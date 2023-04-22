  • Home
  • Quore Gelato LLC - Aventura - Aventura
Quore Gelato LLC - Aventura Aventura

No reviews yet

19507 Biscayne BLVd

Aventura, FL 33180

Gelato & Pastry

Pinta

1. Mango & Vodka (Large)

$18.00

2. Sea Salt & Praline (Large)

$24.00

3. Ricotta Fig & Cognac (Large)

$22.00

4. Blackberry & Cabernet Sauvignon (Large)

$20.00

6. Vanilla & Bourbon (Large)

$22.00

7. Lemon & Champagne (Large)

$24.00

8. Salted Caramel & Whisky (Large)

$24.00

9. Strawberry Cheesecake & Rum (Large)

$22.00

10. Gin Tonic & Lemon (Large)

$20.00

11. Piña Colada (Large)

$22.00

14. Dulce de Leche & Tequila (Large)

$24.00

15. Tequila Sunrise (Large)

$20.00

17. Gianduja & Hazelnut Liquor (Large)

$22.00

18. Chocolate & Vodka (Large)

$20.00

19. Coffee & Coffee Liquor (Large)

$20.00

20. Banana Foster & Cognac (Large)

$22.00

21. Ghost (Large)

$24.00

22. Pistachio & Vodka (Large)

$24.00

23. Strawberry & Rose Champagne (Large)

$24.00

24. Peach & Vodka (Large)

$18.00

25. Chocolate Sorbet & Cognac (Large)

$22.00

26. Quore Two Scoops

$14.00

Medio

1. Mango & Vodka (Medium)

$10.00

2. Sea Salt & Praline (Medium)

$12.00

3. Ricotta Fig & Cognac (Medium)

$12.00

4. Blackberry & Cabernet Sauvignon (Medium)

$11.00

6. Vanilla & Bourbon (Medium)

$12.00

7. Lemon & Champagne (Medium)

$12.00

8. Salted Caramel & Whisky (Medium)

$12.00

9. Strawberry Cheesecake & Rum (Medium)

$12.00

10. Gin Tonic & Lemon (Medium)

$11.00

11. Piña Colada (Medium)

$12.00

14. Dulce de Leche & Tequila (Medium)

$12.00

15. Tequila Sunrise (Medium)

$11.00

17. Gianduja & Hazelnut Liquor (Medium)

$12.00

18. Chocolate & Vodka (Medium)

$11.00

19. Coffee & Coffee Liquor (Medium)

$12.00

20. Banana Foster & Cognac (Medium)

$12.00

21. Ghost (Medium)

$13.00

22. Pistachio & Vodka (Medium)

$12.00

23. Strawberry & Rose Champagne (Medium)

$12.00

24. Peach & Vodka (Medium)

$10.00

25. Chocolate Sorbet & Cognac (Medium)

$12.00

Artisanal gelato (no alcohol)

Bambini Chocolate

$7.99

Bambini Cokies & Cream

$7.99

Bambini Dulce De Leche

$7.99

Bambini Strawberry

$7.99

GeM Chocolate 12oz

$12.00

GeM Cookies & Cream 12oz

$12.00

GeM Dulce De Leche 12oz

$12.00

GeM Frutilla 12oz

$12.00

GeM Ghost (Special)

$15.00

GeM Vainilla 12oz

$12.00

Bambini Vanilla

$7.99

Gelato Cone

$10.00

Gelasto Cup

$9.50

1 KG Box

$30.00

1/2 KG Box

$19.00

Toppings

$1.00

Extra Scoop

$1.00

One Scoop

$7.99

Cone 1 Scoop

$8.50

Bundle

Trio Party Pack

$58.00

Mixologist Flight

$24.00

Packaging

TUMBLER BOX

$1.50

Box

$58.00

Pastry

Biscotti

$1.99

Alfajor de Maizena

$4.50

Brownie

$4.50

Cheesecake

$4.75

Croissant Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Chocolate Muffin

$4.25

Croissant Turkey And Cheese

$6.50

Croissant Cheese

$6.50

Sweet Croissant Almond

$5.75

Sweet Croissant Chocolate

$5.75

2 Mini Muffins

$3.25

Empanada Spinach

$4.95

Empanada Ham & Cheese

$4.95

Beverages

Beer

Modelo

$6.25

Guiness

$6.75

Heinniken

$6.25

Corona

$6.25

Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.70

Double Cappuccino (cold)

$4.99

Double Espresso

$4.20

Double Latte (cold)

$4.99

Double Shot Cappuccino

$4.99

Double Shot Latte

$4.99

Espresso

$3.30

Iced Coffee

$4.20

Affogato

$11.00

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino (cold)

$4.70

Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Latte (Cold)

$4.50

Mocha

$4.75

Vanilla Chai

$3.50

Latte

$4.55

Caramel Machiato

$4.55

Espresso Machiatto

$3.40

Milk

Leche Almendras

$0.50

on the rocks

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Gin Tonic Hendricks

$13.00

Lemon & Champagne

$13.00

Chocolate Sorbet & Cognac

$13.00

Dulce De Leche & Tequila

$13.00

Pina Colada & Zacapa

$13.00

Salted Caramel & Macallan

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise With Patron

$13.00

Strawberry & Champagne

$13.00

Soft Drink

Coca Zero

$2.75

Perrier

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.75

Coca Light

$2.75

Celsius

$4.20

Apple Juice Martinelli

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Sprite

$2.75

Vitality Mint & Green

$3.50

Evian/Fiji Water

$2.99

Tea

Chamomile Serenade

$3.50

Darjeeling Happy Valley

$3.50

Orange Cream

$3.50

Assam South India

$3.50

Early Grey Blossom

$3.50

Fruit Symphony

$3.50

Wine & Champagne

Chando Brut Rose Sparkling (glass)

$14.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial (bottle)

$90.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial (glass)

$19.00

Red Malbec 1 BOTTLE

$35.00

Red Malbec 1 GLASS

$14.00

Red Mondavi BOTTLE

$35.00

Red Mondavi GLASS

$12.00

Veuve Clicquot (bottle)

$95.00

Veuve Clicquot (glass)

$20.00

White Kim Crawford BOTTLE

$38.00

White Kim Crawford GLASS

$13.00

White La Crema BOTTLE

$45.00

White La Crema GLASS

$14.00

Chando Brut Rose Sparkling (bottle)

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

19507 Biscayne BLVd, Aventura, FL 33180

