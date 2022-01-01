- Home
Quincy's Potomac 1093 Seven Locks Road
1093 Seven Locks Road
Potomac, MD 20854
Popular Items
Apps
10 Piece Chicken Bites
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders. Served Plain or Tossed in your Favorite Sauce
10pc Wings
Buffalo / Chesapeake / BBQ / Korean BBQ / Thai / 5 Alarm Honey Lime Chesapeake / Parmesan Garlic Blackberry Habanero / Quincy’s Sauce
20 Piece Chicken Bites
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders. Served Plain or Tossed in your Favorite Sauce
20pc Wings
Buffalo / Chesapeake / BBQ / Korean BBQ / Thai / 5 Alarm Honey Lime Chesapeake / Parmesan Garlic Blackberry Habanero / Quincy’s Sauce
40 Piece Chicken Bites
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders. Served Plain or Tossed in your Favorite Sauce
50pc Wings
Buffalo / Chesapeake / BBQ / Korean BBQ / Thai / 5 Alarm Honey Lime Chesapeake / Parmesan Garlic Blackberry Habanero / Quincy’s Sauce
Beer Battered Cheese Bites
White Wisconsin Cheddar lightly battered and fried. Served with our homemade Marinara Sauce
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Philadelphia classic served with Spicy Mayo
Chimichurri Steak Flatbread
Steak, Chimichurri Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Onions
Giant Pretzel with Queso and Beer Cheese
Our Signature Queso served with your choice of Soft Pretzel Sticks or Tri-Color Tortilla Chips
Grilled Cheese Rollups and Tomato Soup
House made grilled cheese rollups w/ tomato basil soup
Macho Nachos
Crispy Tortilla Chips, Chili, Cheddar Jack, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Salsa, and Sour Cream
Maryland Crab Dip
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Blended with Four Cheeses, Scallions, and Old Bay, Served with Sliced Baguette
Mediterranean Plate
Hummus, Falafel, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Cucumbers Tomatoes, and Pita
Quesadilla
Large Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Green Peppers, and Tomato. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa upon request
Thai Shrimp
Lightly Breaded, Drizzled with a Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
STEAMED SHRIMP 1/2 LB
Extra Large Shrimp Simmered in Beer, Spices and Lemon Served with Cocktail Sauce and Wasabi Sauce
STEAMED SHRIMP 1 LB
Extra Large Shrimp Simmered in Beer, Spices and Lemon Served with Cocktail Sauce and Wasabi Sauce
Sandwiches and Wraps
Argentinean Steak
Guinness Marinated Teres Major Steak, Caramelized Onions, Chimichurri Sauce, Sharp Provolone on a Ciabatta Roll
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato, and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese in a Flour Tortilla
California Chicken Club
Fried Chicken, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Guacamole, and Pepperjack Cheese on a Ciabatta Roll
Cheese Steak
Your Choice of Steak or Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. on a Sub Roll
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, and Parmesan Cheese, rolled in a Flour Tortilla
Chicken Cheese Steak
Your Choice of Steak or Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. on a Sub Roll
Crab Cake Sandwich
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, and Tarragon-Caper Tartar Sauce on a Brioche Roll -
French Dip
Shaved Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, Horseradish Sauce, and Au Jus
Potomac Club
Roasted Turkey, Smoked Ham, American, Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on your choice of bread
Reuben
Corned Beef or Turkey on Marble Rye Bread with Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island, and Sauerkraut
Shrimp Po Boy
Fried Shrimp on a Toasted Amoroso Roll with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Creole Remoulade. Served with Cajun Fries
Top Shelf BLT
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of toast
Vinny Bagadoughnuts
Ham, Salami, Capicolla, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Vinegrette. Hot or Cold
QUINOA AVOCADO WRAP
Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Avocado, Quinoa, Arugula, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Chipotle Ranch
Pizza and Flatbreads
Traditional Flatbread
Our Soft Crust, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Sm Traditional Pizza
Our Soft Crust, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Lg Traditional Pizza
Our Soft Crust, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
White Flatbread
Our Soft Crust, Garlic-Herb Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fontina, and Provolone Cheese
Sm White Pizza
Our Soft Crust, Garlic-Herb Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fontina, and Provolone Cheese
Lg White Pizza
Keto Friendly Crustless Pizza Bowl
Meat Lovers Keto Bowl
Crustless Pizza Bowl, Light Sauce, 3 Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Meatball, Sausage
Garden Keto Bowl
Crustless Pizza Bowl, Light Sauce, 3 Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Olives
Build Your Own Keto Bowl
Crustless Pizza Bowl, Light Sauce, 3 Cheese, Choose up to 5 Toppings
Soups and Greens
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Made Fresh Daily, Ask Server for Details
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with our House Creamy Caesar dressing, Croutons, and Shaved Parmesan
Cobb Salad
Fresh Greens, Diced Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Cheddar, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onions, Boiled Eggs, and choice of dressing
Cup of Soup of the Day
Made Fresh Daily, Ask Server for Details
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta
House Salad
Quincy's Chili Bowl
Our Blend of Ground Beef, Beans, Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes, Slowly Simmered in our House Spices Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Scallions
Quincy's Chili Cup
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onions, Tortilla Strips and your choice of dressing
Steak Salad
Guinness Marinated Steak, Romaine, Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Crispy Onion Straws, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cup Tomato Basil Soup
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup
Wedge Salad
Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Onion, Tomato, Egg, Balsamic Drizzle
Extra Dressings
Burgers & Chicken Online
All American
American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, 1000 Island
Black and Blue
Sauteed Mushroom, Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, 1000 Island
Build Your Own Burger
Choose Your Toppings
Harvest
Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Avocado, Spicy Mayo
Quincy's Sunny Side
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Fried Egg, Quincy's Sauce
Sliders
American Cheese, 1000 Island, Onions
Trippple B
Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blackberry Habenero Sauce, Onions
Double Smash Burger
Flat Top Seared with BAcon and American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Make it a Triple for $3
Entrees
12 Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic Bread
Basmati Rice, Vegetables, Topped with a Lemon Butter Sauce
Babyback Ribs
Full Rack Marinated, Slow Cooked, Served with Fries and Coleslaw Half rack also available Click for pricing
Cajun Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo with Garlic Bread
Shrimp and Chicken Tossed in a Cajun Alfredo Over Pasta Choice of 1 Side
Chicken Kabobs
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Rice, Served with Greek Salad
Chicken Tenderloins
Freshly Handmade with a Flaky, Buttermilk Coating, Choice of 2 Sides
Colossal Crab Cakes
Two Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, House Cut Fries, Coleslaw, and Tarragon-Caper Tartar Sauce
Fish N Chips
Beer Battered North Atlantic Cod, House Cut Fries, Coleslaw, and Tarragon-Caper Tartar Sauce
Grandma's Homestyle Meatloaf
Secret Family Recipe Served with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, and Vegetables
Zesty Orange Chicken
An Asian Favorite, Tossed in our House Made Orange Sauce over Rice and Broccolli
Sizzling Fajita
You Pick Chicken, Shrimp $1, Steak $2, Any Two $3 Onions, Peppers, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce Cheese, Tortilla, Rice Click for Pricing
Soy Ginger Salmon
Generous 8oz Glazed Salmon on Top of Creamy Risotto, Served with Vegetables
Sides
Desserts
Kids
Beer, Wine & Sodas
(1) One Domestic Beer
(1) One Import Beer
6 Pack Domestic
6 PACK IMPORT
SF Red Bull
Red Bull
Sprite Can
Diet Coke Can
Ginger Ale Can
Coke Can
Bottle Water
Bottle Murphy Goode Pinot Noir
Bottle Marc Cellar Pinot Noir
Bottle La Crema Pinot Noir
Bottle Columbia Crest Merlot
Bottle Rodney Strong Merlot
Bottle Story Point Cab
Bottle Boordy Petit Cab
Bottle Coppola Cab
Bottle Josh Reserve Cab
Bottle Red Rock Malbec
Bottle Apothic Crush
Bottle 1000 Stories Red Zin
Botte Conundrum Red Blend
Bottle Middle Sister Pinot Grigio
Bottle Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
Bottle Masso Canali Pinot Grigio
Bottle Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio
Bottle Murphy Goode Sauv Blanc
Bottle William Hill N Coast Sauv Blanc
Bottle Josh Sauv Blanc
Bottle Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
Bottle Chateau Soverian Chardonnay
Bottle KJ Chardonnay
Bottle Sonoma Cutrer Russian River Valley Chardonnay
Bottle Cake Bread Chardonnay
Bottle Jacobs Creek Moscato
Bottle Chateau Michelle Riesling
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
1093 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD 20854
Photos coming soon!