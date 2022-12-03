Quinn's Pub
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
At Quinn’s Pub we take traditions of the classic public house and raise them to new levels. We are community driven, quality focused, and a continual experiment in what it means to be a pub, bar and restaurant. Our food is always evolving, our bar carefully curated, and our space open to all. All take out alcohol must be accompanied by a complete meal per Washington state law.
1001 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
