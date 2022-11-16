Quentin Tavern
237 Reviews
$$
81 W Main St
Lebanon, PA 17042
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Iced Tea
Coffee
Sprite
Root Beer
Hot Tea
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Lemonade
Tonic Water
Mr. Pibb
Sparking Water
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Red Bull
Ginger Beer
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Five home-style breaded boneless chicken tenders, served with crisp celery & blue or ranch cheese dressing
Broiled Shrimp
Sea-A-QT seasoned broiled shrimp served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Cajun Bacon Fries - Large
Cajun Bacon Fries - Small
Cheddar Cheese Curds
Breaded cheddar cheese curds fried and served with marinara sauce
Crispy Avocado
Seasoned breaded avocado pieces crispy fried then served with mild salsa
Nachos - Large
Nachos - Small
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Pickle Chips
Roasted Italian Meatball
Stuffed Pretzel
Tavern Onion Rings
Gourmet breaded onion rings deep fried to a crispy, delicious, golden brown; served with our house marinara and ranch dressing
Wings
Ten crispy, fried chicken wings. Served with crispy celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Soups - Salads
3 Bean N Beef Chili
Full of black angus beef, kidney, black and great northern beans, onions and peppers in a spicy tomato chili sauce
Maryland Crab
Loaded with crab, vegetables and potatoes
Blackened Chicken Salad
Available plain, blackened or "Sea a QT" rub
Chicken Avocado Salad
Grilled sliced chicken breast and crispy avocados
Filet O'Salmon Salad
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon available plain, "Sea a QT" rub or blackened.
Strawberry Fields Salad
Taco Salad
Crispy corn tortilla chips covered with mixed greens and your choice of grilled chicken, blackened chicken, shaved ribeye or chili. Garnished with shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream.
Where's Waldorf Salad
Grilled, sliced chicken breast, sliced fresh apples, crumbled bleu cheese, craisins and candied walnuts
Tavern Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and shredded Italian cheese blend, sprinkled with seasoned croutons
Tavern Green Salad
Mixed baby salad greens with grape tomatoes, red onions, sliced cucumbers and sprinkled with seasoned croutons
Quesadillas - Paninis
Cakedilla
Our own homemade, all claw crab cake
Quesadilla Chz Stk
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast meat with sweet peppers
Hail Caesar Panini
Cajun seared chicken breast, Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato and shaved cheese
Reuben Panini
Slices of corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing
TBLT Panini
Thin sliced roasted turkey breast, strips of smoked bacon, crisp green leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, thousand island dressing and mozzarella cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
Smothered with cheddar jack cheese, mild salsa and sour cream
Stuffed Potatoes
Bacon Cheeseburger Potato
8oz prime ground beef, bacon and melted american cheese; topped with chopped leaf lettuce, diced tomatoes and a drizzle of mayo
Pork Stuffed Potato
Slow cooked pulled pork splashed with sweet bbq sauce, sprinkled with shredded cheddar jack cheese and spring onions
Veggie Stuffed Potato
Sauteed onion, mushroom, pepper and broccoli in a garlic butter and white wine sauce
Burgers
Ed McBain
Prime beef burger, thick cut fried onion rings, sweet bbq sauce, smoked bacon and melted American cheese with lettuce and tomato
Going Back To Cali
Prime beef burger with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and bell pepper
Just a Burger
Half pound fresh prime beef burger. Comes with lettuce and tomato
Tavern Bacon Burger
Wraps - Sandwiches
A Little Slice of Heaven
Sautéed onion, mushroom and a half pound of sliced beef pot roast, nestled between two slices of sourdough bread. Slathered with beef gravy, then topped with fries and cheddar cheese sauce.
BLT
A heaping mound of smoked bacon pressed between your choice of toasted bread with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Cajun Ranch Supreme
Cajun seared chicken breast, covered with bacon, ranch dressing and melted cheddar jack cheese; served on a potato roll with lettuce and tomato
Cheese Steak
Shaved Delmonico, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese; served in a Philly style roll
DF Fish Sandwich
So big you'll need both hands. Yuengling lager batter dipped haddock filet, resting on a potato roll with thousand island, crisp green leaf lettuce and sliced red onions
Dutch Dip
Garlic toasted sub roll covered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, tender beef pot roast and melted aged provolone cheese. Served open faced with a side of au jus.
Peppy Chicken Wrap
Grilled sliced chicken breast, parmesan peppercorn dressing, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato and cheddar jack cheese in your choice of wrap.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked, seasoned pulled pork piled on a potato roll with green leaf lettuce. Joined by a side of our creamy cole slaw and Dieffenbach chips.
Roasted Turkey Wrap
Roasted sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and mayo.
Up In Smoke Sausage
Flame grilled sausage infused with spices and Snitz Creek Smokehaus 7 ale, smoked caramelized onions, bacon , A-1 steak sauce, and provolone cheese in a Philly Sub roll.
Pasta
QT Mac N Cheese
The cheesiest homemade sauced radiatore pasta in town.
Crab & Bacon Mac N Cheese
Tender moist crab meat and crisp bacon crumbles.
Linguini & Meatballs
Comfort food at its best! Small: half 8oz meatball; Large: 8oz meatball
Absolute Seafood
Jumbo shrimp and tender crab cake blend, quickly sautéed together in a garlic butter finished with vodka cream sauce. All tossed in linguini pasta.
Comfortably Stung Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, tossed with sautéed onions and bell peppers in a slightly spicy Southern Comfort cream sauce, tossed with Linguini pasta. Started with a side salad.
Chicken Parm
Garlic buttered linguini and marinara, topped with a hand breaded pan fried chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Angus Bolognese
Entrees
Baked Haddock
Lightly dusted in "Sea a QT" seasoning then butter baked. Two side choices. Add a crab cake for $6.
Fish-n-Chips
Two 6oz fried Yuengling Lager batter dipped haddock fillets with a side of our crisp fries and our own creamy cole slaw.
Fish-n-Chips
Garlic Flat Iron Steak
6oz flame-broiled Flat Iron steak with garlic, sautéed onions and mushrooms.
Grilled Salmon Entree
Grill Faroe Island Salmon available plain, blackened, or "Sea a QT" rub along side two sides of your choice
House Made Crab Cakes
Two all claw crab cakes, blended with bell peppers, onions and celery splashed with butter and baked to perfection. Available as single crab cake. Two side choices.
Sweet BBQ Baby Back Ribs
A full rack of melt in your mouth slow cooked baby back ribs. Available with our "Meat a QT" rub, General Tso's, or Sweet BBQ sauce. Also available in Half rack.
Tso Good Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in General Tso's sauce with sautéed onions, peppers, broccoli and mushrooms. Served over a bed of long grain wild rice. One side choice.
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Melted American cheese pressed in your choice of grilled bread.
Kids Mac & Cheese
The cheddar cheesiest sauced radiatore in town.
Kids Chickie Nuggies
Crispy fried boneless wings
Kids Burger
Quarter pound beef burger grilled well and topped with American cheese. Served on a potato bun.
Kids Spaghetti
Linguini noodles topped with half a jumbo meatball and marinara sauce.
Kids Buttered Noodles
Buttered Linguini noodles.
Kids Bare Chicken
Plain grilled chicken breast.
Kids Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla folded with cheddar jack cheese. Served with side salsa and sour cream.
Sides
Side Apple Slices
Side Applesauce
Side Baked Potato
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, Italian cheese, seasoned croutons.
Side Cajun Bacon Chz Fries
Side Cole Slaw
Side French Fries
Side Garlic Bread
Side Green Salad
Baby salad greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons.
Side Loaded Baked Potato
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Onion Rings
Side Rice
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Whipped Redskin Potatoes
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
81 W Main St, Lebanon, PA 17042