Main picView gallery

Quincy Hall 4001 N. Fairfax Drive

review star

No reviews yet

4001 N. Fairfax Drive

Arlington, VA 22203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Condiments

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonnaise

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best pizzas, the best pints.

Location

4001 N. Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA 22203

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rustico - Ballston
orange starNo Reviews
4075 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
Rus Uz
orange starNo Reviews
1000 N. Randolph St Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Roll'd Sushi
orange star3.9 • 204
4238 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
First Down Sports Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4213 Fairfax Dr Arlington, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
Sweet Leaf - Quincy
orange star4.7 • 783
650 N Quincy St Arlington, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
Turu's by Timber Pizza Co - 4238 Wilson Blvd, Suite 135
orange starNo Reviews
4238 Wilson Blvd, Suite 135 Arlington, VA 22203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington

The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Mala Tang
orange star4.5 • 11,684
3434 Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Sushi Rock
orange star4.5 • 9,376
1900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 8,747
3195 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 7,793
4251 Campbell Ave Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurantnext
Shuck Shack
orange star4.6 • 7,719
1100 S Hayes St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston