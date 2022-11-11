  • Home
Queenz Restaurant 8225 Southwest Apple Way Suite 102

No reviews yet

8225 Southwest Apple Way Suite 102

Portland, OR 97225

Order Again

SOUP

SEAFOOD FISH MAW SOUP (BONG BONG CA)

$24.95

SUP BONG BONG CA HAI SAN

ASPARAGUS CRAB SOUP

$24.95

SUP MANG CAU

EGG FLOWER SOUP

$12.95

SUP TRUNG

ABALONE SEAFOOD SOUP

$16.95

SUP BAU NGU HAI SAN (IN A CUP)

SALAD

OLD FASIONED COCONUT SALAD (GOI CU HU DUA)

$18.95

GOI CU HU DUA

LOTUS STEM SALAD ( GOI NGO' SEN)

$18.95

GOI NGO SEN TOM THIT

BANANA BLOSSOM SNAIL SALAD (GOI OC BAP CHUOI)

$18.95

GOI OC BAP CHUOI

STIRFRY GOAT (DE XAO LAN)

$21.95

DE XAO LAN

SEAFOOD SALAD (GOI TOM MUC)

$18.95

SEAFOOD

LOBSTER ONLY

TOM HUM

CRAB

CUA

CATFISH CLAYPOT (CA' KHO TO)

$21.95

CA BONG LAU KHO TO

VIETNAMESE SWEET & SOUR SOUP (CANH CHUA)

$21.95

CANH CHUA CA BONG LAU HOAC TOM

ASSORTED SEAFOOD CLAYPOT (HAI SAN TAY CAM)

$21.95

HAI SAN TAY CAM

SALT & PEPPER SQUID (MUC RANG MUOI)

$17.95

MUC RANG MUOI

SALT & PEPPER SHRIMP

$17.95

MUC RANG TOM

STEAMED SOY SAUCE FISH (CA' HAP XI DAU)

$21.95

CA HAP XI DACA' U

FRIED SOY SAUCE FISH (CA' CHIEN XI DAU)

$21.95

CA CHIEN XI DAU

SWEET & SOUR FISH

$21.95

CA CHIEN CHUA NGOT

OYSTERS W/ BLACK BEAN SAUCE (HAO XAO TAU XI)

$19.95

HAU XAO TAU XI

CLAMS W/ BLACK BEAN SAUCE (NGHEU XAO TAU XI)

$19.95

NGHEU XAO TAU XI

TAMARIND CLAMS (NGHE RANG ME)

$19.95

NGHEU RANG ME

HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP

$17.95

PHO

P. 1 PHO QUEENZ DAC BIET

$15.95

EYE-ROUND, FLANK, BRISKET, TENDON, TRIPE, MEATBALLS

P.2 PHO TAI NAM GAU GAN

$14.95

EYE-ROUND, FLANK, BRISKET, TENDON

P.3 PHO TAI NAM GAU

$14.95

EYE-ROUND, FLANK, BRISKET

P. 4 PHO TAI NAM

$14.95

EYE-ROUND, FLANK

P. 5 PHO TAI GAN

$14.95

EYE-ROUND, TENDON

P. 6 PHO TAI SACH

$14.95

EYE-ROUND, TRIPE

PHO TAI BO VIEN

$14.95

EYE-ROUND, MEATBALLS

PHO BO VIEN

$14.95

MEATBALLS ONLY

BANH PHO

$9.95

BEEF BROTH & NOODLES ONLY

NOODLE BOWLS

SEAFOOD CRAB UDON (BANH CANH)

$18.95

BANH CANH CUA

FISH NOODLE SOUP (BUN MAM)

$18.95

BUN MAM

SPICY BEEF NOODLE (BUN BO HUE)

$16.95

BUN BO HUE

SEAFOOD RICE NOODLE (HU TIEU NAM VANG)

$16.95

HU TIEU NAM VANG

SEAFOOD EGG NOODLE (MI NAM VANG)

$16.95

MI NAM VANG

CRABMEAT SNAIL VERMICELLI SOUP (BUN RIEU CHA OC)

$16.95

BUN RIEU CHA OC

PORK UDON (BANH CANH GIO HEO)

$15.95

BANH CANH GIO HEO

VEGETARIAN

HONEY FRIED TOFU

$15.95

DAU HU MAT ONG

SALT & PEPPER TOFU

$15.95

DAU HU RANG MUOI

KUNG PAO TOFU

$15.95

DAU HU KUNG PAO

SWEET & SOUR TOFU

$15.95

DAU HU CHUA NGOT

HONEY WALNUT TOFU

$15.95

DAU HU SOT MAYONNAISE

BROCCOLI TOFU

$15.95

DAU HU BONG CAI XANH

GENERAL TSO'S TOFU

$15.95

DAU DU GENERAL

TOFU YAKISOBA

$15.95

MI YAKISOBA XAO DAU HU

TOFU CHOW FUN

$15.95

HU TIEU XAO DAU HU

TOFU FRIED RICE

$15.95

COM CHIEN DAU HU

EGGPLANT TOFU

$15.95

CA TIM XAO DAU HU

TOFU STRING BEANS

$15.95

DAU QUE XAO DAU HU

TOFU SATE

$15.95

DAU HU SATE

TOFU VERMICELLI NOODLE

$15.95

BUN DAU HU

GARLIC STRING BEANS (DAU VE XAO TOI)

$15.95

DAU QUE XAO TOI

HOT POT

FERMENTED FISH HOT POT

LAU MAM

SEAFOOD TOM YUM HOT POT

LAU HAI SAN TOM YUM

SPICY BEEF HOT POT

LAU BUN BO HUE

EVERYTHING CHICKEN

ORANGE CHICKEN

$15.95

GA SOT CAM

HONEY CHICKEN

$15.95

GA MAT ONG

KUNG PAO CHICKEN

$15.95

GA KUG PAO

SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN

$15.95

GA CHUA NGOT

SATE CHILI CHICKEN

$15.95

GA OT SATE

GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN

$15.95

GA GENERAL

CHICKEN YAKISOBA

$15.95

MI YAKISOBA XAO GA

CHICKEN EGG NOODLE (MI XAO THIT GA)

$15.95

MI VANG XAO GA

CHICKEN CHOW FUN (HU TIEU XAO GA`)

$15.95

HU TIEU XAO GA

HONEY WALNUT CHICKEN

$15.95

GA SOT MAYONNAISE

BROCCOLI CHICKEN STIR FRY

$15.95

BONG CAI XANH XAO GA

CHICKEN FRIED RICE (COM CHIEN GA)

$15.95

COM CHIEN GA

CHICKEN STRING BEANS (DAU VE XAO GA)

$15.95

DAU QUE XAO GA

EGGPLANT CHICKEN

$15.95

CA TIM XAO GA

SALT & PEPPER CHICKEN

$15.95

GA RANG MUOI

EVERYTHING BEEF

SHAKING FILET MIGNON BEEF

$19.95

THIT BO LUC LAC

MONGOLIAN BEEF

$16.95

THIT BO MONG CO

BROCCOLI BEEF

$16.95

BONG CAI XANH XAO THIT BO

CHINESE BROCCOLI BEEF

$16.95

CAI LAN XAO THIT BO

BEEF YAKISOBA

$16.95

MI YAKISOBA XAO THIT BO

BEEF CHOW FUN

$16.95

HU TIEU XAO THIT BO

BEEF FRIED RICE (COM CHIEN BO)

$16.95

COM CHIEN THIT BO

CRISPY RICE SHAKING FILET MIGNON BEEF (COM CHAY THIT BO LUC LAC)

$23.95

COM CHAY THIT BO LUC LAC

CRISPY NOODLE W/ BEEF (MI XAO THIT BO)

$16.95

MI XAO GION THIT BO

SIZZLING BEEF & EGG GRIDDLE (BO` NE')

$19.95

BO NE

RICE DISH

RICE COMBINATION PLATTER

$15.95

COM TAM QUEENZ

QUEENZ FRIED RICE (COM CHIEN QUEENZ)

$17.95

COM CHIEN QUEENZ

CHICKEN FRIED RICE (COM CHIEN GA)

$15.95

COM CHIEN THIT GA

BEEF FRIED RICE (COM CHIEN BO)

$16.95

COM CHIEN THIT BO

SHRIMP FRIED RICE (COM CHIEN TOM)

$16.95

COM CHIEN TOM

SALTED FISH & CHICKEN FRIED RICE (COM CHIEN GA CA' MAN)

$15.95

COM CHIEN GA CA MAN

GARLIC FRIED RICE (COM CHIEN TOI)

$13.95

COM CHIEN TOI

CHOW MEIN

QUEENZ SEAFOOD CHOW MEIN

$19.95

MI XAO HAI SAN GION HOAC MEM

CHICKEN CHOW MEIN

$16.95

MI XAO GA GION HOAC MEM

BEEF CHOW MEIN

$16.95

MI XAO BO GION HOAC MEM

SHRIMP CHOW MEIN

$18.95

MI XAO TOM GION HOAC MEM

DESSERTS

CHE QUEENZ

$10.00

DURIAN, JACKFRUIT, LONGAN, PANDAN STRINGS, ASSORTED JELLY

CHE BANH LOT SAU RIENG

$9.00

DURIAN WITH PANDAN STRINGS

CHE BANH LOT

$8.00

PANDAN STRINGS WITH COCONUT MILK

CHE TRAI CAY

$8.00

JACKFRUIT, LONGAN, CHIA SEEDS, BURSTING BOBA, ASSORTED JELLY

OC/NGHEU/SO

OC HUONG

$19.95

OC LEN

$19.95

OC GAO

$19.95

OC MONG TAY

$19.95

SO DUONG

$19.95

SO DIEP

$19.95

SO HUYET

$19.95

SO LONG

$19.95

NGHEU

$19.95

BAO NGU

$24.95

DRINKS

DRINKS

$2.00

COKE, DIET COKE, SPRITE, ROOTBEER

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$4.00

COCONUT KUMKUAT

$8.00

DUA TAC SIEU NGON, GIAI NHIET

LYCHEE LEMONADE

$9.00

CHANH VAI

QTEA

QTEA CUP

$6.50

UNLIMITED TOPPINGS

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

ICE CONDENSED MILK (CAFE SUA DA)

$6.50

ICE BLACK COFFEE (CAFE DEN)

$6.50

HOT CAFE SUA DA

$6.50

HOT CAFE DEN

$6.50

APPETIZERS (Copy)

CRAB PUFF

$9.95

CRISPY EGGROLLS (4) (CHA GIO`

$7.95

CHA GIO

FRIED TOFU (16) (TOFU CHIEN GION)

$7.95

DAU HU CHIEN GION

PORK POTSTICKERS (6) (BANH XEP)

$7.95

BANH XEP NHAN THIT

SALAD ROLLS PORK & SHRIMP (2) (GOI CUON)

$7.95

GOI CUON THIT VA TOM

SALAD ROLLS TOFU (2) (GOI CUON CHAY)

$7.95

GOI CUON CHAY

SALTED CARAMELIZED WINGS (6) CANH GA CHIEN NUOC MAM

$10.95

CANH GA CHIEN NUOC MAM

SPICY WONTONS (6)

$10.95

HOANH THANH CAY

TAKOYAKI BALLS (6)

$10.95

VIEN BACH TUOC

TEMPURA CHICKEN (6) (CANH GA CHIEN BOT)

$10.95

CANH GA CHIEN BOT

GRILL CUTTLE FISH SMALL (MUC NUONG )

$45.00

GRILL CUTTLE FISH MEDIUM (MUC NUONG)

$55.00

GRILL CUTTLE FISH LARGE (MUC NUONG)

$65.00

QUEENZ SPECIALTIES

LOBSTER ONLY

TOM HUM

SIGNATURE LOBSTER NOODLE

MI XAO TOM HUM (SEASONAL)

SHRIMP PASTE NOODLE PLATTER

$26.95

BUN DAU MAM TOM

BETEL WRAPPED BEEF PLATTER

$19.95

BO NUONG LA LOT

CRISPY RICE STEWED PORK

$20.00

COM CHAY KHO QUET

CRISPY RICE ROASTED CHICKEN (HALF)

$30.00

COM CHAY GA QUAY (PRE-ORDER RECOMMENDED. 25-30 MINUTE WAIT TIME

CRISPY RICE ROASTED CHICKEN (FULL)

$50.00

COM CHAY GA QUAY (PRE-ORDER RECOMMENDED. 25-30 MINUTE WAIT TIME

GRILLED CRISPY CATFISH

$57.00

CA NUONG DA GION (PRE-ORDER RECOMMENDED. 60-75 MINUTE WAIT TIME.

CRISPY RICE SHAKING BEEF

$23.95

BEER

CORONA

$5.00

HEINKEN

$5.00

MEDELO

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

RED WINE

RED WINE BOTTLE

$55.00

RED WINE GLASS

$8.00

WHITE WINE

WHITE WINE BOTTLE

$55.00

WHITE WINE GLASS

$8.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Relaxing ambiance, delicate food is what you are looking for in an Asian experience? Then come to our restaurant in Portland, OR 97225, and enjoy a unique dining experience. Queenz Asian Cuisine is a full-service restaurant that features a variety of dishes with traditional Asian cuisine made only with the freshest ingredients. So whether you are looking for that one special dish you’ve tasted in your travel or just a simple, relaxing dining experience with an Asian ambiance, Queenz Asian Cuisine is the place to experience it all! We specialize in catering for all events likes wedding, birthday, anniversary, conference. Karaoke and DJ system are available for rent.

8225 Southwest Apple Way Suite 102, Portland, OR 97225

