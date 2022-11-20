Quotes Willowbrook Quotes Willowbrook

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$18.00

Buttermilk waffles served with a crispy golden leg and thigh. (select your chicken vibe… then, select your waffle style) Chicken Vibes: Creole Fried Chicken Lemon Pepper Garlic Parmesan Honey-Garlic Buffalo Elevated waffles for an additional $2.00. Red Velvet-w/ Whipped cream cheese, strawberries, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar Pecan Pie- Cinnamon pecan waffle w/ Candied pecan, sticky caramel, sweet cream, and powdered sugar. Limoncello Blueberry Waffle - Lemon zest waffle topped with blueberry sauce