Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse 10443 Town Center Drive Suite 600

Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse is Westminster's favorite hangout. We warmly welcome our neighbors into our cozy hub featuring indoor and outdoor seating with a fireplace. Our pizza is chef centered, Wood Fired, and features the freshest ingredients. On our menu you’ll find classics, such as our Pepperoni with a Twist, and creative favorites such as our Lemon Ricotta pizza. Our salads are fresh, and generously topped, plus feature our house made dressing. Our sandwiches are made on our delicious housemade bread that’s baked in our wood fired oven, daily. Enjoy a drink from our self service tapwall, play some cornhole, make memories - you’re welcome here!

