lemon Drop

$12.50

Lime Rickey

$12.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.50
HOT TODDY

HOT TODDY

$17.00

buffalo trace, lemon juice  syrup choice: demerara, vanilla ginger, lavender, or spiced 

Manhatten

$14.50

Margarita

$12.50

Martini (Vodka)

$12.50

Mint Julep

$12.50

Mojito

$13.50

Moscow Mule

$12.50

Mudslide

$12.50

Negroni

$12.50

New York Sour

$13.50

Old Fashion

$13.50

Rob Roy

$12.50

Rusty Nail

$12.50

Salty Dog

$12.50

Sazerac

$12.50

Screwdriver

$12.50

Sea Breeze

$12.50

Sex on the Beach

$12.50

Side Car

$15.50

Tequila Collins

$12.50

Tequila Sunrise

$12.50

The Last Word

$15.50

Three Wise Men

$12.50

Tom Collins

$12.50

Vodka Sunrise

$12.50

Whiskey Smash

$12.50

Whiskey Sour

$12.50

White Russian

$12.50

Nutty Irishman

$14.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

BERRY BLAST

$17.00

ROPERE FIZZ

$17.00

QUEENS TIKI

$16.00

AGUA LOCA

$16.00

APEROL SMASH

$16.00

aperol, NZ broken shed vodka, grape, mint, lemon, prosecco

BAJA PALOMA

$16.00

jalapeño infused espolon tequila, cointreau, grapefruit juice

BREAKFAST OLD FASHION

$17.00

buffalo trace, mr blacks cold brew liquor, bitters, Pannikin cold brew, orange

KELVIN HEIGHTS

$17.00

habanero tequila, passion fruit syrup, agave, lime juice.

LOADED BLOODY MARY

$17.00

Bloody loaded with fixin's

MAI TAI

$18.00

rum, juice, rum, rum, egg white, passionfruit foam, be careful!

NZ #45

$17.00

hendrick’s gin, lavender syrup, lemon, prosecco

PIMM'S CUP

$18.00

plymouth gin, pimms, lemon,champagne, cucumber

PORCH PLEASER

$15.00

vodka, st germain, earl grey simple syrup, lemon

Drink Ticket

$12.00

DRAFT BEERS

01 Delahunt Bulldog Ipa

$8.50

02 Embolden Clear Intentions

$8.50

03 Second Chance Tomorrow Ipa

$8.50

04 My Yard Muddy Waters Hazy Ipa

$8.50

05 Elysian Space Dust

$8.50

06

$10.50Out of stock

07 Lattitude 33 Honey Hips Blonde

$8.50

08 Cold Brew Coffee

$7.00

09 Topa Topa Tux Milk Stout

$8.50

10 Mother Earth Cali Creamin

$8.50

11 Labatt Pilsner

$6.00

12. Abnormal Band Meeting NZ Pilsner

$7.50

13 Gillys Lager

$7.50

14 Coronado Orange Ave Wit

$8.50

15. Fort Point Westfalia Red Ale

$8.50

16. Abnormal Brown

$8.50

17 Eppig Glitz Glam Berliner Weisse

$8.50

18 Triple Jam Cider

$8.50

19 Juneshine Acai Berry

$8.50

20 Boochcraft Orange Pomegranate

$8.50

SNAKEBITE

$9.00

RED BEER

$9.00

SHANDY

$9.00

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$9.00

BOTTLES & CANS

ASHLAND BLACKBERRY LEMONADE

$6.00

8 WIRED ACID SUPER HIGHWAY

$14.00Out of stock

8 WIRED HIPPY BERLINER

$10.00

BOOTLEGGER EL CHANGO LAGER

$6.50Out of stock

HARLAND RUMBLER DOUBLE DRY HOPPED PALE ALE

$6.50

PECKHAMS BOYSENBERRY CIDER

$10.00

PECKHAMS SWEET FRENCHIE CIDER

$10.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Pol Clement Brut Sparkling

$58.00

BTL Cremant D' Alsace Sparkling Rose

$65.00

BTL Chamdeville Brut

$58.00

Btl Taittenger Brut

$110.00

BTL Claxton Red Blend

$55.00

BTL La Cuadrilla Red Blend

$70.00

Crf Robert Hall Cab

$68.00

BTL Seasmoke Ten Pinot

$130.00Out of stock

BTL Seasmoke Soothing Pinot Noir

$130.00Out of stock

BTL TRINCHERO CAB

$114.00

Crf Fabelist Pinot Noir

$65.00

Crf Querceto Red Blend

$65.00

Btl Saxon Brown Zin

$100.00

BTL TYROS CAB

$80.00

Crf Hill Family Zin

$68.00

BTL Saldo Red Blend

$70.00

Btl The Pairing Syrah

$78.00

Crf THREE PEARS PINOT GRIGIO

$54.00

Crf Matua Sauv Blanc

$65.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$65.00Out of stock

BTL Arbe Garbe Blend

$55.00

BTL Foxen Chard

$72.00Out of stock

BTL Corvidae Riesling

$64.00

BTL SANFORD CHARDONNAY

$75.00

CRF HILL FAMILY CHARDONAY

$68.00Out of stock

CRF Hill Family Chardonay

$65.00

Btl Frenzy Sauvignon

$65.00

BTL Domaine De Cala

$48.00

Crf Triennes Rose

$58.00

BTL The Pale Rose

$45.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

House Sparkling

$11.00

Pol Clement Brut Sparkling

$14.00

Avissi Prosecco

$13.00

Cremant D'Alsace Sparkling Rose

$15.00

Chamdeville Brut

$14.00Out of stock

Robert Hall Cab

$15.00

Hill Family Zin

$15.00

Querceto Red Blend

$15.00

The Fableist Pinot Noir

$14.00

La Cuadrilla Red Blend

$18.00

Three Pears Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Matua Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Hill Family Chardonay

$15.00

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$15.00Out of stock

Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Triennes Rose

$14.00

MIMOSAS/SANGRIAS

$2 Holiday Mimosa

$2.00

$7 MIMOSA

$7.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$14.00

Red House Sangria

$14.00

Peach Basil Sangria

$15.00

Mint Prosecco Sangria

$15.00

Vanilla Ginger

$15.00

Bellini

$15.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Queenstown Public House is a New Zealand inspired restaurant located in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood.

Website

Location

1557 Columbia St, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Queenstown Public House image
Queenstown Public House image
Queenstown Public House image

