Quotes Willowbrook Quotes Willowbrook

2000 Willowbrook Mall, 8000A

Houston, TX 77070

Appetizers. Sandwiches, and Mains

SPINACH DIP

$13.00

Creamy spinach dip w/ cream cheese and mozzarella served with cauliflower garlic bread.

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$15.00

Battered shrimp tossed in a sweet chili dynamite sauce on top of a bed napa slaw, topped with a Sriracha drizzle.

WINGS (8 piece)

$15.00

Seasoned wings tossed in the sauce of your choice (honey-garlic Buffalo, lemon-pepper, BBQ, 24 karat gold, Jerk or garlic parmesan)

CRISPY CHICKEN BITES

$15.00

Seasoned chicken bites tossed in the sauce of your choice (honey-garlic Buffalo, lemon-pepper, BBQ, 24 karat, Jerk or garlic parmesan)

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER BITES

$12.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$18.00

Buttermilk waffles served with a crispy golden leg and thigh. (select your chicken vibe… then, select your waffle style) Chicken Vibes: Creole Fried Chicken Lemon Pepper Garlic Parmesan Honey-Garlic Buffalo Elevated waffles for an additional $2.00. Red Velvet-w/ Whipped cream cheese, strawberries, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar Pecan Pie- Cinnamon pecan waffle w/ Candied pecan, sticky caramel, sweet cream, and powdered sugar. Limoncello Blueberry Waffle - Lemon zest waffle topped with blueberry sauce

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$15.00

CUBANO SANDWICH

$16.00

FISH SANDWICH

$16.00

Fried fish fillet, sliced tomato, house aioli, red onion and leaf lettuce

QUOTES CHICKEN SANDWICH (Regular or Spicy)

$20.00

Creole fried chicken breast with pickles and our signature quotes sauce on a Brioche bun.

CHOP HOUSE BURGER

$21.00

Seasoned beef patty with bacon, BBQ sauce, roasted red onions and American cheese, topped with our signature quotes sauce on a Brioche bun.

SEAFOOD GRILLED CHEESE

$23.00

Sliced Brioche bread with Muenster and smoked Gouda cheeses with shrimp and crawfish topped with a smoked Gouda cheese sauce.

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$25.00

Sauteed shrimp, smoked Gouda grits with a Creole cream sauce

CATFISH AND GRITS

$24.00

Fried or blackened catfish, smoked Gouda grits with a Creole cream sauce.

QUOTES CAPTAIN'S PLATTER

$29.00

Catfish filet and five shrimp with dirty rice and grilled broccolini

TWIN LOBSTER

$48.00

Lunch Flatbreads

BREAKFAST FLATBREAD

$21.00

Thin crust with a cheese sauce base and topped with sausage, potatoes, bacon and cheddar cheese mix with 2 eggs of any style and arugula.

AVOCADO BACON RANCH

$20.00

Thin crust with a Ranch base, chicken, bacon, roasted red Onion with mozzarella cheese and topped with avocado slices.

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$18.00

Tomato garlic pesto, mozzarella, and pepperoni

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$18.00

Thin cauliflower crust, classic marinara with broccolini, roasted red onion, corn, spinach, peppers with mozzarella cheese.

Lunch Entrée Salads

CREOLE CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

Fresh romaine and kale mix with parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons and a Creole Caesar dressing. Add Shrimp +$6 Add Chicken +$4 Add Salmon +$8

COBB SALAD

$17.00

Spring mix, hard-boiled egg slices, tomato, and bacon bites Add Shrimp +$8 Add Chicken +$6 Add Salmon +$10

Lunch Sides

FRENCH FRIED POTATO DIPPERS

$7.00

GRILLED BROCCOLINI

$7.00

CREOLE DIRTY RICE

$8.00

SOUTHERN COLLARD GREENS

$7.00

GOUDA MAC N CHEESE

$9.00

CRAWFISH MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

Cheesy mac & cheese topped with sauteed crawfish.

TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

Cheesy truffle mac & cheese topped with shaved parmesan.

BACON JAM BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$9.00

COBB SALAD (side)

$9.00

CEASAR SALAD (side)

$7.00

JASMINE WHITE RICE

$6.00

CANDIED YAMS

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese + Fries

$8.00

Kid's Pepporoni Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Shrimp (3) w/fries

$8.00

Kid's Chicken bites w fries

$7.00

Lunch Dessert

CHOCOLATE MOLTEN CAKE

$10.00

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

WAFFLE BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

Waffle bread pudding topped with caramel and powered sugar.

Apps, Handhelds & Mains

POTATOE SOUP

$9.00+

Red potatoes in a cream sauce topped with green onions.

SPINACH DIP

$13.00

Creamy spinach dip w/ cream cheese and mozzarella served with cauliflower garlic bread.

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$15.00

Battered shrimp tossed in a sweet chili dynamite sauce on top of a bed napa slaw, topped with a Sriracha drizzle.

WINGS (8 piece)

$15.00

Seasoned wings tossed in the sauce of your choice (honey-garlic Buffalo, lemon-pepper, BBQ, 24 karat gold, Jerk or garlic parmesan)

CRISPY CHICKEN BITES

$15.00

Seasoned chicken bites tossed in the sauce of your choice (honey-garlic Buffalo, lemon-pepper, BBQ, 24 karat, Jerk or garlic parmesan)

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER BITES

$12.00

CREOLE LOADED FRIES

$17.00

Crispy fries covered with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, topped with a crawfish and shrimp pepper sauce.

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$18.00

Buttermilk waffles served with a crispy golden leg and thigh. (select your chicken vibe… then, select your waffle style) Chicken Vibes: Creole Fried Chicken Lemon Pepper Garlic Parmesan Honey-Garlic Buffalo Elevated waffles for an additional $2.00. Red Velvet-w/ Whipped cream cheese, strawberries, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar Pecan Pie- Cinnamon pecan waffle w/ Candied pecan, sticky caramel, sweet cream, and powdered sugar. Limoncello Blueberry Waffle - Lemon zest waffle topped with blueberry sauce

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$25.00

Sauteed shrimp, smoked Gouda grits with a Creole cream sauce

CATFISH AND GRITS

$24.00

Fried or blackened catfish, smoked Gouda grits with a Creole cream sauce.

CHOP HOUSE BURGER

$21.00

Seasoned beef patty with bacon, BBQ sauce, roasted red onions and American cheese, topped with our signature quotes sauce on a Brioche bun.

BAYOU CITY SALMON

$29.00

Blackened salmon w/ creamy spinach and crawfish sauce over dirty rice. Salmon cooked to medium temp. Can be ordered med-well or well done if desired.

BAYOU PASTA

$29.00

Linguini pasta tossed with a creole cream sauce with sausage, crawfish, and shrimp.

PORK CHOP PLATTER

$26.00Out of stock

Two pork chops (grilled or fried) served with your choice of two sides. Option: Smothered

QUOTES SOUL FOOD PLATTER

$25.00

Creole fried chicken (leg & thigh) with smoked Gouda mac & cheese and Collard greens. Substitute chicken breast + $6.00

QUOTES CAPTAIN'S PLATTER

$29.00

Catfish filet and five shrimp with dirty rice and grilled broccolini

LAMB CHOPS MEAL

$46.00

TWIN LOBSTER

$48.00

Dinner Flatbreads

BREAKFAST FLATBREAD

$21.00

Thin crust with a cheese sauce base and topped with sausage, potatoes, bacon and cheddar cheese mix with 2 eggs of any style and arugula.

AVOCADO BACON RANCH

$20.00

Thin crust with a Ranch base, chicken, bacon, roasted red Onion with mozzarella cheese and topped with avocado slices.

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$18.00

Tomato garlic pesto, mozzarella, and pepperoni

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$18.00

Thin cauliflower crust, classic marinara with broccolini, roasted red onion, corn, spinach, peppers with mozzarella cheese.

Dinner Entrée Salads

CREOLE CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

Fresh romaine and kale mix with parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons and a Creole Caesar dressing. Add Shrimp +$6 Add Chicken +$4 Add Salmon +$8

COBB SALAD

$17.00

Spring mix, hard-boiled egg slices, tomato, and bacon bites Add Shrimp +$8 Add Chicken +$6 Add Salmon +$10

Dinner Sides

COBB SALAD (side)

$9.00

CEASAR SALAD (side)

$7.00

FRENCH FRIED POTATO DIPPERS

$7.00

GRILLED BROCCOLINI

$7.00

BACON JAM BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$9.00

JASMINE WHITE RICE

$6.00

CREOLE DIRTY RICE

$8.00

SOUTHERN COLLARD GREENS

$7.00

CANDIED YAMS

$7.00

GOUDA MAC N CHEESE

$9.00

CRAWFISH MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

Cheesy mac & cheese topped with sauteed crawfish.

TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

Cheesy truffle mac & cheese topped with shaved parmesan.

FRIED CHICKEN (2)

$12.00

FRIED / GRILLED PORK CHOP (1)

$10.00

CORNBREAD - WAFFLE STYLE

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese + Fries

$8.00

Kid's Pepporoni Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Shrimp (3) w/fries

$8.00

Kid's Chicken bites w fries

$7.00

Dinner Dessert

CHOCOLATE MOLTEN CAKE

$10.00

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

WAFFLE BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

Waffle bread pudding topped with caramel and powered sugar.

Late night bites

WINGS (8 piece)

$15.00

Seasoned wings tossed in the sauce of your choice (honey-garlic Buffalo, lemon-pepper, BBQ, 24 karat gold, Jerk or garlic parmesan)

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$15.00

Battered shrimp tossed in a sweet chili dynamite sauce on top of a bed napa slaw, topped with a Sriracha drizzle.

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER BITES

$12.00

CRISPY CHICKEN BITES

$15.00

Seasoned chicken bites tossed in the sauce of your choice (honey-garlic Buffalo, lemon-pepper, BBQ, 24 karat, Jerk or garlic parmesan)

CATFISH NUGGETS & FRIES

$14.00

FRENCH FRIED POTATO DIPPERS

$7.00

Flatbreads

BREAKFAST FLATBREAD

$21.00

Thin crust with a cheese sauce base and topped with sausage, potatoes, bacon and cheddar cheese mix with 2 eggs of any style and arugula.

AVOCADO BACON RANCH

$20.00

Thin crust with a Ranch base, chicken, bacon, roasted red Onion with mozzarella cheese and topped with avocado slices.

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$18.00

Tomato garlic pesto, mozzarella, and pepperoni

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$18.00

Thin cauliflower crust, classic marinara with broccolini, roasted red onion, corn, spinach, peppers with mozzarella cheese.

Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Eleven 86 Water

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull 12oz

$9.00

Red Bull 8.4oz

$5.00

Can of Red Bull 8.4oz

Red Bull Sugar Free 8.4oz

$5.00

Can of Red Bull Sugar Free 8.4oz

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Draft Beers

Eastside Blackberry Cider

$6.00+

Bud Light

$6.00+

Corona

$6.00+

Dos Equis

$6.00+Out of stock

Heineken

$6.00+

Hopadillo IPA

$6.00+

Love Street

$6.00+

Michelob Ultra

$6.00+

Miller Lite

$6.00+

Modelo Especial

$6.00+

Stella

$8.00

Yuengling

$6.00+

Yuenling Flight

$6.00+

Shiner Bock

$6.00+Out of stock

Bottle Beer

Domestic

$5.00+

Import

$6.00+

Craft Cocktails

Caribbean Rum Punch

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00Out of stock

French 75

$15.00

Green Tea

$11.00

Hibiscus Mule

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Paloma

$13.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Margarita

$15.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Martini

$15.00Out of stock

Pineapple Mojito

$14.00

Quotes Lemon Drop Martini

$16.00Out of stock

Smoking Lemon Drop Martini

$16.00Out of stock

Smoking Strawberry Lemon Drop Martini

$16.00Out of stock

Quotes Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Quotes Margarita

$12.00

Ranch Water

$13.00

Saint Rouge

$13.00

Smoked Peach Old Fashion

$15.00

Strawberry Lonestar Lemonade

$13.00

Vintage Side Car

$15.00Out of stock

Spirit Free Cocktails

Situational Awareness

$13.00Out of stock

Quotes Nightcap

$13.00

Social Butterfly

$13.00

Livener

$11.00

Social Elixer

$11.00

Mimosas

Mimosa

$6.00

Rosé Mimosa

$6.00Out of stock

Carafe

$25.00

Rose Caraffe

$25.00Out of stock

La Marca Carafe

$45.00

La Marca Mimosa

$11.00

Wine

Barefoot White Zinfandel

$6.00Out of stock

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House Pinot Noir

$6.00

Stella Moscato

$6.00Out of stock

Stella Peach Moscato

$6.00Out of stock

Wycliff

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$75.00+

ANDRE PEACH MOSCATO

$6.00

ANDRE PINK MOSCATO

$6.00

ANDRE STRAWBERRY MOSCATO

$6.00

MEIOMI CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$15.00+

MEIOMI CHARDONNAY CALIFORNIA

$15.00+

MEIOMI PINOT NOIR

$15.00+Out of stock

MEIOMI ROSE

$15.00+

Cognac

Dusse

$14.00+Out of stock

Hennessey

$14.00+

Martell Blue Swift

$14.00+

Martell VSOP

$14.00+

Nyak

$14.00+

Remy VSOP

$14.00+

Courvoisier VS

$10.00+

Remy 1738

$18.00+

Gin

Bombay

$10.00+

Hendricks

$12.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Zephyr

$14.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00+

Aperol

$10.00+

Campari

$10.00+

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00+

Cointreau

$10.00+

Drambuie

$10.00+

Frangelico

$10.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00+

Grand Marnier

$11.00+

Irish Mist

$10.00+

Jagermeister

$10.00+

Kahlua

$10.00+

Lemoncello

$10.00+

Licor 43

$10.00+

Mathilde Cassis

$10.00+

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00+Out of stock

Diplimatico

$15.00+

Flor de Cana

$11.00+

Malibu

$10.00+

Ron Zacapa 23

$17.00+

Bacardi Gold

$10.00+

Scotch / Bourbon

Chivas Regal

$13.00+

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$18.00+

Dewars

$10.00+Out of stock

Dewars 12Yr

$10.00+

Glenlivet 12Yr

$15.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00+

Glenlivet 14Yr

$16.00+

Balvenie 12Yr

$15.00+

Balvenie 14Yr

$18.00+

Buchanans 12Yr

$10.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00+

Macallan 12 yr

$18.00+

Glenmorangie

$12.00+

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00+

Cincoro Reposado

$19.00+

Clase Azul Tequila Reposado

$45.00+

Don Julio 1942

$60.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00+Out of stock

Espolon

$10.00+

Patron

$14.00+

Vodka

Titos

$10.00+

Ciroc

$10.00+

Ciroc Apple

$10.00+

Ciroc Peach

$10.00+

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00+

Ciroc Coconut

$10.00+

Ciroc Mango

$10.00+

Ciroc Pineapple

$10.00+

Ciroc Summer Watermelon

$10.00+

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Ketel One Cucumber

$11.00+

Ketel One Orange Blossom

$11.00+Out of stock

Whiskey

Bulliet Rye

$12.00+

Crown Apple

$11.00+

Crown Peach

$11.00+

Crown

$11.00+

Dickel Rye

$12.00+

Four Roses

$12.00+

Gentleman Jack

$14.00+

Crown Vanilla

$11.00+

Jameson

$12.00+

Knob Creek

$12.00+

Makers 46

$15.00+

Makers Mark

$12.00+

Woodferd Reserve

$12.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00+

Fireball

$10.00+

Crown Reserve

$16.00+

Uncle Nearest 1884

$15.00+
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Location

2000 Willowbrook Mall, 8000A, Houston, TX 77070

