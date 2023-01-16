Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brenner Brother Quick Bites

review star

No reviews yet

4156 Kedron Road

Spring Hill, TN 37174

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Subs and Dogs

Steak And Cheese Sub- Small (8")

$9.00

Steak and Cheese

Steak And Cheese Sub- Large (12")

$12.00

Steak and Cheese

Steak And Cheese Sub- Colossal (15')

$20.00

Steak and Cheese

Sweet Sausage Sub- Small (8")

$9.00

Juicy Sausage

Sweet Sausage Sub- Large (12")

$12.00

Juicy Sausage

Sweet Sausage Sub- Colossal (15")

$20.00

Juicy Sausage

Spicy Sausage Sub- Small (8")

$9.00

Spicy Sausage

Spicy Sausage Sub- Large (12")

$12.00

Spicy Sausage

Spicy Sausage Sub- Collosal (15")

$20.00

Spicy Sausage

Bratwurst Sub- Small (8")

$9.00

Top Brat

Bratwurst Sub- Large (12")

$12.00

Top Brat

Bratwurst Sub- Colossal (15")

$20.00

Top Brat

Hot Dog - Small

$4.00

Nathans 8"- All Beef

Hot Dog - Colossal

$9.00

2 Members Mark - 1/2 lb - All beef

Lays Potato Chip - Original 1oz. Bag

$1.00

Doritos - Original 1oz. Bag

$1.00

Shorty Special

$9.00

Meatball Parm Sub - Small (8")

$9.00

Meatball Parm Sub - Large (12")

$12.00

Meatball Parm Sub - Colossal (15")

$20.00

Beverage (Copy)

Coke - 12oz. Can

$2.00

Diet Coke - 12oz. Can

$2.00

Mountain Dew - 12oz. Can

$2.00

Root Beer - 12oz. Can

$2.00

Orange Soda - 12oz. Can

$2.00

Water Bottle - Disani - 16.5oz

$2.00

Sun Drop Soda - 12oz. Can

Sandwiches

Best egg sandwiches and bagel sandwiches.

Bagel With Butter

$2.75

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$3.25

Bagel With Cream Cheese And Jelly

$3.75

Bagel With Cream Cheese And Local Honey

$3.75

Bagel With Egg

$5.25

Bagel With Egg And Cheese

$5.75

Bagel with Sausage, Egg And Cheese

$7.50

Bagel With Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$7.50

Bagel With Taylor Ham, Egg and Cheese

$7.50

Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Egg And Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Sausage Egg And Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Taylor Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Bacon, Egg And Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Beverages

Beverages for your meal.

Coffee - Med

$3.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fastest subs in the area with highest quality. Home of the COLOSSAL!

Location

4156 Kedron Road, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Froggy & Jeffro's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4910 Port Royal Rd Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
Fozzy's - Spring Hill
orange starNo Reviews
150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
Tequila's Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1547 Bear Creek Pike Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurantnext
Mama D's Baked Mac N Cheese
orange starNo Reviews
5075 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
The Spot Burgers and Beers
orange starNo Reviews
3011 Longford Drive, Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
orange star4.8 • 120
4910 Main St #206 Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spring Hill

Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
orange star4.8 • 120
4910 Main St #206 Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Spring Hill
orange star4.3 • 94
4816 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spring Hill
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston