The Patio Restaurant & Lounge

271 Reviews

$$

401 Jersey Street

Quincy, IL 62301

Popular Items

Fried Mozzarella
Truffle Fries
The Wedge

Apps

Crab Cakes

$18.00

(2) Jumbo lump crab cakes served with red pepper sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

5 jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Buttermilk Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fresh Calamari, Lightly breaded. served with lemon garlic aioli

Mini Meatballs

$12.00

7 Mini Meatballs, House ground, Homemade tomato sauce

Zesty Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Vegan breaded fried cauliflower served with a spicy cucumber aioli

Onion Rings

$8.00

Buttermilk battered, hand breaded onion rings

Fried Mozzarella

$14.00

7 Hand breaded mozzarella sticks served with tomato sauce

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Iceberg lettuce mix served with tomato, egg, cucumber, and choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romain lettuce served with croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing

The Wedge

$6.00

creamy blue cheese, blue cheese crumble, applewood smoked bacon

House Salad Entree

$10.00

Iceberg Lettuce Mix, Triscuit Crumble. Choice of dressing. Choice of protein

Caesar Salad Entree

$10.00

Romain lettuce served with croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing. Choice of Protein

Soup De Jour

House Made Daily

Entrée

Vegetable Stir-Fry

$22.00

Broccoli, Red and Green peppers, Carrots , Onions, and mushrooms. Jasmine rice Served in stir fry sauce. Shrimp or Chicken

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$24.00

Penne pasta, chicken, tomatoes, spinach in a roasted red pepper cream sauce. Served with a breadstick.

Cajun Penne Pasta

$26.00

Penne pasta, shrimp, sausage, fresh vegetables in a Cajun cream sauce served with a breadstick

Salmon

$30.00

8 oz. fresh Salmon, Grilled Or Pecan Crusted, Served With Red Pepper Sauce

Crispy Catfish

$26.00

2 5-7 oz. boneless filets, Lightly Breaded, Deep Fried, malt vinegar, lemon caper sauce, crispy pub fries

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

8 oz Chicken Breast, Panko Breaded, Pan Fried, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and creamy parmesan polenta

Tennessee Burger

$18.00

8 oz. prime angus beef Brioche bun french onion marmalad, onion rings, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, gem lettuce special sauce

KNAPChop

$30.00

2" Thick Local Center Cut bone in Porkchop

Signature Strip

$36.00

10 oz NY Strip, Marinated, Charbroiled to perfection

5oz Filet

$38.00

5oz filet, Charbroiled To Perfection, House steak sauce

8oz Filet

$46.00

8oz filet, Charbroiled To Perfection, House steak sauce

Patio Porterhouse

$76.00

20 Oz Hand Cut, Charbroiled and Topped with Clarified Butter

Sides

Brussels

$8.00

Pan Seared in Bacon grease with golden raisin's and seasoning.

Green Beans

$7.00

Fresh Spinach, Olive oil, Garlic

French Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

French Fries, truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley

Sweet Potato Souffle

$8.00

Pureed Sweet Potatoes Baked With a Brown Sugar Crunch.

Baked Potato

$5.00

Butter, sour cream

Twice Baked Potato

$7.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, chives

Patio Dressing

$12.00

A Quart Of Famous The Patio Dressing

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$14.00

Homemade Custard base W/ a harden caramelized sugar

Patio Turtle

$12.00

Scoop on vanilla ice cream served on a warm brownie w/ caramel & choc syrup topped w/ pecans

Caramel Corn Sundae

$14.00

Blueberry compote, 3 scoops of vanilla ice cream w/ choc., caramel, Caramel corn

Homemade Cookies

$10.00

5 Freshly Baked Cookies of Chef's Choice

Peanut Butter Pie

$14.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Peanut Butter Filling, Whipped Cream, Crushed Reece's Peanut Butter Cups

The Excalibur

$24.00

7" Vanilla Ice Cream cake w/ graham cracker crust, pecans around with caramel and choc drizzle

Cookie & Milk Cake

$10.00

White Chocolate Blackberry Cheesecake

$14.00

Homemade From "Say Cheese Cheesecakes"

Happy Hour

HH Slider

$12.00

Shoppe

Bag of Coffee

$24.00

Candle

$28.00

Truffles

$12.00Out of stock
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
The Patio Restaurant & Lounge - Best Known as THE place to live, laugh, and celebrate! Unique with its coastal-worldly decor, the experience and food are both comfortable and classic with a little attitude. All are welcome! Come in and Enjoy!

401 Jersey Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Directions

The Patio Restaurant & Lounge image
The Patio Restaurant & Lounge image

