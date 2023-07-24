Lunch

MONDAY - Crab Cake Sandwich, Baked Sweet Potatoes and a Pea Salad

$6.00

TUESDAY - Poke Bowl; Marinated Tuna or Shrimp Ceviche over Rice or Lettuce and Choice of toppings

$6.00

WEDNESDAY - Chicken Shawarma Plate w/ Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

THURSDAY - Pulled Pork or Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/Grilled Peaches, Coleslaw and Potato Salad

$6.00

Crust

BLT on Wheat with Avocado and Pesto Mayo

$6.00

Bread & Bowl

Margherita Pizza

$5.00

Panini Sandwich

Hotdog

$3.00