Quisqueya Family Restaurant imageView gallery
Latin American

Quisqueya Family Restaurant 921 W Veterans Memorial Blvd, Ste 103

review star

No reviews yet

921 W Veterans Memorial Blvd, Suite 10

Killeen, TX 76541

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Picadera Personal

$15.00

Picadera Familiar

$34.50

Yuca Fritters

$2.25

Chimi Sliders

$13.75

Canastica de Tostones

$8.00+

Shrimp Skewers

$12.75

Empandas

$2.25

Quipe

$2.75

1\2 DOCENA DE PASTELES

$18.00

Empanadas

Empanadas

$2.25+

Tres Golpe

Tres Golpe

$13.00

Plate of the Day

$.50

$0.50

$2

$2.00

$4

$4.00

$6

$6.00

$8

$8.00

$9

$9.00

$10

$10.00

$12

$12.00

$14

$14.00

$16

$16.00

Sides/Extras

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$3.00

Mangu

$2.25

Yuca

$4.00

Tostones

$4.00

Sweet Plantains (Maduros)

$4.00

Egg

$1.75

Salami

$2.00

Fried Cheese

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Salad

$3.00

1\2 Tostones

$2.00

Mashed Yuca

$5.00

Mixed Vegetable

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Longaniza

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

1\2 Maduro

$2.00

Chicken

Pollo Guisado

$9.35

Pollo Horneado

$11.35

Pica Pollo

$12.75

Chicharron de Pollo

$13.25

Mollejitas

$9.35

Pechuga ala plancha

$13.50

Chicken SALAD

$10.00

Pechuga a la Crema

$13.00

Pechuguina all Ajillo

$14.25

Chofan Chicken

$16.00

Yaroa

$11.00

Beef

Pepper Steak

$13.75

Steak & Onion

$12.75

Oxtail (Rabo)

$16.25

Churrasco Quisqueya

$23.50

Chofan Beef

$17.00

Ropa vieja

$12.25

Carnita Guisada

$12.25

Higado

$10.00

Meatball

$12.00

Pork

Pork Chops

$12.50

Pork Ribs

$12.50

Patimongo

$12.00

Carnitas Frita

$12.00

Pernil

$12.50

Chicharron

$15.25

Patimongo GRANDE

$16.50

Burgers and Sandwiches

Quisqueya Burger

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$12.75

Chimichurri

$11.75

Chimichurri de Pollo

$12.50

Quisqueya Tostada

$10.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Cheese Steak

$12.75

Goat

Braised Goat

$15.00

Salads

Green Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Juice

$2.00

Mofongo

Camarofongo

$17.75

Mofongo de Chicaharron

$17.75

Mofongo de Chicharron con Camarones

$18.75

Mofongo de Pollo

$15.75

Mofongo de Queso

$12.75

Soup

Sopa de Pollo

$10.00+

Seafood Soup

$10.00+

SANCOCHO

$12.00

SANCOCHO

$18.00

Seafood & Mariscos

Garlic Shrimp

$13.50

Grilled Shrimp

$13.50

Salmon al Estilo Quisqueya

$18.00

Chofan Seafood

$18.00

Boca Chica

$20.00

Seafood Soup

$15.00

Bacalao

$12.00

Salmon

$13.00

Fried fish

$12.50

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Rice Pudding

$3.25

Habichuelas Con Dulce

$6.00

Tres Leche

$5.00

Cheesecake

$3.25

Catering

Arrow Blanco

$30.00

Moro de Habichuela Negra

$36.00

Moro de Gandules

$35.00

MORO DE GANDULE XTRA LARGE

$85.00

Pernil

$55.00

$50

$50.00

Large Combo CHICKEN

$325.00

355.5

$355.50

1 Dozen Empanada

$18.00

MINI EMPANADAS

$45.25

Combo Meal Chicken

$150.00

Carmita de Res

$110.00

Potato Salad TRAY

$35.00

Costillas combo meal

$120.00

Pasteles end Hoja DOCENA

$36.00

CODITO SALAD TRAY

$36.00

Pollo guisado

$85.00

Maduros

$45.00

MORO DE HABICHUELA NEGRA

$85.00

4 Golpe

4 Golpe

$15.00

Smoothies

Banana Smoothie

$4.75

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75

Mango Smoothie

$4.75

Papaya Smoothie

$4.75

Dominican Drink

Presidente

$6.00

Modelo

$4.50

Cubetazoo P

$32.00

Cubetazoo

$25.00

Beverages

Country Club

$3.00

Soda Bottle

$2.75

Passion Fruit

$4.50

Tamarind

$4.50

Lemonade

$5.00

MALTA

$2.75

Soda Can

$1.50

Morir Sonando

$5.50

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Power Rade

$2.50

Monster

$2.75

Orange

$3.25

Coconut WATER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Quick Serve Restaurant.

Location

921 W Veterans Memorial Blvd, Suite 10, Killeen, TX 76541

Directions

Gallery
Quisqueya Family Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

LITTLE JAMAICA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
orange starNo Reviews
1200 WILLOW SPRING RD SUITE B&C KILLEEN, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Tropical Wok - 3807 W Stan Schlueter Loop. #200 - Killeen, TX 76549
orange starNo Reviews
3807 w Stan Schluetter Loop, #200 Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Arepitas
orange star5.0 • 845
440 E Central Texas Expy Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Jamaica Nyammingz
orange starNo Reviews
1914 East Veterans Memorial Blvd Killeen, TX 76541
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Killeen

Menos Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,965
1100 E Stan Schlueter Loop Killeen, TX 76542
View restaurantnext
MasFajitas-Killeen
orange star4.4 • 1,791
1908 E Central Texas Expy b Killeen, TX 76541
View restaurantnext
Sweet Home Alabama - Food Truck
orange star4.3 • 542
4400 Watercrest Rd Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Sweet Home Alabama - Main
orange star4.3 • 542
4400 Watercrest rd Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Hangover Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 396
104 w elms rd killeen, TX 76542
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Killeen
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston