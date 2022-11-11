Restaurant header imageView gallery

AJ's Pizza & Hoagies

review star

No reviews yet

3565 Harts Run Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SPECIALS

BURGER, FRIES & 20 OZ DRINK

BURGER, FRIES & 20 OZ DRINK

$7.50
CHICKEN TENDERS, FRIES & 20 OZ DRINK

CHICKEN TENDERS, FRIES & 20 OZ DRINK

$7.99

6" ITALIAN

$8.00

COOKED HAM, COOKED SALAMI & CHEESE

6" STEAK

$8.00

STEAK & CHEESE

6" MUSHROOM CHEESE STEAK

$8.00

STEAK, MUSHROOM & CHEESE

6" TURKEY

$8.00

TURKEY AND CHEESE

6" MEATBALL

$8.00

MEATBALL,SAUCE & CHEESE

6" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$8.00

STRIPS OF BREADED CHICKEN DRIPPED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, RANCH & CHEESE

6" CAPICOLA

$8.00

CAPICOLA & CHEESE

6" HAM N CHEESE

$8.00

COOKED HAM & AMERICAN CHEESE

6" TUNA

$8.00

TUNA & AMERICAN CHEESE

6" CHEESE

$8.00

SWISS, AMERICAN, PROVOLONE,PICKLE, BANAN PEPPER & BLACK OLIVES

6" VEGGIE

$8.00

MUSHROOMS,GREEN PEPPER,BANANA PEPPER, BLACK OLIVES & PICKLE

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.15

Delicious chicken tenders.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$4.49

Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside.

PEPPER JACK CHEESEBALLS

PEPPER JACK CHEESEBALLS

$4.49

Deep fried cheeseballs. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside.

5 PCS WING DING

5 PCS WING DING

$5.15

BREADED WINGS

FRIES

FRIES

$2.99

Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$3.99+

Crispy onion slices deep-fried until golden-brown.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$3.99

Fresh hand-breaded mushrooms, deep-fried to a golden brown color

JALAPENO POPPERS

JALAPENO POPPERS

$4.29

Juicy jalapeno poppers breaded and filled with cheese and fried to golden perfection.

BYO PIZZA

SMALL

$4.99

MEDIUM

$6.99

LARGE

$7.99

XL

$10.99

XXL

$14.99

PIZZA BY SLICE

PEPPERONI SLICE

PEPPERONI SLICE

$2.75
2 PEPPERONI SLICE & 16 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

2 PEPPERONI SLICE & 16 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

$5.50

SPECIALTY PIZZA

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI & CHEESE

SAUSAGE

SAUSAGE

SAUSAGE & CHEESE

VEGGIE LOVERS

VEGGIE LOVERS

Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives & Green Peppers

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken Strips, Mozzarella & Provolone

BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ Sauce, Breaded Chicken Strips, Mozzarella & Provolone

HAM N BACON

HAM N BACON

HAM, BACON & CHEESE

CHEESE

CHEESE

HOAGIES

6" ITALIAN

6" ITALIAN

$4.99

COOKED HAM, COOKED SALAMI & CHEESE

6" STEAK

6" STEAK

$5.99

STEAK & CHEESE

6" TURKEY

6" TURKEY

$5.99

TURKEY AND CHEESE

6" MEATBALL

6" MEATBALL

$5.99

MEATBALL,SAUCE & CHEESE

6" BUFFALO CHICKEN

6" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$5.99

STRIPS OF BREADED CHICKEN DRIPPED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, RANCH & CHEESE

6" CAPICOLA

6" CAPICOLA

$4.99

CAPICOLA & CHEESE

6" HAM N CHEESE

6" HAM N CHEESE

$4.99

COOKED HAM & AMERICAN CHEESE

6" TUNA

6" TUNA

$4.99

TUNA & AMERICAN CHEESE

6" CHEESE

$4.99

SWISS, AMERICAN, PROVOLONE,PICKLE, BANAN PEPPER & BLACK OLIVES

6" VEGGIE

6" VEGGIE

$4.99

MUSHROOMS,GREEN PEPPER,BANANA PEPPER, BLACK OLIVES & PICKLE

12" ITALIAN

12" ITALIAN

$8.99

COOKED HAM, COOKED SALAMI & CHEESE

12" STEAK

12" STEAK

$10.99

STEAK & CHEESE

12" TURKEY

12" TURKEY

$10.99

TURKEY AND CHEESE

12" MEATBALL

12" MEATBALL

$10.99

MEATBALL,SAUCE & CHEESE

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$10.99

STRIPS OF BREADED CHICKEN DRIPPED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, RANCH & CHEESE

12" CAPICOLA

$8.99

CAPICOLA & CHEESE

12" HAM N CHEESE

12" HAM N CHEESE

$8.99

COOKED HAM & AMERICAN CHEESE

12" TUNA

12" TUNA

$8.99

TUNA & AMERICAN CHEESE

12" CHEESE

$8.99

SWISS, AMERICAN, PROVOLONE,PICKLE, BANAN PEPPER & BLACK OLIVES

12" VEGGIE

12" VEGGIE

$8.99

MUSHROOMS,GREEN PEPPER,BANANA PEPPER, BLACK OLIVES & PICKLE

BURGERS

BYO BURGER

$4.49

WINGS

WING DING

BREADED WINGS

6 PCS HOT WINGS

$10.99

12 PCS HOT WINGS

$20.99

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$5.50

CLUB SALAD

$7.95

STEAK SALAD

$9.95

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.95

DRINKS

HERSHEY'S SHAKE

$2.99
FOUNTAIN DRINK

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$1.25+

COFFEE

$1.50+

SMALL FOUNTAIN DRINK

$1.25
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy our Fresh Hot Pizza and Oven Baked Hoagies!!!

Location

3565 Harts Run Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dive Bar and Grille - Glenshaw - 3410 Saxonburg Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3410 Saxonburg Blvd Glenshaw, PA 15116
View restaurantnext
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys - 599 Dorseyville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
599 Dorseyville Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View restaurantnext
Emmerling Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
932 PA-910 Cheswick, PA 15024
View restaurantnext
Barrel Junction - Shaler
orange star4.4 • 666
3108 William Flinn Hwy Allison Park, PA 15101
View restaurantnext
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
orange starNo Reviews
1100 North Canal Street Pittsburgh, PA 15215
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Fox Chapel
orange starNo Reviews
929 Freeport Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston