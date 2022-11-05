The Queso Shop (Moores Mill) The Queso Shop (Moores Mill) : 2275 Marietta Blvd

  • Home
  Atlanta
  The Queso Shop (Moores Mill) : 2275 Marietta Blvd
The Queso Shop (Moores Mill) : 2275 Marietta Blvd

No reviews yet

2275 Marietta blvd

Atlanta, GA 30318

Quesos

Quesos

Served with House-Made Chips
The Classic

The Classic

$5.00

Queso with or w/o jalapeños

The Peachtree

The Peachtree

$7.00

Queso + pico + taco shop guac

The Rocky

The Rocky

$8.00

Queso infused with bbq sauce + carnitas + pickled red onion & jalapeños

The Parker

The Parker

$9.00

Queso infused with white truffle oil, + chicken + pickled red onion + crispy kale

Queso Tacos

Chicken & Kale

Chicken & Kale

$6.00

queso + white truffle chicken + pickled red onion + crispy kale + avocado lime crema

Veggie

Veggie

$5.00

queso + crispy tots + refried beans pico + crispy kale + lime

Carnitas

Carnitas

$6.00

queso + pork carnitas + pico + taco shop guac

BBQ Carnitas

BBQ Carnitas

$6.00

queso + pork carnitas + bbq sauce + pickled red onion + jalapeños

BYOQ

Start with Classic Queso

$5.00

Not Queso

Sufers Burrito

Sufers Burrito

$9.00

Crispy Tots + Queso + Refried Beans + Crema + Pico + Taco Shop Guac

Chopped Kale Salad

Chopped Kale Salad

$10.00

Lacionto Kale + Avocado + Cojita Cheese + Pepitas + Avocado Lime Dressing

Loaded Tots or Nachos

Loaded Tots or Nachos

$10.00

Crispy Tots or House-Made Chips + Queso + Refried Beans + Pico + Taco Shop Guac + Crema

Sides

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side of Taco Shop Guac

$2.00

Side of Chips

$1.00

Crispy Tots with Tajin

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Side Kale Salad

$4.00

Drinks

Bottled Drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2275 Marietta blvd, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

