A map showing the location of Quick 'N' TastyView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream

Quick 'N' Tasty

review star

No reviews yet

28 North Bear Lake Boulevard

Garden City, UT 84028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Burgers

All burgers come with lettuce, pickle, tomato, and fry sauce.

Hamburger

$5.69

HB

Double Hamburger

$7.09

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Double Cheeseburger

$7.79

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.99

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Bear Lake Monster

$7.99

Chicken

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Chicken Burger

$7.59

Chicken Malibu

$7.99

Grilled Chicken

$7.59

Chicken Club

$7.99

Fries & Onion Rings

Small Fry

$4.49

Large Fry

$5.19

Small Onion Ring

$4.99

Large Onion Ring

$5.69

Other

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Ham and Swiss

$6.99

BLT

$6.99

Hot Dog

$3.99

Corn Dog

$3.99

Shakes

Small Milkshake

$5.60

Large Milkshake

$6.50

Extra Flavor

$0.35

Fountain Drinks

Large Soda

$2.89

Medium Soda

$2.49

Small Soda

$2.19

Water

$0.35

Ice Cream

Cone

$2.49

Dipped Cone

$2.89

Root Beer Float

$5.19

Raspberry Fizz

$5.19

Sundae

$4.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy Bear Lake's famous raspberry shakes at the Quick N Tasty, home of the "Bear Lake Monster!"

Location

28 North Bear Lake Boulevard, Garden City, UT 84028

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
orange starNo Reviews
411 1st Street SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
Mustard Seed Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
49 E Cermak Rd Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurantnext
Mel's Butcher Box - 10 W Railroad Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
10 W Railroad Avenue Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurantnext
ChumChum Onigiri and Boba
orange starNo Reviews
2820 W Cary St Richmond, VA 23221
View restaurantnext
Roxxy Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Pure Taqueria - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
3108 Main St Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Garden City

Zipz - Bear Lake
orange star4.5 • 179
75 N Bear Lake Blvd Garden City, UT 84028
View restaurantnext
LaBeau's - 75 N Bear Lake
orange star4.5 • 164
75 N Bear Lake BLVD Garden City, UT 84028
View restaurantnext
LaBeau's - 69 N Bear Lake
orange star4.5 • 164
69 N Bear Lake BLVD Garden City, UT 84028
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garden City
Logan
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ogden
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston