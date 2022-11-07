Restaurant header imageView gallery

Quickie Pickie - 11th Street

1208 E 11th Street

Austin, TX 78702

Popular Items

Migas Taco
Bacon Taco
Potato Taco

Breakfast Taco

Vegan Taco

Vegan Taco

$3.50

Refried beans, guac, pickled carrots and cabbage

Bean, Egg & Cheese Taco

$3.00

refried pinto beans, eggs, and cheddar

Migas Taco

$3.50

Fried tortilla strips, eggs, cheddar cheese, tomatos, onions and avocado

Avocado Taco

$3.50

Beans, avocado, cilantro and queso fresco

Potato Taco

$3.00

potato, eggs and cheddar

Bacon Taco

$3.50

bacon, eggs and cheddar

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

housemade chorizo, eggs and queso fresco

Original Taco

$3.50

housemade chorizo, eggs, tomatillo, jalapeno, sweet potato, cheddar, salt and pepper

Juniper Taco

$4.00

bacon, eggs, jack cheese and poblano peppers

Beef Taco

$4.00

eggs, shredded beef, jack cheese, and poblano peppers

Brisket Taco

$4.00

brisket, egg, avocado and jack cheese

Hackberry Taco

$4.00

eggs, tortilla strips, avocado, jack cheese, poblano peppers and red onions

Rosewood Taco

$3.50

eggs, sweet potato, mushroom, jack cheese and nopalitos

Breakfast Sandwich

Classic Sandwich

$6.00

bacon, eggs and cheddar

Southern Sandwich

$6.00

fried eggs, ham, cheddar and red eye aioli

Lydia Sandwich

$6.00

eggs, avocados, mushrooms, spinach

Navasota Sandwich

$6.00

tomatoes, spinach, fried eggs and jack cheese

Other Classics

Migas plate

$7.99

eggs, tortilla strips, jack cheese, pico de gallo, pinto beans

Vegetable Hash

$7.00

Spinach, mushrooms, eggs, brocolli and pinto beans

Granola

$5.00

housemade granola, fruit, milk or yogurt

Rockstar Bagel

$3.50

your choice of cream cheese or butter

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy beer, wine , coffee, food and shop in our retail section

1208 E 11th Street, Austin, TX 78702

