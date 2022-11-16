Restaurant header imageView gallery

Quentin Tavern

237 Reviews

$$

81 W Main St

Lebanon, PA 17042

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Tavern Bacon Burger
Where's Waldorf Salad

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Sparking Water

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$15.99

Five home-style breaded boneless chicken tenders, served with crisp celery & blue or ranch cheese dressing

Broiled Shrimp

$13.49

Sea-A-QT seasoned broiled shrimp served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Cajun Bacon Fries - Large

$13.49

Cajun Bacon Fries - Small

$11.49
Cheddar Cheese Curds

Cheddar Cheese Curds

$12.49

Breaded cheddar cheese curds fried and served with marinara sauce

Crispy Avocado

$12.99

Seasoned breaded avocado pieces crispy fried then served with mild salsa

Nachos - Large

$13.49

Nachos - Small

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.99

Pickle Chips

$11.99

Roasted Italian Meatball

$11.99Out of stock

Stuffed Pretzel

$8.99

Tavern Onion Rings

$12.49

Gourmet breaded onion rings deep fried to a crispy, delicious, golden brown; served with our house marinara and ranch dressing

Wings

Wings

$15.99

Ten crispy, fried chicken wings. Served with crispy celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Soups - Salads

3 Bean N Beef Chili

3 Bean N Beef Chili

$5.99+

Full of black angus beef, kidney, black and great northern beans, onions and peppers in a spicy tomato chili sauce

Maryland Crab

Maryland Crab

$7.49+

Loaded with crab, vegetables and potatoes

Blackened Chicken Salad

$10.99+

Available plain, blackened or "Sea a QT" rub

Chicken Avocado Salad

$12.99+

Grilled sliced chicken breast and crispy avocados

Filet O'Salmon Salad

$14.99+

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon available plain, "Sea a QT" rub or blackened.

Strawberry Fields Salad

$13.99+Out of stock

Taco Salad

$16.99

Crispy corn tortilla chips covered with mixed greens and your choice of grilled chicken, blackened chicken, shaved ribeye or chili. Garnished with shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream.

Where's Waldorf Salad

Where's Waldorf Salad

$13.99+

Grilled, sliced chicken breast, sliced fresh apples, crumbled bleu cheese, craisins and candied walnuts

Tavern Caesar Salad

Tavern Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Crisp romaine lettuce and shredded Italian cheese blend, sprinkled with seasoned croutons

Tavern Green Salad

Tavern Green Salad

$4.99+

Mixed baby salad greens with grape tomatoes, red onions, sliced cucumbers and sprinkled with seasoned croutons

Quesadillas - Paninis

Cakedilla

Cakedilla

$16.99

Our own homemade, all claw crab cake

Quesadilla Chz Stk

$15.99
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast meat with sweet peppers

Hail Caesar Panini

$14.49

Cajun seared chicken breast, Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato and shaved cheese

Reuben Panini

$14.49

Slices of corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing

TBLT Panini

TBLT Panini

$14.99

Thin sliced roasted turkey breast, strips of smoked bacon, crisp green leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, thousand island dressing and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Smothered with cheddar jack cheese, mild salsa and sour cream

Stuffed Potatoes

Bacon Cheeseburger Potato

$17.99

8oz prime ground beef, bacon and melted american cheese; topped with chopped leaf lettuce, diced tomatoes and a drizzle of mayo

Pork Stuffed Potato

Pork Stuffed Potato

$18.99

Slow cooked pulled pork splashed with sweet bbq sauce, sprinkled with shredded cheddar jack cheese and spring onions

Veggie Stuffed Potato

$15.99

Sauteed onion, mushroom, pepper and broccoli in a garlic butter and white wine sauce

Burgers

Ed McBain

$15.99

Prime beef burger, thick cut fried onion rings, sweet bbq sauce, smoked bacon and melted American cheese with lettuce and tomato

Going Back To Cali

Going Back To Cali

$13.99

Prime beef burger with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and bell pepper

Just a Burger

Just a Burger

$12.49

Half pound fresh prime beef burger. Comes with lettuce and tomato

Tavern Bacon Burger

$14.99

Wraps - Sandwiches

A Little Slice of Heaven

A Little Slice of Heaven

$18.99

Sautéed onion, mushroom and a half pound of sliced beef pot roast, nestled between two slices of sourdough bread. Slathered with beef gravy, then topped with fries and cheddar cheese sauce.

BLT

$11.49

A heaping mound of smoked bacon pressed between your choice of toasted bread with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Cajun Ranch Supreme

$14.49

Cajun seared chicken breast, covered with bacon, ranch dressing and melted cheddar jack cheese; served on a potato roll with lettuce and tomato

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$13.49

Shaved Delmonico, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese; served in a Philly style roll

DF Fish Sandwich

$16.99

So big you'll need both hands. Yuengling lager batter dipped haddock filet, resting on a potato roll with thousand island, crisp green leaf lettuce and sliced red onions

Dutch Dip

$17.49

Garlic toasted sub roll covered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, tender beef pot roast and melted aged provolone cheese. Served open faced with a side of au jus.

Peppy Chicken Wrap

$14.49

Grilled sliced chicken breast, parmesan peppercorn dressing, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato and cheddar jack cheese in your choice of wrap.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Slow cooked, seasoned pulled pork piled on a potato roll with green leaf lettuce. Joined by a side of our creamy cole slaw and Dieffenbach chips.

Roasted Turkey Wrap

$13.49

Roasted sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and mayo.

Up In Smoke Sausage

$14.99

Flame grilled sausage infused with spices and Snitz Creek Smokehaus 7 ale, smoked caramelized onions, bacon , A-1 steak sauce, and provolone cheese in a Philly Sub roll.

Pasta

QT Mac N Cheese

$14.99

The cheesiest homemade sauced radiatore pasta in town.

Crab & Bacon Mac N Cheese

Crab & Bacon Mac N Cheese

$20.99

Tender moist crab meat and crisp bacon crumbles.

Linguini & Meatballs

Linguini & Meatballs

$17.99Out of stock

Comfort food at its best! Small: half 8oz meatball; Large: 8oz meatball

Absolute Seafood

$19.99+

Jumbo shrimp and tender crab cake blend, quickly sautéed together in a garlic butter finished with vodka cream sauce. All tossed in linguini pasta.

Comfortably Stung Shrimp

Comfortably Stung Shrimp

$18.99+

Jumbo shrimp, tossed with sautéed onions and bell peppers in a slightly spicy Southern Comfort cream sauce, tossed with Linguini pasta. Started with a side salad.

Chicken Parm

$18.99

Garlic buttered linguini and marinara, topped with a hand breaded pan fried chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Angus Bolognese

$19.99

Entrees

Baked Haddock

$18.99

Lightly dusted in "Sea a QT" seasoning then butter baked. Two side choices. Add a crab cake for $6.

Fish-n-Chips

$24.99

Two 6oz fried Yuengling Lager batter dipped haddock fillets with a side of our crisp fries and our own creamy cole slaw.

Fish-n-Chips

$18.99

Garlic Flat Iron Steak

$19.99

6oz flame-broiled Flat Iron steak with garlic, sautéed onions and mushrooms.

Grilled Salmon Entree

$22.99

Grill Faroe Island Salmon available plain, blackened, or "Sea a QT" rub along side two sides of your choice

House Made Crab Cakes

$20.99+

Two all claw crab cakes, blended with bell peppers, onions and celery splashed with butter and baked to perfection. Available as single crab cake. Two side choices.

Sweet BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Sweet BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$21.99+

A full rack of melt in your mouth slow cooked baby back ribs. Available with our "Meat a QT" rub, General Tso's, or Sweet BBQ sauce. Also available in Half rack.

Tso Good Chicken

$18.99

Crispy chicken tossed in General Tso's sauce with sautéed onions, peppers, broccoli and mushrooms. Served over a bed of long grain wild rice. One side choice.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Melted American cheese pressed in your choice of grilled bread.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

The cheddar cheesiest sauced radiatore in town.

Kids Chickie Nuggies

$7.99

Crispy fried boneless wings

Kids Burger

$7.99

Quarter pound beef burger grilled well and topped with American cheese. Served on a potato bun.

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

Linguini noodles topped with half a jumbo meatball and marinara sauce.

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.99

Buttered Linguini noodles.

Kids Bare Chicken

$7.99

Plain grilled chicken breast.

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled flour tortilla folded with cheddar jack cheese. Served with side salsa and sour cream.

Sides

Side Apple Slices

$2.50

Side Applesauce

$2.50
Side Baked Potato

Side Baked Potato

$2.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Crisp romaine, Italian cheese, seasoned croutons.

Side Cajun Bacon Chz Fries

$3.75

Side Cole Slaw

$2.50

Side French Fries

$2.50

Side Garlic Bread

$4.00

Side Green Salad

$4.99

Baby salad greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons.

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Steamed Broccoli

$2.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50
Side Whipped Redskin Potatoes

Side Whipped Redskin Potatoes

$2.50

Desserts

Chocolate Caramel Cookie Mousse

$7.99
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.99
Chocolate Cake W/ Peanut Butter Icing

Chocolate Cake W/ Peanut Butter Icing

$6.99

Chocolate Carmel Latte

$7.99Out of stock
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$7.99

Featured Cheesecake

$7.99

Lemoncello Cake

$7.99

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.99
Snicker Bar Pie

Snicker Bar Pie

$7.99

Vanilla Bean Brulee (Gluten Free)

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

81 W Main St, Lebanon, PA 17042

Directions

