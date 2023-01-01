- Home
- /
- Fort Worth
- /
- Quince FW [NEW] - 1701 River Run, suite 181
Quince FW [NEW] 1701 River Run, suite 181
No reviews yet
1701 River Run, suite 181
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Starters
Aguachile de Picaña
Sliced beef with aguachile & avocado habanero mousse
Artisanal Regional Cheese Board
Local cheese selection, mesquite honey, fresh fruits and walnuts.
Char-Grilled Octopus
Basted in red pepper adobo sauce with creamy avocado-serrano & cabbage salad
Charcuterie & Regional Cheese Board
Local Artesian aged cold meats, including prosciutto, speck, bresaola and salame calabrese picante. Accompanied with a diverse local cheese selection, mesquite honey, fresh fruits and walnuts.
Chirashi Bowl
Steamed white rice served withfresh cubes of tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado, cucumber, topped with kizami nori and spicy Japanese aioli
Duck Confit "Salpicon"
With thai chile sauce & pickled veggies
Lamb "Barbacoa" Dumplings
With poblano pepper confit & cilantro sauce with pickled onions
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Tempura Rock shrimps with japanese chili aioli, chives and sesame seeds
Rosemary Cheese Fries
Standard cut potatoes seasoned with rosemery sea salt Topped with spicy queso and served with Heinz ketchup
Spicy Edamames
Spicy toasted Edamames on a rich ponzu and ají rocoto sauce topped with bonito flakes and nanami togarashi.
Spicy Tuna Tartar
With xoconostle, beet confit & serrano pepper
Traditional Edamame
Steamed with sea salt or Spicy with aji rocoto & nanami togarashi
Ceviches
Thai Ceviche
Sea bass in a lemongrass and ginger reduction with white wine, curry oil, onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and fresh basil
Porteño Ceviche
Octopus and sea bass with rocoto pepper, "leche de tigre", roasted eggplant puree, confit tomato and onion ash
Ceviche Verde
Grilled shrimp and sea bass with avacado, cilantro cream, "leche de tigre", micro-greens, toasted avocado and serrano pepper
Ceviche Threesome
Quince's three delicious ceviches in the same serving
Soups
Salads
Harissa Marinated Grilled Shrimp Salad
Toasted organic quinoa tabouli and pumpkin seeds with mixed greens and lemon emulsion
Quince House Salad
Asparagus, edamame, brussel sprouts served with shaved grana padano parmesan cheese and avocado
Torched Peach and Tomato Salad
Burrata cheese, lemon-serrano vinagrette, aged balsamic, toasted amaranth with mixed greens
Sushi
Chimichurri Nigiri
Hamachi nigiri with chimichurri (2 pc)
Emmaki Roll
Tuna loin wrapped in soy paper, spicy aioli, asparagus with guacamole and fine cubes of tuna with caramelized ginger
Frida Roll
Hamachi (Yellowtail) sashimi with avocado topped with spicy aioli, coriander, serrano, Sriracha; on a mirror of citrus sauce and togarashi.
Rainbow Roll
Panko shrimp with tuna, cucumber, salmon, yellowtail sashimi & avocado
Rock & Roll
Rock shrimp tempura with japanese chili aioli, cucumber, sesame seeds, beef fillet with citrus sauce
Spicy Double Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna roll, chives, cucumber, asparagus and avocado
Spicy Salmon Roll
Crab meat, spicy salmon, avocado, sesame seeds
Truffle Nigiri
Hamachi nigiri with spicy truffle sauce (2 pc)
Entrées
"Cowboy"Bone-in Ribeye & Lobster tail
Served with creole lobster tail, ragout and truffle mashed potatoes
Beef Filet Over Yellow Aji Pepper Risotto
Beef filet (150g) with au jus reduction, cilantro, onion & tomato served over Peruvian aji pepper risotto
Blackened Tuna
Ancho hibiscus blackened crusted tuna, jocoque, shaved fennel avocado & onion salad served with chipotle sauce
Braised Short Ribs Over Smooth Hummus
Smooth hummus topped with braised beef Short Ribs in a wine reduction and truffle sauce, topped with fried chickpeas and leafy cilantro
Brian's Burger (150 g)
American style sirloin beef burger with aged cheddar pimento cheese, grilled jalapeños, lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries and Heinz Ketchup.
Keto Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Organic grilled chicken breast with crispy bacon, melted manchego cheese, cajun dressing, pickled jalapeños, fresh tomatoes and lettuce. Side mix green salad with bacon, black pepper and Avocado Goddess dressing.
Cajun Spicy Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp Basted with dried chilis, red potatoes, yellow corn and lime
Char-grilled Pepper Beef Filet (250 g)
ChÃ¢teau mashed potatoes, asparagus, roasted gÃ¼ero chili
Char-grilled Pepper Beef Filet (350 g)
ChÃ¢teau mashed potatoes, asparagus, roasted gÃ¼ero chili
Fusili with Lamb Ragout
Organic cheese sauce, cherry tomatoes, peperoncino, parsley, parmesan cheese
Keto Brian's Burger (150g)
American style sirloin beef burger with aged cheddar pimento cheese, grilled jalapeños, lettuce and tomato. Served on keto bun with Quince House Salad
NY Strip with Brisket and Polenta (350 g)
Braised red wine and chile ancho brisket, soft polenta & slow cooked onion
Panko Crusted Sea Bass
Ginger lemongrass rice and ancho pepper cream
Roasted Rack of Lamb
Mashed Cauliflower with toasted lentils and spiced au jus
Roasted Salmon Filet
Roasted salmon sautéed with lemon cream sauce and organic leaves
Truffle Risotto
Risotto with truffle, portobella mushrooms topped with fried leaves of kale and spinach
Sides
Pastries
Apple Pie Cheesecake
Cheesecake with a light layer of caramelized apples topped with a butter crumble.
Baklava Cheescake
Cheese cake accompanied by a delicate Turkish sweet made from phyllo dough and nuts, moistened in syrup.
Banana Foster Tart
Soft biscuit base cake with a light layer of milk caramel spread, a touch of walnut, thin slices of Tabasco banana covered in whipped cream.
Black Forest Cake
Frozen vanilla cream with layers of finely ground almond meringue topped with chocolate shavings and raspberries
Blackberry Cheesecake
Cheese cake, garnished with berries and whipped cream.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Share our delicious Flourless Chocolate Cake, Raspberries, Blackberries and Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.
Molten Chocolate Cake
Semi-sweet chocolate and cocoa cake accompanied by red berries and whipped cream.
Pan de Muerto
Mexican bread tipical of Dia de Muertos, sweet butter based dough with a touch of orange, filled with cream cheese mousse and wild berries.
Pavlova & Berries
French meringue crown baked at low temperature, filled with whipped cream and red berries.
Quince Sampler
Choose three of Quince's desserts. Served together on a platter to share with friends.
Sorbet Trio
Sorbets with 3 seasonal flavors, on a land of meringue and berries.
Sweetcorn Cake
Fresh corn cake accompanied by berries and whipped cream.
Tiramisu
Cold mascarpone cheese cake built on a martini glass with layers of vanilla sponge cake moistened in coffee syrup sprinkled with cocoa powder and berries.
Gelato
Caramel
Artisan Gelato
Cardamom
Artisanl Gelato
Chocolate
Artisan Gelato
Chocolate Mint
Artisan Gelato
Forest Fruits
Artisan Gelato
Guava Grapefruit
Artisan Gelato
Lemon
Artisan Gelato
Mango
Artisan Gelato
Mixed Gelato
Choose any 3 flavors on Artisan Gelato
Oreo
Artisan Gelato
Strachiatella
Artisan Gelato
Vanilla
Artisan Gelato
Cookies & Chocolates
ALLERGY
Yakimeshi Bowls
Vegetable Yakimeshi
Choice of Steamed white rice or Fried rice. Mixed with seasoned seasonal vegetables, broccoli, soybean sprouts. All seasoned with soy sauce, fresh cracked pepper and topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and finely chopped chives.
Shrimp Yakimmeshi
Choice of Steamed white rice or Fried rice. Mixed with seasoned Shrimp, chopped organic eggs & seasonal vegetables. All seasoned with soy sauce, fresh cracked pepper and topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and finely chopped chives.
Chicken Yakimeshi
Choice of Steamed white rice or Fried rice. Mixed with seasoned Chicken breast, chopped organic eggs & seasonal vegetables. All seasoned with soy sauce, fresh cracked pepper and topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and finely chopped chives.
Beef Filet Yakimeshi
Choice of Steamed white rice or Fried rice. Mixed with seasoned Beef filet, chopped organic eggs & seasonal vegetables. All seasoned with soy sauce, fresh cracked pepper and topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and finely chopped chives.
Mixed Yakimeshi
Choice of Steamed white rice or Fried rice. Mixed with seasoned Chicken breast, shrimp, beef filet, chopped organic eggs & seasonal vegetables. All seasoned with soy sauce, fresh cracked pepper and topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and finely chopped chives.
Cocktails
Quince Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, prosecco and mineral water splash
Berry Chanty
Tito's Vodka, grapefruit juice, cinnamon syrup, fresh red berries & lemon
The Black Forest
Amarás (Amores) Mezcal Joven, pineapple and cucumber juice, rosemary syrup, activated charcoal and lime
The Dutchman
Tequila Maestro Dobel Diamante, morita chile syrup, pineapple juice, lemon and angostura aromatic bitters
Quince Spirit
Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin, pineapple, tonic, flower tea
Bloody Mary Bar
Bloody Agave
Mezcal Espadin, tomato juice and house sauce ...
Bloody Maria
Vodka, Tomato juice and secret sauces
Bloody Sherry
Tio Pepe, tomato juice and house recipe.
Quince Bloody Mary
Quince Reviver
Mezcal Amores Joven, tomato juice, beer and Quince's secret spicy-brown sauce.
Red Snapper
London dry gin, tomato juice and the house recipe.
Spicy Bloody Mary
Vodka Grey Goose with tomato juice and Quince's secret spicy-brown sauce.
Carajillos
CARAJILLO SAMPLER
A trio of our best carajillos in a smaller version. Quince Carajillo, Matcha mío and Horchata!
Horchata Carajillo
Mix of crystalline and spicy rum, horchata syrup with Mexican marzipan and a shot of expresso.
Matcha Carajillo
White Tequila infused with vanilla, matcha tea and shot of espresso.
Matcha Mío Carajillo
Beyond Matcha, Licor 43, Lactose Free Milk and Matcha Syrup.
Quince Carajillo
Licor 43 shaken with a shot of espresso
Frozen Cocktails
Spirits
Rum
Agave
Casa Dragones Blanco
Casa Dragones Joven
Código 1530 Añejo
Código 1530 Blanco
Código 1530 Extra Añejo Origen
Código 1530 Reposado
Código 1530 Rosado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
House Tequila
Lalo Blanco
Osadia
Osadia Añejo
Osadia Reposado
House Mezcal
Montelobos Espadín Joven
Whiskey
Angels Envy
Bulleit Bourbon
Chivas Regal 12
Dewar's 12
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 15
Glenfiddich 18
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 15
Glenlivet 18
House Bourbon
Jack Daniel's
Macallan 12
Macallan 15
Rittenhouse Rye
TX
Woodford Reserve
Cordials
NA Beverages
Juice
Sodas
Wine
Wine BTL
Calvet Celebration Brut
Uvas Blancas. Bourdeaux, France.
Veuve Clicquot Brut
Chardonnay, Pinot Noir & Pinot Meunier. Champagne France
Taittinger Champagne
60% Pinot Noir y 40% Chardonnay. Champagne, France
Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial
Chardonnay, Pinot Noir & Pinot Meunier. Champagne, France
Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial
Chardonnay, Pinot Noir & Pinot Meunier. Champagne, France
Veuve Clicquot Rich
Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier & Pinot Noir. Champagne, France
Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial
Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier & Chardonnay. Champagne, France
Moët & Chandon Ice Imperial
Chardonnay, Pinot Noir & Pinot Meunier. Champagne, France
Dom Perignon
Chardonnay, Pinot Noir & Pinot Noir. Champagne, France
Dom Perignon Rosé
Pinot Noir. & Chardonnay. Champagne, France
Veuve Clicquot Rosé
Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier & Pinot Noir. Chamagne, France
Wine GL
GL Bassermann-Jordan Riesling
GL Daou Chardonnay
GL Domaine Laroche St Martin Chablis
GL Il Borro Lamelle Toscana Chablis
GL Mohua SB
GL Paul Hobbs Chardonnay
GL Stags Leap Viognier
GL Terras Gauda Albarino
GL Torbreck Semillon
GL Villebois Pouilly Fume
GL Ballesteros Joven Tempranillo
GL Canvasback by Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Cauymus-Suisun Walking Fool
GL Chalk Hill PN
GL Emblem Cabernet Sauvignon by Robert Mondavi
GL Felino Malbec
GL Il Fauno di Arcanum Super Tuscan
GL Il Principe Nebbiolo
GL Markham Merlot
GL Marques de Caceres Riserva
GL Ponzi Tavola PN
GL Turning Point Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Clarendelle Rose
GL Rose Gold Rose
GL Paladin Prosecco
GL Schramsberg Sparkling Brut Rose
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Quince’s menu is inspired by the travels of our chefs and leadership team to our favorite culinary destinations such as New Orleans, Lima, NYC, and Mexico City. Quince is an upscale casual restaurant with uplifting familiar music, attentive service, and spectacular views that come together to create a fun & entertaining atmosphere that is the “Quince Experience.” After helping make Quince the “#1 Rooftop Restaurant in the World” in 2020, we are excited to introduce our brand to the Fort Worth community.
1701 River Run, suite 181, Fort Worth, TX 76107