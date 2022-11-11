AJ's Pizza & Hoagies
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy our Fresh Hot Pizza and Oven Baked Hoagies!!!
Location
3565 Harts Run Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
