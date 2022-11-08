Restaurant header imageView gallery

Que Vida Taco

review star

No reviews yet

19684 Beach Blvd.

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

#1 Asada Taco
#5 Baja Fish Taco
#3 Al Pastor Taco

PRIMER0

SONORA STREET DOG

SONORA STREET DOG

$7.95

Bacon Wrapped all Beef Sausage, Rajas, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema

TJ MULITA

TJ MULITA

$7.95

Al Pastor, Oaxaca Cheese, Guacamole, Onions & Cilantro, Chile de Arbol Salsa

QUESO FUNDIDO

QUESO FUNDIDO

$8.95

Homemade Spiced Chorizo, Oaxaca Cheese, Roasted Rajas, Hand Made Corn Tortillas

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

$7.95

Hand Cut Corn Tortillas, Avocado, Jalapeños, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime

SALSA FLIGHT AND CHIPS

SALSA FLIGHT AND CHIPS

$4.95

Side Chips

$2.95
Corn Esquites

Corn Esquites

$5.50

Wood Fire Roasted Corn Esquites

Chips And Chipotle Cheese Dip

$5.50

-

TAQUITOS PRIMERO

$10.95

(3) Shredded Beef, Pasilla de Oaxaca Salsa, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana

4oz Chipotle Cheese Dip Only

$4.50

TACOS

#1 Asada Taco

#1 Asada Taco

$5.25

Guajillo Skirt Steak, Oaxaca Cheese, Avocado Spread, Onion & Cilantro, Chile de Arbol Salsa

#2 Carnitas Taco

#2 Carnitas Taco

$4.95

Slow Roasted Pork, Onion & Cilantro, Lime, Salsa Verde

#3 Al Pastor Taco

#3 Al Pastor Taco

$4.95

Adobo Marinated Pork, Avocado Crema, Fresh Pineapple, Onion & Cilantro, Lime

#4 Cochinita Pibil Taco

#4 Cochinita Pibil Taco

$4.95

Pork Smoked in Banana Leaf, Pickled Red Onion, Habanero Salsa

#5 Baja Fish Taco

#5 Baja Fish Taco

$5.25

Beer Battered White Fish, Pico De Gallo, Shaved Cabbage, Jalapeno Tartar

#6 Shrimp Taco

#6 Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Beer Battered Jumbo Shrimp, Shaved Cabbage, Fresh Lime, Mango-Habanero Salsa

#7 Chicken Taco

#7 Chicken Taco

$4.75

Wood Fire Grilled Chicken, Oaxaca Cheese, Roasted Corn Esquites, Radish

#8 Calabasita Veggie Taco

#8 Calabasita Veggie Taco

$4.75

Roasted Zucchini, Grilled Chayote, Corn Esquites, Pickled Red Onions, Black Beans, Crema Mexicana

#9 Birria Taco

#9 Birria Taco

$11.95

Braised Short Rib, Oaxaca Cheese, Onion & Cilantro, Lime, Consome

TT TACOS

$10.75Out of stock

Only 3 selections

One Birria Taco

$6.95

_

_

_

TT Ala carte

$3.95Out of stock

BOWLS / SALADS

QUE VIDA BOWL

QUE VIDA BOWL

$13.95

Pick Your Protein, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Fresh Avocado, Roasted Zucchini, Corn Esquites, Rajas, Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Crema

GARDEN BOWL

GARDEN BOWL

$12.95

Pick your Protein, Roasted Zucchini, Rajas, Frijoles de la Olla, Chayote, Pomegranate Seeds, Toasted Pepitas, Mixed Greens, Citrus Vinaigrette

-

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$22.95

Wood Fire Grilled Salmon, Tuscan Kale, Yellow and Green Squash, Roasted Yellow Corn, Avocado, Jalapeño, Tortilla Strips, Pico de Gallo, Mint Citrus Vinaigrette

BURRITOS

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.95

Spiced Chorizo, Scrambled Egg, Oaxaca & Cheddar, Breakfast Potatoes, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema Add Protein: Bacon, Asada or Birria +$3.50

CALI ASADA BURRITO

CALI ASADA BURRITO

$12.95

Guajillo Skirt Steak, French Fries, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca & Cheddar, Chipotle Crema --Make it Surf and Turf: Add Shrimp +$3.50

CARNITAS BURRITO

CARNITAS BURRITO

$9.95

Slow Roasted Pork, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Onion & Cilantro, Lime, Salsa Verde

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$10.95
EL Grande BURRITO

EL Grande BURRITO

$16.95

Shredded Beef, Oaxaca Cheese, Guacamole, Rajas, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Onion & Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Salsa Ranchera

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$7.95

VEGGIE BURRITO

$10.95

Rice, Beans, Cheese Blend, Rajas, and Squash

-

CHILI RELLENO BURRITO

$15.95

Poblano Chile, Chihuahua & Queso Fresco, Onion & Cilantro, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Ranchera Sauce, Chipotle Crema

SUCIO

NACHOS GRANDE

NACHOS GRANDE

$11.95

Chipotle Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeños, Beans, Crema Mexicana

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$9.95

Oaxaca Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Rajas, Chipotle Crema

ASADA FRIES

ASADA FRIES

$15.95

Guajillo Marinated Skirt Steak, Oaxaca & Cheddar Blend, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Cheese, Queso Fresco, Shaved Jalapeño, Chipotle Crema

SIDES

RED RICE

RED RICE

$3.95
FRIJOLES

FRIJOLES

$3.95

Refried Black Beans

TORTILLAS (12)

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.95

GUACAMOLE 2oz

$2.50

GUACAMOLE 6oz

$5.95

TORTILLAS (6)

$3.50

Hand Made Corn Tortillas

SALSA ONLY Flight

$3.50

SIDE CONSUME

$2.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Side Salad

$5.95

Chili Torreados (3)

$3.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.50

SIDE RANCH

$1.50
Corn Esquites

Corn Esquites

$5.50

Wood Fire Roasted Corn Esquites

SIDE ASADA 2 OZ

Out of stock

SIDE ASADA 4 OZ

$6.95

SIDE CARNITAS 2 0Z

Out of stock

SIDE CARNITAS 4 OZ

$5.50

SIDE AL PASTOR 2 OZ

Out of stock

SIDE AL PASTOR 4 OZ

Out of stock

SIDE COCHINITA PIBIL 2 OZ

Out of stock

SIDE COCHINITA PIBIL 4 OZ

Out of stock

SIDE FISH 2 OZ

Out of stock

SIDE FISH 4 OZ

Out of stock

SIDE SHRIMP 2 OZ

Out of stock

SIDE SHRIMP 4 0Z

Out of stock

SIDE CHICKEN 2 0Z

Out of stock

SIDE CHICKEN 4 OZ

Out of stock

SIDE BIRRIA 2 OZ

Out of stock

SIDE BIRRIA 4 OZ

Out of stock

Side Queso Fresco

$2.50

POSTRES

Churros

Churros

$7.95

Guajillo Strawberry Sauce, Piloncillo Chocolate Sauce, Dulce de Leche Sauce

Mexican Sundae

$6.95Out of stock

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.95

Tres Leches

$9.95Out of stock

NINOS

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$7.75

Flour Tortilla, Oaxaca & Cheddar, Rice and Beans, Crema Mexicana

Kids Dos Tacos

Kids Dos Tacos

$7.75

(2) Steak or Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Oaxaca Cheese, Rice and Beans

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.75

Breaded Chicken Breast, French Fries

Kids Dos Taquitos

Kids Dos Taquitos

$7.75

(2) Shredded Beef with Oaxaca Cheese, Rice and Beans

Kids Bean And Cheese Burrito

$6.75

BRUNCH MAIN MENU

POZOLE

$13.50Out of stock

CHILAQUILES

$13.50Out of stock

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.50Out of stock

BREAKFAST TACOS (2)

$12.95Out of stock

CHURRO FRENCH TOAST

$13.95Out of stock

QUE VIDA PANCAKES

$12.50Out of stock

BREAKFAST VEGGIE SKILLET

$10.95Out of stock

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.95Out of stock

BREAKFAST TORTA

$11.95Out of stock

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.95Out of stock

-

-

BRUNCH SIDES AND NINOS

KIDS PANCAKES

$8.50Out of stock

KIDS BRUNCH TACO

$8.50Out of stock

KIDS BRUNCH BURRITO

$8.50Out of stock

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$8.50Out of stock

-

-

-

SIDE BACON

$5.95Out of stock

SIDE CURED HAM

$3.95Out of stock

SIDE MIXED FRUIT

$5.50Out of stock

SIDE SOURDOUGH TOAST

$2.50Out of stock

SIDE BRUNCH PAPAS

$4.75Out of stock

SIDE CORN ESQUITES

$5.50Out of stock

SIDE 2 EGGS

$4.50Out of stock

PLATOS

DOS TACOS COMBO

$14.95

Pick 2 Tacos, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla Chile Relleno

DOS BIRRIA TACOS COMBO

$16.95

CHILE RELLENO

$15.95

Chile, Chihuahua and Queso Fresco, Onion & Cilantro, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Ranchera Sauce, Crema Mexicana

PLATO COCHINITA PIBIL

$16.95

Banana Leaf Wrapped Pork, Pickled Red Onion and Jalapeño Slaw, Radish, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Hand Made Tortillas, Consome de Cochinita

Mar Y Tierra FAJITAS

$23.95

Surf and Turf Fajitas, Mesquite Grilled Steak and Shrimp, Wood Fire Roasted Onion, Bell Pepper, Poblano, Oaxaca Cheese, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Hand Made Tortillas

ENCHILADA ROJAS

ENCHILADA ROJAS

$16.95

Shredded Beef, Oaxaca & Cheddar Blend, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Salsa Ranchera, Queso Fresco, Crema Mexicana

1 Only Enchilada

$4.50

Salmon A La Carte

$12.95

Chilli Relleno A La Carte

$12.95

Chili Relleno W/ Enchilada Combo

$19.95

BEER

805 Draft

$7.75

Modelo Draft

$7.50

VooDoo IPA Draft

$7.75

4 Sons IPA Draft

$8.50

QUE VIDA CERVEZA

$6.50

Corona

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

CORONA LIGHT

$5.50

DOS XX AMBER

$5.50

COORS LIGHT

$5.50

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

RANCH WATER

$6.00

HEINEKEN 0 N/A

$4.50

Flying Embers Seltzer

$6.00

MARGARITA PITCHERS

QUE VIDA PITCHER

$35.00

QUE CALIENTE PITCHER

$38.00

QUE CLASSICO PITCHER

$38.00

QUE FRESCA PITCHER

$48.00

QUE BONITA PITCHER

$48.00

QUE COCO LOCO PITCHER

$48.00Out of stock

QUE TROPICAL PITCHER

$52.00

QUE CHINGON PITCHER

$60.00

QUE BURRO PITCHER

$62.00

BRUNCH BAR

MIMOSA

$7.75

BLOODY MARIA

$12.50

QUE ONDA GUERO

$12.50

MICHELADA

$12.50

N/A BEV

Jarritos

$3.50

Mangonada

$6.95

Frozen Mango, Citrus, Chamoy, Blended and Topped with Fresh Diced Mango

Churro Milk Shake

$6.95

Vanilla Ice Cream, Horchata, Churro Chunks, Cinnamon, Whipped Cream, Cinnamon Sugar Dust

Horchata

$4.50

Fountain Drink

$3.75

Mexican Cola

$3.75

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$4.50

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$4.50

Sparkling Topo Chico

$3.95

Tap Water

Iced Tea

$3.75

OJ

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.75

Mocktail

$6.50

-

-

CAFE DE OLLA

$5.50Out of stock

BRUNCH OJ

$4.75

BRUNCH AGUA FRESCAS

$4.50

BRUNCH HORCHATA

$4.50

BRUNCH ICED HORCHATA CAFE

$6.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Regional Tacos of Mexico. Everything made from scratch daily.

Location

19684 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

