Quincy's Potomac 1093 Seven Locks Road

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Cheese Steak
10pc Wings

Apps

10 Piece Chicken Bites

10 Piece Chicken Bites

$12.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders. Served Plain or Tossed in your Favorite Sauce

10pc Wings

10pc Wings

$14.99

Buffalo / Chesapeake / BBQ / Korean BBQ / Thai / 5 Alarm Honey Lime Chesapeake / Parmesan Garlic Blackberry Habanero / Quincy’s Sauce

20 Piece Chicken Bites

20 Piece Chicken Bites

$23.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders. Served Plain or Tossed in your Favorite Sauce

20pc Wings

20pc Wings

$27.99

Buffalo / Chesapeake / BBQ / Korean BBQ / Thai / 5 Alarm Honey Lime Chesapeake / Parmesan Garlic Blackberry Habanero / Quincy’s Sauce

40 Piece Chicken Bites

40 Piece Chicken Bites

$44.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders. Served Plain or Tossed in your Favorite Sauce

50pc Wings

50pc Wings

$64.99

Buffalo / Chesapeake / BBQ / Korean BBQ / Thai / 5 Alarm Honey Lime Chesapeake / Parmesan Garlic Blackberry Habanero / Quincy’s Sauce

Beer Battered Cheese Bites

Beer Battered Cheese Bites

$11.99

White Wisconsin Cheddar lightly battered and fried. Served with our homemade Marinara Sauce

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.99

Philadelphia classic served with Spicy Mayo

Chimichurri Steak Flatbread

Chimichurri Steak Flatbread

$14.99

Steak, Chimichurri Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Onions

Giant Pretzel with Queso and Beer Cheese

Giant Pretzel with Queso and Beer Cheese

$12.99

Our Signature Queso served with your choice of Soft Pretzel Sticks or Tri-Color Tortilla Chips

Grilled Cheese Rollups and Tomato Soup

Grilled Cheese Rollups and Tomato Soup

$10.99

House made grilled cheese rollups w/ tomato basil soup

Macho Nachos

Macho Nachos

$10.99

Crispy Tortilla Chips, Chili, Cheddar Jack, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Salsa, and Sour Cream

Maryland Crab Dip

Maryland Crab Dip

$16.99

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Blended with Four Cheeses, Scallions, and Old Bay, Served with Sliced Baguette

Mediterranean Plate

Mediterranean Plate

$14.99

Hummus, Falafel, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Cucumbers Tomatoes, and Pita

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.99

Large Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Green Peppers, and Tomato. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa upon request

Thai Shrimp

Thai Shrimp

$14.99

Lightly Breaded, Drizzled with a Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

STEAMED SHRIMP 1/2 LB

STEAMED SHRIMP 1/2 LB

$12.99

Extra Large Shrimp Simmered in Beer, Spices and Lemon Served with Cocktail Sauce and Wasabi Sauce

STEAMED SHRIMP 1 LB

STEAMED SHRIMP 1 LB

$23.99

Extra Large Shrimp Simmered in Beer, Spices and Lemon Served with Cocktail Sauce and Wasabi Sauce

Sandwiches and Wraps

Argentinean Steak

Argentinean Steak

$15.99

Guinness Marinated Teres Major Steak, Caramelized Onions, Chimichurri Sauce, Sharp Provolone on a Ciabatta Roll

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato, and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese in a Flour Tortilla

California Chicken Club

California Chicken Club

$14.99

Fried Chicken, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Guacamole, and Pepperjack Cheese on a Ciabatta Roll

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$14.99

Your Choice of Steak or Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. on a Sub Roll

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, and Parmesan Cheese, rolled in a Flour Tortilla

Chicken Cheese Steak

Chicken Cheese Steak

$14.99

Your Choice of Steak or Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. on a Sub Roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.99

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, and Tarragon-Caper Tartar Sauce on a Brioche Roll -

French Dip

French Dip

$14.99

Shaved Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, Horseradish Sauce, and Au Jus

Potomac Club

Potomac Club

$14.99

Roasted Turkey, Smoked Ham, American, Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on your choice of bread

Reuben

Reuben

$14.99

Corned Beef or Turkey on Marble Rye Bread with Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island, and Sauerkraut

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.99

Fried Shrimp on a Toasted Amoroso Roll with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Creole Remoulade. Served with Cajun Fries

Top Shelf BLT

Top Shelf BLT

$14.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of toast

Vinny Bagadoughnuts

Vinny Bagadoughnuts

$14.99

Ham, Salami, Capicolla, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Vinegrette. Hot or Cold

QUINOA AVOCADO WRAP

QUINOA AVOCADO WRAP

$14.99

Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Avocado, Quinoa, Arugula, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Chipotle Ranch

Pizza and Flatbreads

Traditional Flatbread

Traditional Flatbread

$11.99

Our Soft Crust, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Sm Traditional Pizza

Sm Traditional Pizza

$13.99

Our Soft Crust, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Lg Traditional Pizza

Lg Traditional Pizza

$18.99

Our Soft Crust, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

White Flatbread

White Flatbread

$11.99

Our Soft Crust, Garlic-Herb Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fontina, and Provolone Cheese

Sm White Pizza

Sm White Pizza

$13.99

Our Soft Crust, Garlic-Herb Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fontina, and Provolone Cheese

Lg White Pizza

$18.99

Keto Friendly Crustless Pizza Bowl

Meat Lovers Keto Bowl

$14.99

Crustless Pizza Bowl, Light Sauce, 3 Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Meatball, Sausage

Garden Keto Bowl

$13.99

Crustless Pizza Bowl, Light Sauce, 3 Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Olives

Build Your Own Keto Bowl

$15.99

Crustless Pizza Bowl, Light Sauce, 3 Cheese, Choose up to 5 Toppings

Soups and Greens

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$7.99

Made Fresh Daily, Ask Server for Details

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce tossed with our House Creamy Caesar dressing, Croutons, and Shaved Parmesan

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Fresh Greens, Diced Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Cheddar, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onions, Boiled Eggs, and choice of dressing

Cup of Soup of the Day

$5.99

Made Fresh Daily, Ask Server for Details

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta

House Salad

$10.99
Quincy's Chili Bowl

Quincy's Chili Bowl

$7.99

Our Blend of Ground Beef, Beans, Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes, Slowly Simmered in our House Spices Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Scallions

Quincy's Chili Cup

Quincy's Chili Cup

$5.99
Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.99

Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onions, Tortilla Strips and your choice of dressing

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$18.99

Guinness Marinated Steak, Romaine, Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Crispy Onion Straws, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

$5.99

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$7.99
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.99

Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Onion, Tomato, Egg, Balsamic Drizzle

Extra Dressings

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Burgers & Chicken Online

All American

$14.99

American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, 1000 Island

Black and Blue

$14.99

Sauteed Mushroom, Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, 1000 Island

Build Your Own Burger

$12.99

Choose Your Toppings

Harvest

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Avocado, Spicy Mayo

Quincy's Sunny Side

$15.99

Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Fried Egg, Quincy's Sauce

Sliders

$13.99

American Cheese, 1000 Island, Onions

Trippple B

$14.99

Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blackberry Habenero Sauce, Onions

Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$15.99

Flat Top Seared with BAcon and American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Make it a Triple for $3

Entrees

12 Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic Bread

12 Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic Bread

$24.99

Basmati Rice, Vegetables, Topped with a Lemon Butter Sauce

Babyback Ribs

Babyback Ribs

$28.99+

Full Rack Marinated, Slow Cooked, Served with Fries and Coleslaw Half rack also available Click for pricing

Cajun Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo with Garlic Bread

Cajun Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo with Garlic Bread

$24.99

Shrimp and Chicken Tossed in a Cajun Alfredo Over Pasta Choice of 1 Side

Chicken Kabobs

Chicken Kabobs

$22.99

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Rice, Served with Greek Salad

Chicken Tenderloins

Chicken Tenderloins

$17.99

Freshly Handmade with a Flaky, Buttermilk Coating, Choice of 2 Sides

Colossal Crab Cakes

Colossal Crab Cakes

$32.99+

Two Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, House Cut Fries, Coleslaw, and Tarragon-Caper Tartar Sauce

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$19.99

Beer Battered North Atlantic Cod, House Cut Fries, Coleslaw, and Tarragon-Caper Tartar Sauce

Grandma's Homestyle Meatloaf

Grandma's Homestyle Meatloaf

$19.99

Secret Family Recipe Served with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, and Vegetables

Zesty Orange Chicken

Zesty Orange Chicken

$18.99

An Asian Favorite, Tossed in our House Made Orange Sauce over Rice and Broccolli

Sizzling Fajita

Sizzling Fajita

$19.99+

You Pick Chicken, Shrimp $1, Steak $2, Any Two $3 Onions, Peppers, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce Cheese, Tortilla, Rice Click for Pricing

Soy Ginger Salmon

Soy Ginger Salmon

$24.99

Generous 8oz Glazed Salmon on Top of Creamy Risotto, Served with Vegetables

Sides

4oz Hot Queso

$1.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99
Crinkle Fries

Crinkle Fries

$4.99

Daily Vegetable Medley

$4.99

Garlic Mash

$4.99
Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$4.99
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$6.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pita

$1.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Rice

$4.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.99
Sweet Fries

Sweet Fries

$5.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.99
Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$7.99
Sundae

Sundae

$5.99
Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$7.99
Keylime Pie

Keylime Pie

$7.99
Tollhouse Pie

Tollhouse Pie

$7.99
Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Sliders

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Beer, Wine & Sodas

(1) One Domestic Beer

$1.99

(1) One Import Beer

$2.99
6 Pack Domestic

6 Pack Domestic

$9.99

6 PACK IMPORT

$14.99
SF Red Bull

SF Red Bull

$5.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.99
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.99
Ginger Ale Can

Ginger Ale Can

$1.99
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.99
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.49

Bottle Murphy Goode Pinot Noir

$29.00

Bottle Marc Cellar Pinot Noir

$35.00

Bottle La Crema Pinot Noir

$47.00

Bottle Columbia Crest Merlot

$28.00

Bottle Rodney Strong Merlot

$40.00

Bottle Story Point Cab

$28.00

Bottle Boordy Petit Cab

$40.00

Bottle Coppola Cab

$42.00

Bottle Josh Reserve Cab

$50.00

Bottle Red Rock Malbec

$30.00

Bottle Apothic Crush

$27.00

Bottle 1000 Stories Red Zin

$44.00

Botte Conundrum Red Blend

$52.00

Bottle Middle Sister Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Bottle Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Bottle Masso Canali Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Bottle Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$55.00

Bottle Murphy Goode Sauv Blanc

$29.00

Bottle William Hill N Coast Sauv Blanc

$34.00

Bottle Josh Sauv Blanc

$34.00

Bottle Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$48.00

Bottle Chateau Soverian Chardonnay

$28.00

Bottle KJ Chardonnay

$32.00

Bottle Sonoma Cutrer Russian River Valley Chardonnay

$50.00

Bottle Cake Bread Chardonnay

$84.00

Bottle Jacobs Creek Moscato

$26.00

Bottle Chateau Michelle Riesling

$24.00

Food Specials

PATTY MELT

$14.99

OPEN FACED BEEF SANDWICH WITH FRIES

$14.99

PORK KABOBS

$16.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1093 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

