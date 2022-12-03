Restaurant header imageView gallery

Quinn's Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1001 E Pike St

Seattle, WA 98122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Quinn’s Pub we take traditions of the classic public house and raise them to new levels. We are community driven, quality focused, and a continual experiment in what it means to be a pub, bar and restaurant. Our food is always evolving, our bar carefully curated, and our space open to all. All take out alcohol must be accompanied by a complete meal per Washington state law.

Location

1001 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marmite
orange star4.5 • 697
1424 11th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,211
1121 E. Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Momiji
orange star4.4 • 2,985
1522 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Poquitos Seattle
orange star4.0 • 2,466
1000 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Capitol Cider
orange star4.0 • 2,305
818 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Seattle U
orange starNo Reviews
1305 East Jefferson Street Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston