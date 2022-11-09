Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Farehouse Market

26 Reviews

$$

600 W Chicago

Chicago, IL 60654

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders

Chef Specials

BBQ Buffalo Chicken & Potatoes

$12.00

Baked chicken leg quarter marinaded in buffalo and BBQ sauce, served with roasted red skin potatoes.

Starters

Breaded Wings

$13.00

Tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces & a side of ranch or blue cheese for dipping . choice of a side. No substitutions for coleslaw!

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Three chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and kettle chips. If you would like to get extra sauce, use the extra sauce tab please.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

ten mozzarella sticks served with a house made marinara sauce for dipping

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

a mexican cheese blend with a spicy marinated grilled chicken, bell peppers, and caramelized onions, side of sour cream and salsa

Spicy Cheese Curds

$12.00

Served with a side of ranch.

Sandwiches

600 West Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

a grilled chicken breast topped with provolone cheese and sweet barbecue on a toasted pretzel bun

Farehouse Burger

$14.00

a angus beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a toasted brioche bun served with chips

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

A Vegetarian black bean patty topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, vegan mayo and salsa verde on a toasted brioche bun

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Spicy Chicken sandwich tossed in Nashville hot sauce with your choice of a side

Extras

Avocado Half$

$2.00

Oyster Crackers$

$0.25

Side Coleslaw$

$1.00Out of stock

Side Crostinis$

$1.00

Side Fresh Jalapenos$

$1.00

Side Pickled Jalapenos$

$1.00Out of stock

Side Pickles$

$1.00

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Extra sauces available under "Signature Sauces" or "Dressings & Other Sauces" tabs for $.50/each

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Extra sauces available under "Signature Sauces" or "Dressings & Other Sauces" tabs for $.50/each

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

Curly Fries

$3.00

Signature Sauces

Side Buffalo$

$0.50

Side Sweet & Spicy BBQ$

$0.50

Side Sweet BBQ$

$0.50

Side Tangy Carolina$

$0.50

Dressings & Other Sauces

Cholulah Packets

$0.25

Side Guacamole$

$2.00

Side Honey Mustard$

$0.50

Side Marinara$

$0.50

Side Ranch$

$0.50

Side Salsa$

$0.50

Extra Sauce Options

Ranch

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Sweet and Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Cholula Packets

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Due to the current COVID-19 restaurant restrictions, please enjoy our pickup options, including made-to-order items and pre-packaged lunch offerings!

Website

Location

600 W Chicago, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

