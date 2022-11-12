Queso in your Face-O Queso in your Face-O

  • Home
Queso in your Face-O

No reviews yet

24 NW Greenwood Ave

Located at Silver Moon Brewery

Bend, OR 97703

Popular Items

Steak Quesadilla
Green Chili Queso
Side Green Chili Queso

Starters

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00
Green Chili Queso

Green Chili Queso

$10.00
Chili Lime Shishito Peppers

Chili Lime Shishito Peppers

$10.00
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$9.00
Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Corn chips, green chile queso, beans, pickled jalapenos, black olives, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00
Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla
$12.00

$12.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$17.00
Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$23.00
Shrimp Fajita

Shrimp Fajita

$21.00

Fajita Tacos

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$14.00
Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Sides

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Tortillas
$2.00

$2.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Guacamole
$5.00

$5.00

Side Sour Cream
$2.00

$2.00

Side Green Chili Queso
$6.00

$6.00

Drinks

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Coke

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24 NW Greenwood Ave, Located at Silver Moon Brewery , Bend, OR 97703

Directions

