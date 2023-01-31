Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse 10443 Town Center Drive Suite 600

  • Home
Appetizers

Roasted Chimichurri Cauliflower!

Roasted Chimichurri Cauliflower!

$14.63

Woodfired Roasted Chimichurri Cauliflower with a Chimi Crema Drizzle

Chipotle Meatballs

Chipotle Meatballs

$15.60

Fire Roasted Meatballs in our House Chipotle Red Sauce, Finished with Cotija Cheese!

Smoky Gouda Arancini!

Smoky Gouda Arancini!

$16.90

Gouda Risotto Croquettes Served With Our Quinto Marinara Sauce

Salads

Quinto Antipasto!

Quinto Antipasto!

$23.40

Salad Greens, Capicola, Smoked Gouda, Pepperoni, Herb Roasted Cherry Tomato, Artichoke, Chimichurri Cauliflower ~ House Shallot Basil Vinaigrette

Quinto Farmhouse!

Quinto Farmhouse!

$19.50

Salad Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Cucumber, Herb Roasted Cherry Tomato, Marinated White Beans, Artichoke, Sundried Tomatoes, Toasted Pepitas ~ House Hot Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Add on: Pesto Chicken

$5.20

Sandwiches

All sandwiches made with love, on our Wood Fired Bread
Quinto Deli Sandwich!

Quinto Deli Sandwich!

$23.40

Made with love, on our Wood Fired Bread. Prosciutto, Capicola Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Onion, Tomato, Arugula, Basil ~ Housemade Black Olive Aioli

Chicken Pesto Sandwich!

Chicken Pesto Sandwich!

$21.65

Made with love, on our Wood Fired Bread Fire Roasted Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper and Roasted Red Onion, Smoked Gouda, Arugula~ House Pesto Mayo

Pizzas

Nothing Better than a Wood Fired Oven
Pepperoni with a Twist!

Pepperoni with a Twist!

$18.85

Pepperoni, Roasted Jalapeno, Red Onion, Quinto Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend

Western Slope!

Western Slope!

$20.80

Burnt Ends Smoked Pork, Spam, Roasted Peach, House Chipotle Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend

Quinto Classic Tomato & Cheese!

Quinto Classic Tomato & Cheese!

$15.60

Quinto Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Torn Basil

Chicken Poblano!

Chicken Poblano!

$24.60

Fire Roasted Chicken, Smokehouse Bacon, Roasted Poblano Pepper, Red Onion, House Cheese Blend, Quinto Pesto Blanco

The Stallion!

The Stallion!

$25.35

Capicola, Prosciutto, Smoked Gouda & House Cheese Blend, Herb Roasted Cherry Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke, Quinto Red and Arugula

Veggie!

Veggie!

$16.90

Zucchini, Cremini Mushroom, Artichoke, Green Pepper, Olives, Red Onion, Spinach, Quinto Red, House Cheese Blend

More Meat Please!

More Meat Please!

$22.10

House Meatball, Sausage, Pepperoni, Smokehouse Bacon, Capicola, Red Onion, Quinto Red, House Cheese Blend

Lemon Ricotta!

Lemon Ricotta!

$18.85

Quinto Pesto Blanco, Lemon Zest Ricotta, House Cheese Blend, Torn Basil

Dessert

S'more Brownie, Please!

S'more Brownie, Please!

$1.33

NA drinks

Can of Coca Cola

$3.84

Can of Coke Zero

$3.84

Can of Sprite

$3.84

Can of Dr Pepper

$3.32

Can of San Pellegrino

$5.07

Can of Perrier

$5.92

Bottle of Water

$1.69
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse is Westminster's favorite hangout. We warmly welcome our neighbors into our cozy hub featuring indoor and outdoor seating with a fireplace. Our pizza is chef centered, Wood Fired, and features the freshest ingredients. On our menu you’ll find classics, such as our Pepperoni with a Twist, and creative favorites such as our Lemon Ricotta pizza. Our salads are fresh, and generously topped, plus feature our house made dressing. Our sandwiches are made on our delicious housemade bread that’s baked in our wood fired oven, daily. Enjoy a drink from our self service tapwall, play some cornhole, make memories - you’re welcome here!

10443 Town Center Drive Suite 600, Suite 600, Westminster, CO 80021

