Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

Quicks Hole Tavern Woods Hole, MA

1,330 Reviews

$$

29 Railroad Ave

Woods Hole, MA 02543

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Kale Salad
Tavern Burger

Starters

Bowl Clam Chowder

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Charcuterie Boards a Delightful Taste ( Choice of 3)

$18.00

Charcuterie Boards Perfect for Two ( Choice of 5)

$24.00

Charcuterie Boards to Please a Crowd ( Choice of 7)

$32.00
Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Two housemade crab cakes, seared & served with lemon garlic aioli.

Cup Clam Chowder

Cup Clam Chowder

$9.00

House made clam chowder with smoky bacon and dill cream

PEI Mussels

$20.00

lightly steamed with white bean & tomato, served with grilled baguette

Pig Candy

Pig Candy

$15.00

house made caramelized pork belly, arugula & peach chutney

Side Dinner rolls

Salads

Small Tavern House Salad

Small Tavern House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens with thin apple, spiced walnuts red onion, blue cheese crumbs, & maple vinaigrette

Large Tavern House Salad

Large Tavern House Salad

$14.00

mixed greens with thin apple, spiced walnuts red onion, blue cheese crumbs, & maple vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$13.00

julienned kale with toasted garlic brioche crumbs, pecorino cheese shavings & lemon vinaigrette

Burgers & More

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

grilled chicken topped with Bree cheese Fig Spread, caramelized onions, arugula , Honey Balsamic glaze ciabatta bread

Fish and Chips

$23.00

Beer-battered cod with house made fries & dill remoulade

Housemade Veggie Burger

$17.00

A burger made of white beans, quinoa, red onion, bell peppers & kale topped & chipotle aioli.

Nobska Burger

$21.00

Candied bacon jam, blue cheese & caramelized onions on a brioche bun.

Tavern Burger

Tavern Burger

$20.00

Cheddar cheese, Caramelized onions Bibb lettuce & tomato on a buttered brioche bun.

House Made Fries

Housemade Fries

$5.50

Hand-cut french fries made from Russet potatoes.

Parmesan Fries

Parmesan Fries

$6.50

House fries tossed with Parmesan Cheese.

Truffle Fries

$6.50

House fries tossed with truffle oil.

Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Fries made with sweet potatoes.

Sides

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Fig Spread

$2.00

Side Mayo

Side Remoulade

$1.00

Side House Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Salmon

$14.00

Kids Under 10

Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Served with fries.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Made with American cheese and served with fries.

Kids Hamburger

$13.00

Served with fries.

Kids Cheeseburger

$14.00

Made with American cheese and served with fries.

Dessert

GF Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Chai Spice Crème Brulee

$15.00

Chai Spice crème with Crushed Pistacios

Quicks Donut Holes

Quicks Donut Holes

$15.00

5 cinnamon-sugar dusted Old Fashioned donut holes served with a strawberry-lime crème anglaise dipping sauce

Retail

Sweatshirt

$60.00

Trucker Hat

$29.00

Beanie

$34.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to delight guests with creative, inspired food & drink.

Website

Location

29 Railroad Ave, Woods Hole, MA 02543

Directions

Gallery
Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA image
Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA image
Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA image
Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Quicks Hole Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 738
6 Luscombe Ave Woods Hole, MA 02543
View restaurantnext
Water Street Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
56 Water Street Woods Hole, MA 02543
View restaurantnext
Quarterdeck Restaurant - 164 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
164 Main Street Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
Crabapple's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,238
553 Palmer Ave Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
Beach Road
orange star4.5 • 2,439
79 Beach Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
orange star4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Woods Hole

Landfall Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 2,031
9 Luscombe Ave. Woods Hole, MA 02543
View restaurantnext
Quicks Hole Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 738
6 Luscombe Ave Woods Hole, MA 02543
View restaurantnext
Coffee Obsession - Woods Hole
orange star4.5 • 397
38 Water Street Woods Hole, MA 02543
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woods Hole
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.7 (16 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston