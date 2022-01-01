Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
American

QuickSand

review star

No reviews yet

10868 Washington Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

Order Again

Popular Items

ASIAN CHOP
TUNA AVOCADO SAND
BLAT (BACON, AVO, LET, TOM)

HOT SANDWICHES

CHOOSE A FREE SIDE! SEE FOOTER BANNER. CHOOSE OUR GLUTEN-FREE ROSEMARY CIABATTA FOR +$1.79. ADD A CUP OF TOMATO BASIL +$2.49.
BBQ PULLED PORK

BBQ PULLED PORK

$11.99

House-cooked pulled pork sautéed with with sweet bbq sauce and topped with our Asian slaw on brioche bun.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$9.99

Fried Eggs with sharp Cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, and caramelized onion. Served with chipotle aioli on brioche bun.

CHIPOTLE SMOKED BRISKET

CHIPOTLE SMOKED BRISKET

$12.99

Thinly sliced smoked beef brisket topped with caramelized onion, melted white Cheddar and chipotle aioli.Served on ciabatta.

OUR CUBANO

OUR CUBANO

$11.99

House-cooked pulled pork with sliced smoked ham, melted Swiss, sliced sweet pickles and Dijonaise. Served on pretzel bun.

FIRE-ROASTED CHICKEN SAND

FIRE-ROASTED CHICKEN SAND

$11.99

Fire-roasted chicken thigh topped with smoked provolone, roasted red pepper, herb aioli and baby arugula. Served on brioche bun.

BEAUTIFUL PASTRAMI

BEAUTIFUL PASTRAMI

$13.99

Our celebrated pastrami topped with melted Swiss, pickled cucumber and finished with Q sauce. Served on a brioche bun.

SANTA FE TURKEY

SANTA FE TURKEY

$12.99

Warm turkey breast topped with chipotle aioli, roasted peppers, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions & melted white Cheddar cheese. Served on Ciabatta.

SMOKED SALMON CLUB

SMOKED SALMON CLUB

$14.99

Sliced smoked salmon topped with applewood-smoked bacon, shaved red onion, green leaf, tomato and herb aioli. Served on sourdough.

TURKEY BANH-MEATLOAF

TURKEY BANH-MEATLOAF

$11.99

Far East-inspired turkey meatloaf topped with our Asian slaw (Napa, Cilantro, Carrot, Scallions), pickled cucumbers and Sriracha aioli. Served on ciabatta.

BLAT (BACON, AVO, LET, TOM)

BLAT (BACON, AVO, LET, TOM)

$10.99

Applewood-smoked bacon topped with sliced avocado, green leaf, sliced tomatoes and herb aioli. Served on sourdough.

AVOCADO VEGGIE BURGER

AVOCADO VEGGIE BURGER

$11.99

Our veggie patty contains grains, oats and veggies and is topped with Cheddar, Romas, avocado, red onion, green leaf and herb aioli. Served on Brioche bun.

SMOKED TOFU & AVO BLT

SMOKED TOFU & AVO BLT

$10.99

Our house made smoked tofu bacon topped with sliced avocado, green leaf, sliced tomatoes and herb vegenaise. Served on sourdough.

GRILLED SANDWICHES

AUTOSTRADA (ITALIAN MELT)

AUTOSTRADA (ITALIAN MELT)

$12.99

Capicola, Genoa salami, smoked ham, arugula, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinaigrette and melted smoked provolone. Served on grilled sourdough

DIY GRILLED CHEESE

DIY GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

Melted Sharp Cheddar & White Cheddar as is, or topped with your likings, all on grilled sourdough.

ROASTED MUSHROOM MELT.

ROASTED MUSHROOM MELT.

$11.99

Gently sauteed mushrooms topped with oven-dried tomatoes, melted white Cheddar and basil pesto aioli. Served on grilled sourdough.

ROASTED MUSHROOM MELT WITH CHICKEN

ROASTED MUSHROOM MELT WITH CHICKEN

$12.99

Gently sauteed mushrooms topped with chicken, oven-dried tomatoes, melted white Cheddar and basil pesto aioli. Served on grilled sourdough.

TEXTBOOK TUNA MELT

TEXTBOOK TUNA MELT

$12.99

Our albacore tuna salad topped with sliced Romas and sharp Cheddar cheese. Served on grilled sourdough

COLD SANDWICHES

BASIL PESTO TURK SAND

BASIL PESTO TURK SAND

$11.99

Sous-vide real turkey breast topped with basil pesto aioli, smoked provolone, caramelized onion and arugula. Served on pretzel bun.

CURRY CHICKEN SAND

CURRY CHICKEN SAND

$10.99

Diced chicken breast w/ golden raisins, dried cranberries, curry mayo, cilantro, scallions, honey, celery & parsley. Served with spinach on pretzel bun.

TURKEY CRANBERRY WHITE CHEDDAR SAND

TURKEY CRANBERRY WHITE CHEDDAR SAND

$11.99

Fresh Turkey breast topped with cranberry chutney, white cheddar cheese, arugula and herb aioli. Served on ciabatta.

TUNA AVOCADO SAND

TUNA AVOCADO SAND

$11.99

Our solid white albacore tuna salad with sliced avocado, tomato and green leaf lettuce. Served on toasted sourdough.

CAPRESE SAND

CAPRESE SAND

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella topped wIth sliced Roma tomatoes, baby arugula and basil vinaigrette. Served on ciabatta.

CARNIVORESE SAND (CAPRESE+ITALIAN)

CARNIVORESE SAND (CAPRESE+ITALIAN)

$13.99

Sliced fresh mozzarella with capicola, Genoa salami, smoked ham, arugula, tomato and basil vinaigrette. Served on Ciabatta.

LEAFY SALADS & WRAPS

ASIAN CHOP

ASIAN CHOP

$9.99

Baby Spinach, Napa cabbage slaw (Napa, Cilantro, Carrot, Scallions), pickled cucumber, pickled onion, edamame, peanuts, sesame seeds, wonton strips, rice wine vinaigrette served on the side.

GARDEN CHOP

GARDEN CHOP

$9.99

Chopped green leaf with baby tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, pickled red onion, avocado, dried cranberries and our herb white balsamic vinaigrette served on the side.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Hand chopped green leaf tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese. Dressing served on the side.

SALAD WRAP

SALAD WRAP

$7.99

Choose any of the three salads above wrapped in a tortilla. Add some protein for some heft! Served with choice of side.

SOUPS & SIDES

CUP TOMATO BASIL SOUP

CUP TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$3.99

BOWL TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$6.49

JUST A SCOOP

$3.99

A 4oz scoop of our house made curry chicken or tuna salads.

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$3.99
DIRTY KETTLE CHIPS

DIRTY KETTLE CHIPS

$1.99

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

$2.99

A large cookie with giant chunks of chocolate and walnuts.

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

$2.99

Generous size with oats, raisins and pecans.

ESPRESSO BROWNIE BAR

ESPRESSO BROWNIE BAR

$2.79

Dense, moist chocolaty goodness with walnuts and hint of espresso and almond paste.

LUSCIOUS LEMON BAR

LUSCIOUS LEMON BAR

$3.29

Perhaps one of the best lemon bars you will buy. Pillowy light, satisfying lemon tartness and not too sweet.

GIANT CHOCOLATE DING DONG

GIANT CHOCOLATE DING DONG

$6.49

The OG version, just much bigger. Seriously, two of you can easily share this.

GIANT RED VELVET DING DONG

GIANT RED VELVET DING DONG

$6.49

Decadent and Disastrous to your diet, unless you share or enjoy over a couple of days.

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.99

20oz Smart Water

MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$2.99
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.99
DIET ROOT BEER

DIET ROOT BEER

$2.99Out of stock

A zero calorie version, with sweeteners carefully blended to eliminate aftertaste. By Boylan Bottling.

PERRIER SPARKLING H20

PERRIER SPARKLING H20

$2.99

500 ml plastic bottle. Measured in ml because it's from France.

ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$2.99

A rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil. By Boylan Bottling.

SQUIRT SODA

SQUIRT SODA

$2.99Out of stock

This citrus-flavored favorite, served in glass bottle, is a guaranteed good time, since 1938.

KOMBUCHA GT TRILOGY

KOMBUCHA GT TRILOGY

$4.49
KOMBUCHA PINK LADY APPLE

KOMBUCHA PINK LADY APPLE

$4.49

COLD BEVERAGES

ARNOLD PALMER

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.99

Half Lemonade, Half Iced Tea

FRESHLY-BREWED ICED TEA

FRESHLY-BREWED ICED TEA

$2.79

Clean, traditional, unsweetened.

DRAFT COLD BREW

DRAFT COLD BREW

$4.99

Notes of chocolate, caramel and almond. Proudly brewed in L.A., by Tectonic Coffee.

FRESH LEMONADE

FRESH LEMONADE

$2.99

Simply water, lemon juice and cane sugar.

ICED SPICED CHAI

ICED SPICED CHAI

$3.99

Smooth Chai flavor with notes of cardamom, cinnamon and vanilla.

ESPRESSO BAR & SUCH

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$2.49+

Double Shot. A medium dark roast from Latin American and Indonesia beans for this sumptuous blend that is a rich, intense espresso, not bitter with a complex caramel flavor

CAPPUCCINO (Hot or Iced)

CAPPUCCINO (Hot or Iced)

$3.99+

Double Shot with your choice of milk. Our Espresso is a medium dark roast from Latin American and Indonesia beans. A sumptuous blend that is a rich, intense espresso, not bitter with a complex caramel flavor.

LATTE (Hot or Iced)

LATTE (Hot or Iced)

$3.99+

Double Shot with your choice of milk. Our Espresso is a medium dark roast from Latin American and Indonesia beans. A sumptuous blend that is a rich, intense espresso, not bitter with a complex caramel flavor.

AMERICANO

$3.29+

Double shot of espresso by Blackwelder coffee with hot water. 12oz portion

MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO

$3.29+

Double Shot with your choice of milk. Our Espresso is a medium dark roast from Latin American and Indonesia beans. A sumptuous blend that is a rich, intense espresso, not bitter with a complex caramel flavor.

CAFE MOCHA

CAFE MOCHA

$4.49+

Double Shot with your choice of milk spiked with real sweetened cocoa. Our Espresso is a medium dark roast from Latin American and Indonesia beans. A sumptuous blend that is a rich, intense espresso, not bitter with a complex caramel flavor.

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.99+

Ghiradelli Semi-Sweet Cocoa steamed with your choice of milk.

DRAFT COLD BREW

DRAFT COLD BREW

$4.99

Notes of chocolate, caramel and almond. Proudly brewed in L.A., by Tectonic Coffee.

DIRTY CHAI

$4.49+

Our spiced chai latte spiked with a double shot of espresso. Sweet notes balanced with the earthy, bitter, chocolate notes of our espresso blend.

MATCHA BEVS & OTHER TEAS

ICED TEA - MATCHA

$3.49

Premium Ceremonial Blend Matcha Beverages Made To Order.

ICED LATTE - MATCHA

ICED LATTE - MATCHA

$4.49

Premium Ceremonial Blend Matcha Beverages Made To Order. Latte's made with almond milk.

HOT TEA - MATCHA

$2.99

Premium Ceremonial Blend Matcha Beverages Made To Order.

GREEN EYE - MATCHA

GREEN EYE - MATCHA

$5.99

Premium Ceremonial Blend Matcha with a double shot of espresso added. Made with almond milk.

LATTE - MATCHA

LATTE - MATCHA

$3.49

Premium Ceremonial Blend Matcha Beverages Made To Order. Latte's made with almond milk.

ICED GREEN EYE

ICED GREEN EYE

$6.29

Premium Ceremonial Blend Matcha with a double shot of espresso added. Made with almond milk.

SPICED CHAI

SPICED CHAI

$2.99+

Smooth Chai flavor with notes of cardamom, cinnamon and vanilla.

HOT TEA (TRADITIONAL)

HOT TEA (TRADITIONAL)

$2.49

Bagged Teas By Mighty Leaf

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and Enjoy

