Quemar Quemar

Double Smashburger

$17.00

New Zealand pasture-raised Angus chuck and brisket ground in-house. Double smashburger with white American. Topped with shredded lettuce, aji amarillo aioli, avo-cucumber relish, and pickled jalapenos and red onions on a sesame seeded bun. Served with Yuca Frita and aji amarillo aioli for dipping.