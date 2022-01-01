Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Quick 'N' Tasty
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy Bear Lake's famous raspberry shakes at the Quick N Tasty, home of the "Bear Lake Monster!"
Location
28 North Bear Lake Boulevard, Garden City, UT 84028
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mel's Butcher Box - 10 W Railroad Avenue
No Reviews
10 W Railroad Avenue Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurant
More near Garden City