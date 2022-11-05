A map showing the location of Quezzas 80 Rainey ST.View gallery
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Quezzas 80 Rainey ST.

No reviews yet

80 Rainey ST.

Austin, TX 78701

Quesadilla

Cheese & Pico Quesadilla

$8.00

10" Tortilla filled with melted cheeses, Salsa Roja Included

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

10'' Tortilla filled with melted cheeses & grilled chicken breast, Salsa Roja included

Chorizo & Jalapeno Quesadilla

$8.00

10" Tortilla filled with melted cheeses, Chorizo Sausage & Pickled Jalapenos, Salsa Roja included

Brisket Quesadilla

$9.00

10" Tortilla filled with melted cheeses & Smoked Brisket, Salsa Roja included

Pizza

3-Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Austin's Original Mexican Pizza--thin and crispy Quesadilla crust, House Salsa Roja, and Premium Toppings

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Austin's Original Mexican Pizza--thin and crispy Quesadilla crust, House Salsa Roja, and Premium Toppings

Chorizo Pizza

$10.00

Austin's Original Mexican Pizza--thin and crispy Quesadilla crust, House Salsa Roja, and Premium Toppings

Brisket Pizza

$11.00

Austin's Original Mexican Pizza--thin and crispy Quesadilla crust, House Salsa Roja, and Premium Toppings

Mushroom Pizza

$10.00

Jalapeno Pizza

$10.00

Banana Pepper Pizza

$10.00

Black Olive Pizza

$10.00

Green Pepper Pizza

$10.00

Onion Pizza

$10.00

Pineapple Pizza

$10.00

Specialty Pie

Meat Lover's

$13.00

Mexican Pizza topped with Bacon, Chorizo Sausage, & Pepperoni

Spicy Hawaiian

$13.00

Mexican Pizza topped with Shredded Pork, Pineapple, & Hot Sauce Drizzle

Veggie Supreme

$13.00

Mexican Pizza topped with Pico De Gallo, Green Pepper, & Black Olive

The Lonestar

$13.00

Mexican Pizza topped with Smoked Brisket, Peppers & Onions

Sauce

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Tomato, Onion, Cilantro

Avocado Salsa

$1.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Austin’s Original Mexican Pizza

Location

80 Rainey ST., Austin, TX 78701

Directions

