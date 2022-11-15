Quinn's on the Corner

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Pizza Dip

$11.00

marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, grilled ciabatta

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

fried shrimp, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch

Jumbo Pretzel

$13.00

beer cheese, stone ground mustard

Pork Rinds

$12.00

fried, old bay seasoning, horseradish chive dip

Tots, Fries and Rings

$12.00

seasoned fries, tater tots, onion rings, chip aioli

Mega Nachos

$15.00

tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, beef chili, pico, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, scallions

Quesadilla

$13.00

chicken, cheese, pico, sour cream, scallions, jalapenos, cilantro

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

chicken, cheese, pico, sour cream, scallions, jalapenos, cilantro

Fried Goat Cheese

$14.00

fried goat cheese, jalapeno honey, mixed greens

Fried Pickles

$10.00

battered, flashed fried, buttermilk ranch

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

jalapenos, cheese blend

Basket Of Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket Of Fries

$8.00

Basket Of Tots

$8.00

Wing Baskets

8 Wings

$14.00

16 Wings

$26.00

Salad & Soups

Quinn's Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, carrots, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, watermellon radish, citrus vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$12.00

garlic croutons, romaine, dubliner cheddar

Cobb Salad

$15.00

romaine, tomatoes, crisp bacon, egg, avacado, red onions, bleu cheese dressing

Salmon Salad

$19.00

romaine, endive, candied walnuts, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette, balsamic drizzle

Taco Salad

$18.00

grilled chicken, chopped romaine, sliced avacado, grilled corn, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, buttermilk dressing, bbq sauce

Steak Salad

$20.00

grilled filet tips, romaine, baby kale, bleu cheese, chopped bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, buttermilk dressing, bbq sauce

Beef Chili

$8.00

slow cooked beef, red beans, cheddar, sour cream

French Onion Soup

$8.00

sherry wine, white onions, beef stock, swiss cheese

Taco Trays

Steak Tacos

$15.00

grilled filet tips, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, cilantro slaw, chiptole crema

Crispy FIsh Tacos

$15.00

beer battered fried cod, pico de gallo,cilantro, slaw, Old Bay remoulade

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$13.00

grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cilantro, slaw, chipotle crema

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

grilled shrimp, cilantro slaw, Old Bay remoulade

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

crispy fried shrimp, cilantro, slaw, Old Bar remoulade

Grilled Fish Tacos

$15.00

grilled cod, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, slaw, Old Bay remoulade

Sandwiches

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

grilled local beef, LTO

Spicy Avocado Burger

$17.00

8oz burger, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, bibb lettuce, jalapenos, sliced avacado

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Crispy buffalo chicken, chopped romaine, bleu cheese, tomatoes

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken, Nashville hot sauce, lettuce, pickle, ranch

Grilled Rosemary Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

LTO, swiss cheese, garlic aioli

Turkey Club

$14.00

mixed greens, provolone, red onion, crispy bacon, pesto aioli

Steak and Cheese

$16.00

thin sliced ribeye, sauteed peppers, grilled onions, beer cheese

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

pulled pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, pickle, mustard

Real Deal Reuben

$15.00

rye bread, swiss cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing

Cheddar Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.00

order of 3, pickles, aged cheddar, truffle aioli

Fried Chicken Sliders

$13.00

order of 3, pickles, aged cheddar, truffle aioli

Pork Sliders

$13.00

order of 3, bbq pork, coleslaw, pickle

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Favorites

Famous Fish and Chips

$19.00

beer battered atlantic cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, house-cut frites

Jambalaya

$23.00

penne pasta, chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, tomato, cajun seasoning, cream sauce

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

breaded tenders, fries, honey mustard or bbq

Filet Kabobs

$20.00

filet mignon tips, grilled onions, green peppers, dijon mustard cream sauce, fries

Five Cheese Mac

$15.00

creamy five cheese macaroni with chopped bacon

Desserts

Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

cheesecake, caramel, salt flakes, whip cream

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.00

powdered suagr, chocolate sauce

Brownie A La Mode

$8.00

warm brownie, ice cream, fudge sauce

Fried Oreos

$8.00

doubled stuffed, battered, powdered sugar

Sides

Side of Tots

$4.50

Side of Fries

$4.50

Side of Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Quinn's Salad

$6.50

Side Kale Caesar

$6.50

Cocktails

$2 Tequila

$2.00

$3 Fireball

$3.00

$3 Captain Morgan

$3.00

$3 Lunazul

$3.00

$4 Chambord

$4.00

$4 Grand Mariner

$4.00

$4 Patron

$4.00

10 Jello Shots

$22.00

4 Frozen Pops

$20.00

5 Jello Shots

$12.00

Shotski 4

$20.00

Shotski 5

$25.00

Alabama Skammer

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Appletini

$10.00

B52

$9.00

Baby Guinness

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Blonde Headed Slut

$10.00

Blue Motorcycle

$12.00

Breakfast Shot Brunch

$4.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French Martini

$10.00

Frozen Pop

$6.00

Grapefruit Crush

$11.00

Green Tea

$8.50

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Apple Cider Slush

$12.00

Irish Car Bomb

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$11.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Liquid Cocaine

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mega Rita

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Nuts n Berries

$8.00

HH Pickle Back

$7.00

Old School Mule

$11.00

Orange Crush

$11.00

Pickle Back

$9.00

Quinns Margarita

$14.00

Quinns Old Fashioned

$14.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Redheaded Slut

$10.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Sex w Alligator

$8.00

Soco Lime

$9.00

Surfer on Acid

$8.00

Sweet Tarts

$9.00

Tic Tac

$9.00

Truly Slush

$11.00

Under Current

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$11.00

Washington Apple

$9.50

Watermelon Crush

$11.00

White Gummy Bear

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Woo Woo

$8.00

Wine

La Crema Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Seaside Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Piccini Pinot Grigio Bottle

$40.00

Contempo Rose Bottle

$40.00

Waterbrook Cab Sauv Bottle

$40.00

La Crema Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Don Miguel Malbec Bottle

$40.00

Ballatore Brut Bottle

$36.00

Ballatore Rose Bottle

$36.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke TG

$2.00

Diet Coke TG

$2.00

Sprite TG

$2.00

Water TG

$2.00

Condiments

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

Mustard

Side Buffalo Sauce

Side of Hot Sauce

Side of Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Side of Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side of Mayo

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Ketchup

Honey Mustard

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Rosslyn's perfect destination for amazing food and drinks in a vibrant neighborhood setting

