Food

Starters

Guacamole w/Chips

$5.95+

Smashed avocado mixed with tomato, cilantro, onion and a dash of salt

Pico De Gallo w/Chips

$5.95+

A mix of tomatoes, onions, cilantro, green salsa and salt; perfect for dipping chips

Salsa w/Chips

$5.95+

Chips

$1.50+

Tamale

$2.99

Nachos

$8.99

Chips with beans, cheese, tomato, lettuce, avacado and sour cream

Taco Salad

$9.99

Flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese, avacado. Topped with sour cream with choice of meat

Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Served the traditional way. Topped with avacado, cheese, sour cream and tortilla strips

Quesadillas

Single quesadilla

$3.50

Quesadilla Dinner

$9.99

Tacos

Single Taco

$3.25

2 Taco Dinner

$9.99

3 Taco Dinner

$11.99

3 tacos of your choice with a side of rice and beans

Tortas

Single Torta

$8.99

Torta Dinner

$11.99

Burritos

Single Burrito

$9.50

Burrito Dinner

$12.99

Tostadas

Tostada

$4.50

Sopes

Sope

Platillos

Enchiladas

$11.99

3 rolled tortillas stuffed with choice of meats, Choice of Red, Green or Mole Sauce, topped with cheese , sour cream and served with rice and beans

Flautas

$11.99

Fluted-shaped tacos filled with Chicken topped with cheese. With a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avacado. Served with rice and beans

Chimichanga

$11.99

Burrito like filled with beans, cheese, choice of meat, deep fried. Choice of Red, Green or Mole salsa. Topped wity sour cream . Served with rice and beans

The Quesabroso

$15.99

Pollo a la Mexican

$17.99

Chicken Breast chopped with onions, cilantroand tomato. Choice of Red or Green salsa. Side of lettuce tomato and avacado. Served with rice and beans

Bistec a la Mexicana

$19.99

Tender Skirt Steak chopped with onions, cilantroand tomato. Choice of Red or Green salsa. Side of lettuce tomato and avacado. Served with rice and beans

Quesabroso Carne Asada

$24.99

Grilled Skirt Steak served with one cheese enchilada with Green salsa topped with cheese and sour cream. Side of lettuce, toamto and avacado. Served with rice and beans .

Ceviche Bowl

$12.99

Talapia, tomato onion, cillantro and serrano pepper, in lime juice. Topped with avacado. Served with chips

Fajitas

$15.99

Sides

Rice Side

$3.00

8 oz

Beans Side

$3.00

8 oz

Salsa Red

$4.99

12 oz

Salsa Green

$4.99

12 oz

Avocado Half

$2.99

French Fries

$4.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.00

Sour Cream Side

$0.75

Breakfast

Mexican Omelet

$10.99

2 eggs, chorizo, jalapeno pepper, tomato, onion, cilantro. Served with rice and beans and 4 tortillas on the side

Eggs & Ham

$10.99

2 eggs your choice with ham. Served with rice and beans and 4 tortillas on the side

Eggs & Bacon

$10.99

2 eggs your choice with bacon. Served with rice and beans and 4 tortillas on the side

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

2+2 tortillas topped with 2 eggs over easy topped with ranchera salsa. Served with rice and beans

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Fried tortillas strips with ranchera salsa, topped with onion, cilantro, cheese, sour cream and 2 eggs your choice

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$18.99

2 eggs your choice with a 6 oz. skirt steak served with rice and beans and 4 corn tortillas

Dessert

Tres Leches

$5.50

Strawberrry Cheese Cake

$5.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Flan

$5.50

Catering

Taco Buffet

$12.99

12 people min. Choice of meats, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, onion, green salsa, red salsa, chips and tortillas

Fajita Buffet

$16.99

12 people min. Choice of skirt steak or chichen breast, beans, rice, sour cream, green salsa, red salsa and tortillas

Quesabroso Salad Half Tray

$29.00

Quesabroso Salad Full Tray

$57.99

Beans Half Tray

$34.99

Beans Full Tray

$54.99

Rice Half Tray

$34.99

Rice Full Tray

$54.99

Guacamole Half Tray

$65.00

Chips Full Tray

$34.99

Drinks

Aguas

Horchata

$2.99

Jamaica

$2.99

Mexican sodas

Coke

$3.25

Tamarindo

$3.25

Grapefruit

$3.25

Lime

$3.25

Pineapple

$3.25

Mango

$3.25

Mandarin

$3.25

Fruit punch

$3.25

Guava

$3.25

Can Sodas

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Orange crush

Dr pepper

Root beer

Imported Beer

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Sol

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Cornora Extra

$5.00

Corona Especial

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Domestic Beer

Blue Moon

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bottled water

Bottled water

$1.50