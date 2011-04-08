  • Home
  • /
  • Monroe
  • /
  • Quincy's Family Steakhouse - of Monroe
Quincy's Family Steakhouse imageView gallery

Quincy's Family Steakhouse of Monroe

review star

No reviews yet

502 West Roosevelt Boulevard

Monroe, NC 28110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

12-oz Sirloin Beef Tips
6-oz Sirloin Beef Tips
Rolls (12)

Take Out

Rolls (12)

Rolls (12)

$5.99

Rolls (6)

$3.29

WS Steak Sauce

$3.99

ToGo Beverage

$2.29

Flamekist Steaks

6-oz Sirloin Steak

$9.99

8-oz Sirloin Steak

$11.99

12-oz Sirloin Steak

$15.99

6-oz Sirloin Beef Tips

$9.99

12-oz Sirloin Beef Tips

$15.99

8-oz Chopped Steak

$9.99

10-oz Ribeye

$17.99

12-oz Ribeye

$19.99

Chicken & Seafood

6-oz Chicken Tips

$9.99

1 pc. Grilled Chicken Breasts

$9.99

2 pc. Grilled Chicken Breasts

$13.99

4-pc. Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.99

6-pc. Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.49

Fried Shrimp 

$9.99

8-oz Grilled Salmon Filet

$15.99

Sandwiches

8-oz Hamburger

$9.99

8-oz Cheeseburger

$10.29

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Individual Side

$2.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Peppers & Onions

$1.69

Grilled Onions

$1.69

Mushroom Gravy

$1.69

Plasticware Dine-In

$0.25
Rolls (12)

Rolls (12)

$5.99

Rolls (6)

$3.29

Rolls (3)

$1.99

Roll (1)

$0.75

Lunch Specials

6-oz Sirloin Steak

$8.99

6-oz Sirloin Beef Tips

$8.99

8-oz Chopped Steak

$8.99

6-oz Chicken Tips

$7.99

4-pc. Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.99

1 pc. Grilled Chicken Breasts

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Take Out

Rolls (12)

Rolls (12)

$5.99

Rolls (6)

$3.29

WS Steak Sauce

$3.99

ToGo Beverage

$2.29

Flamekist Steaks

6-oz Sirloin Steak

$9.99

8-oz Sirloin Steak

$11.99

12-oz Sirloin Steak

$15.99

6-oz Sirloin Beef Tips

$9.99

12-oz Sirloin Beef Tips

$15.99

8-oz Chopped Steak

$9.99

10-oz Ribeye

$17.99

12-oz Ribeye

$19.99

Chicken & Seafood

6-oz Chicken Tips

$9.99

1 pc. Grilled Chicken Breasts

$9.99

2 pc. Grilled Chicken Breasts

$13.99

4-pc. Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.99

6-pc. Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.49

Fried Shrimp 

$9.99

8-oz Grilled Salmon Filet

$15.99

Sandwiches

8-oz Hamburger

$9.99

8-oz Cheeseburger

$10.29

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Individual Side

$2.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Peppers & Onions

$1.69

Grilled Onions

$1.69

Mushroom Gravy

$1.69

Plasticware Dine-In

$0.25
Rolls (12)

Rolls (12)

$5.99

Rolls (6)

$3.29

Rolls (3)

$1.99

Roll (1)

$0.75

Lunch Specials

6-oz Sirloin Steak

$8.99

6-oz Sirloin Beef Tips

$8.99

8-oz Chopped Steak

$8.99

6-oz Chicken Tips

$7.99

4-pc. Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.99

1 pc. Grilled Chicken Breasts

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Big Fat Yeast Roll

Website

Location

502 West Roosevelt Boulevard, Monroe, NC 28110

Directions

Gallery
Quincy's Family Steakhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chubs Grub Hub LLC - 354 East Franklin Street
orange starNo Reviews
354 East Franklin Street Monroe, NC 28112
View restaurantnext
The Spot Eatery Bar and Lounge
orange star4.8 • 11
1513 Concord Ave Monroe, NC 28110
View restaurantnext
Main Street Bistro Inc. - 109 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
109 South Main Street Monroe, NC 28112
View restaurantnext
Franklin Court Grille - Casual Beachfront Dinning...
orange star4.7 • 629
232 E. Franklin Street Monroe, NC 28112
View restaurantnext
Miggs Place - 5719 W Hwy 74
orange starNo Reviews
5719 W Hwy 74 Indian Trail, NC 28079
View restaurantnext
TMR BBQ - Indian Trail
orange starNo Reviews
6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E Indian Trail, NC 28079
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Monroe

Franklin Court Grille - Casual Beachfront Dinning...
orange star4.7 • 629
232 E. Franklin Street Monroe, NC 28112
View restaurantnext
Sea Hut
orange star4.6 • 584
354 E Franklin St Monroe, NC 28112
View restaurantnext
The Spot Eatery Bar and Lounge
orange star4.8 • 11
1513 Concord Ave Monroe, NC 28110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Monroe
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Albemarle
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston