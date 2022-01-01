Restaurant header imageView gallery

Quincy's South Bar & Grille

1,312 Reviews

$$

11401 Woodglen Dr

Rockville, MD 20852

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sanwiches

Vinny Bagadoughnuts (Delivered)

Vinny Bagadoughnuts (Delivered)

$12.99

Imported Ham, Salami, Capicolla, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Italian Vinaigrette. Served hot or cold

Argentinean Steak (Delivered)

Argentinean Steak (Delivered)

$15.99

Guinness Marinated Teres Major Steak, Caramelized Onions, Chimichurri Sauce, Sharp Provolone on a Ciabatta Roll

Corned Beef Spec (Delivered)

Corned Beef Spec (Delivered)

$12.99

Corned Beef, Swiss, Coleslaw, and Thousand Island on a warm Pretzel Roll

Crab Cake Sandwich (Delivered)

Crab Cake Sandwich (Delivered)

$16.99

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, and Tarragon-Caper Tartar Sauce on a Brioche Roll -

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:45 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:45 am
Restaurant info

At Quincy's South our employees and customers are our family! Our owners grew up in Montgomery County and are proud to own a small business in Rockville, Maryland.

Website

Location

11401 Woodglen Dr, Rockville, MD 20852

Directions

Gallery
Quincy's South Bar & Grille image
Quincy's South Bar & Grille image
Quincy's South Bar & Grille image
Quincy's South Bar & Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bao Bei
orange starNo Reviews
11910 Parklawn Drive North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Shouk - Rockville
orange starNo Reviews
5568 Randolph Road North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mike & Sons Sub Shop
orange star4.4 • 724
5404 Randolph Rd Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Vignola Gourmet
orange star4.5 • 301
11612 Boiling Brook Pl Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Filo Cafe - 4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Toosso Pakistani Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5290 Randolph Rd Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rockville

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
orange star4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
orange star4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Fallsgrove
orange star4.2 • 1,996
14921-J Shady Grove Road Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
orange star4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 861
765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mike & Sons Sub Shop
orange star4.4 • 724
5404 Randolph Rd Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockville
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston