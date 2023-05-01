Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Quicks Hole Taqueria

738 Reviews

$$

6 Luscombe Ave

Woods Hole, MA 02543

FOOD

Salads

Wicked Fresh Salad

$12.95

Ultimate Seafood Salad

$32.95

Grilled cod, lobster salad, grilled shrimp, spring greens, pico de gallo, grilled corn, pepper aioli

Tacos

Shredded cabbage, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, baja sauce, queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro
Lobster Taco

Lobster Taco

$15.95

Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, baja sauce, queso fresco, cilantro

Two Lobster Tacos

Two Lobster Tacos

$31.95

Sweet Baja Shrimp Taco

$8.95

Shredded cabbage, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, baja sauce, queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$8.95

Shredded cabbage, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, baja sauce, queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro

Two Chix Tacos

$13.98

Pork Taco

$6.95

Shredded cabbage, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, baja sauce, queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro

Grilled Cod Taco

Grilled Cod Taco

$8.95

Shredded cabbage, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, baja sauce, queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro

Fried Cod Taco

Fried Cod Taco

$8.95

Shredded cabbage, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, baja sauce, queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro

Blackened Swordfish Taco

$8.95

Shredded cabbage, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, baja sauce, queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$6.95

Shredded cabbage, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, baja sauce, queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro

Taco Combo

Baja Bowls

A burrito without the tortilla. Served with cilantro lime white rice, black beans, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, queso fresco, pico de gallo, baja sauce, cilantro

Chilled Lobster Bowl

$29.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black, beans, pico de gallo, baja sauce, queso fresco, cilantro

Grilled Cod Bowl

$16.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Fried Beer Batter Cod Bowl

$16.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Sweet Baja Shrimp Bowl

$16.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Blackened Shrimp Bowl

$16.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Mojo-Marinated Pulled Chicken Bowl

Mojo-Marinated Pulled Chicken Bowl

$13.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Pork Bowl

$13.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Blackened Swordfish Bowl

$16.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Fire Roasted Veggies Bowl

Fire Roasted Veggies Bowl

$13.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Quesadillas

Flour tortilla, shredded monterey jack & cheddar with sour cream

Fresh Lobster Quesadilla

$29.95

Grilled Cod Quesadilla

$15.95

Fried Cod Quesadilla

$15.95

Baja Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.95

Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.95

Slow-Roasted Pork Quesadilla

$11.95
Mojo Pulled Chicken Quesadilla

Mojo Pulled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Fire Roasted Veggie Quesadilla

$11.95
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Blackened Swordfish Quesadilla

$15.95

Classics

Lobster Roll

$34.99

Lobster salad, bibb lettuce, toasted oversized roll, lemon wedge

Blackened Swordfish Sandwich

$17.95Out of stock

Tomato jalapeno relish, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli

Coconut Shrimp Roll

$17.95

Baja shrimp battered in coconut flakes, coleslaw, buttered roll, lemon pepper aioli

Burritos

Flour tortilla, cilantro lime white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro
Mojo Pulled Chicken Burrito

Mojo Pulled Chicken Burrito

$12.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Pork Burrito

Pork Burrito

$12.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Grilled Cod Burrito

$16.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Fried Cod Burrito

$16.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Baja Shrimp Burrito

$16.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Veggie Burrito

$12.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Lobster Burrito

$29.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Blackened Shrimp Burrito

$16.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Blackened Swordfish Burrito

$16.95

Cilantro lime white rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, baja sauce, cilantro

Nachos

Served with hot queso, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, queso fresco, baja sauce

Lobster Nachos

$29.95

Grilled Cod Nachos

$15.95

Fried Cod Nachos

$15.95

Baja Shrimp Nachos

$14.95

Blackened Shrimp Nachos

$14.95

Pork Nachos

$11.95

Chicken Nachos

$11.95

Veggie Nachos

$11.95

Plain Nachos

$10.95

Blackened Swordfish Nachos

$16.95

Snacks

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Served with yukon gold fries

Mini Burrito

$7.95

Rice, beans, cheese. Served with tortilla chips

Mini Quesadilla

$7.95

Fish & Chips

$10.95

Fried beer battered cod. Served with yukon gold fries

French Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.50
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$7.95

Coleslaw

$2.75

Sour Cream

$1.50

Baja Sauce

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.50
Guacamole

Guacamole

$5.95

4 oz Salsa

$3.95

Side of Queso

$4.95

Chips and Queso

$6.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Fire-Roasted Veggies

$6.00

Side of Pulled Chicken

$6.00

Side of Pork

$6.00

Side of 4 Tortillas

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Sweets

Churros Bites

$7.95

6 churro pieces rolled in cinnamon and sugar, served with chocolate sauce

Fried Oreos

$7.95

4 deep fried oreos, served with whipped cream

DRINKS

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Still Water 16oz

$3.00

Liquid Death

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Guava Lemonade

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Draft Beer

Cape Cod Summer Ale

$8.00

Connect The Dots IPA

$9.00

NoHo Kolsch

$7.50

Summer Lights Wheat

$8.00

Champ Lager

$8.50

Offshore Ale Amber

$8.50

Cocktails

Margarita

$11.00

Spicy Margarita

$11.00

Spiked Guava Lemonade

$11.00

Fruity Red Sangria

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Tres Agave Tequila Shot

$8.50

Cabrito Tequila Shot

$8.00

Habanaro Vodka Shot

$8.50

Mango Chili Margarita

$11.00Out of stock

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00Out of stock

Wines- Glass

MVY Rose

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc Biscaye Baie

$10.00

Pinot Grigio Salvalai

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Pinot Noir Grayson

$10.00

Wines- Bottles

MVY Rose

$45.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc Biscaye Baie

$36.00

Btl Pinot Grigio Salvalai

$32.00

Btl Pinot Noir Grayson

$9.00

Btl Cab Sauv Root 1

$9.00

MERCH

Glassware

Pint Glass

$10.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A sign of summer, Quicks Hole Taqueria offers wicked fresh lobster tacos, burritos, salads, soups and more on the waterfront in Woods Hole. Family friendly casual service with Cape Cod beer on draft, excellent house-made sangria and margaritas.

Website

Location

6 Luscombe Ave, Woods Hole, MA 02543

Directions

Gallery
Quicks Hole Taqueria image
Quicks Hole Taqueria image
Quicks Hole Taqueria image
Quicks Hole Taqueria image

