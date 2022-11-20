Quotes Willowbrook Quotes Willowbrook
2000 Willowbrook Mall, 8000A
Houston, TX 77070
Appetizers. Sandwiches, and Mains
SPINACH DIP
Creamy spinach dip w/ cream cheese and mozzarella served with cauliflower garlic bread.
FIRECRACKER SHRIMP
Battered shrimp tossed in a sweet chili dynamite sauce on top of a bed napa slaw, topped with a Sriracha drizzle.
WINGS (8 piece)
Seasoned wings tossed in the sauce of your choice (honey-garlic Buffalo, lemon-pepper, BBQ, 24 karat gold, Jerk or garlic parmesan)
CRISPY CHICKEN BITES
Seasoned chicken bites tossed in the sauce of your choice (honey-garlic Buffalo, lemon-pepper, BBQ, 24 karat, Jerk or garlic parmesan)
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER BITES
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
Buttermilk waffles served with a crispy golden leg and thigh. (select your chicken vibe… then, select your waffle style) Chicken Vibes: Creole Fried Chicken Lemon Pepper Garlic Parmesan Honey-Garlic Buffalo Elevated waffles for an additional $2.00. Red Velvet-w/ Whipped cream cheese, strawberries, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar Pecan Pie- Cinnamon pecan waffle w/ Candied pecan, sticky caramel, sweet cream, and powdered sugar. Limoncello Blueberry Waffle - Lemon zest waffle topped with blueberry sauce
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
CUBANO SANDWICH
FISH SANDWICH
Fried fish fillet, sliced tomato, house aioli, red onion and leaf lettuce
QUOTES CHICKEN SANDWICH (Regular or Spicy)
Creole fried chicken breast with pickles and our signature quotes sauce on a Brioche bun.
CHOP HOUSE BURGER
Seasoned beef patty with bacon, BBQ sauce, roasted red onions and American cheese, topped with our signature quotes sauce on a Brioche bun.
SEAFOOD GRILLED CHEESE
Sliced Brioche bread with Muenster and smoked Gouda cheeses with shrimp and crawfish topped with a smoked Gouda cheese sauce.
SHRIMP AND GRITS
Sauteed shrimp, smoked Gouda grits with a Creole cream sauce
CATFISH AND GRITS
Fried or blackened catfish, smoked Gouda grits with a Creole cream sauce.
QUOTES CAPTAIN'S PLATTER
Catfish filet and five shrimp with dirty rice and grilled broccolini
TWIN LOBSTER
Lunch Flatbreads
BREAKFAST FLATBREAD
Thin crust with a cheese sauce base and topped with sausage, potatoes, bacon and cheddar cheese mix with 2 eggs of any style and arugula.
AVOCADO BACON RANCH
Thin crust with a Ranch base, chicken, bacon, roasted red Onion with mozzarella cheese and topped with avocado slices.
PEPPERONI FLATBREAD
Tomato garlic pesto, mozzarella, and pepperoni
VEGGIE FLATBREAD
Thin cauliflower crust, classic marinara with broccolini, roasted red onion, corn, spinach, peppers with mozzarella cheese.
Lunch Entrée Salads
Lunch Sides
FRENCH FRIED POTATO DIPPERS
GRILLED BROCCOLINI
CREOLE DIRTY RICE
SOUTHERN COLLARD GREENS
GOUDA MAC N CHEESE
CRAWFISH MAC & CHEESE
Cheesy mac & cheese topped with sauteed crawfish.
TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE
Cheesy truffle mac & cheese topped with shaved parmesan.
BACON JAM BRUSSEL SPROUTS
COBB SALAD (side)
CEASAR SALAD (side)
JASMINE WHITE RICE
CANDIED YAMS
Kid's Menu
Lunch Dessert
Apps, Handhelds & Mains
POTATOE SOUP
Red potatoes in a cream sauce topped with green onions.
SPINACH DIP
Creamy spinach dip w/ cream cheese and mozzarella served with cauliflower garlic bread.
FIRECRACKER SHRIMP
Battered shrimp tossed in a sweet chili dynamite sauce on top of a bed napa slaw, topped with a Sriracha drizzle.
WINGS (8 piece)
Seasoned wings tossed in the sauce of your choice (honey-garlic Buffalo, lemon-pepper, BBQ, 24 karat gold, Jerk or garlic parmesan)
CRISPY CHICKEN BITES
Seasoned chicken bites tossed in the sauce of your choice (honey-garlic Buffalo, lemon-pepper, BBQ, 24 karat, Jerk or garlic parmesan)
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER BITES
CREOLE LOADED FRIES
Crispy fries covered with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, topped with a crawfish and shrimp pepper sauce.
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
Buttermilk waffles served with a crispy golden leg and thigh. (select your chicken vibe… then, select your waffle style) Chicken Vibes: Creole Fried Chicken Lemon Pepper Garlic Parmesan Honey-Garlic Buffalo Elevated waffles for an additional $2.00. Red Velvet-w/ Whipped cream cheese, strawberries, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar Pecan Pie- Cinnamon pecan waffle w/ Candied pecan, sticky caramel, sweet cream, and powdered sugar. Limoncello Blueberry Waffle - Lemon zest waffle topped with blueberry sauce
SHRIMP AND GRITS
Sauteed shrimp, smoked Gouda grits with a Creole cream sauce
CATFISH AND GRITS
Fried or blackened catfish, smoked Gouda grits with a Creole cream sauce.
CHOP HOUSE BURGER
Seasoned beef patty with bacon, BBQ sauce, roasted red onions and American cheese, topped with our signature quotes sauce on a Brioche bun.
BAYOU CITY SALMON
Blackened salmon w/ creamy spinach and crawfish sauce over dirty rice. Salmon cooked to medium temp. Can be ordered med-well or well done if desired.
BAYOU PASTA
Linguini pasta tossed with a creole cream sauce with sausage, crawfish, and shrimp.
PORK CHOP PLATTER
Two pork chops (grilled or fried) served with your choice of two sides. Option: Smothered
QUOTES SOUL FOOD PLATTER
Creole fried chicken (leg & thigh) with smoked Gouda mac & cheese and Collard greens. Substitute chicken breast + $6.00
QUOTES CAPTAIN'S PLATTER
Catfish filet and five shrimp with dirty rice and grilled broccolini
LAMB CHOPS MEAL
TWIN LOBSTER
Dinner Flatbreads
BREAKFAST FLATBREAD
Thin crust with a cheese sauce base and topped with sausage, potatoes, bacon and cheddar cheese mix with 2 eggs of any style and arugula.
AVOCADO BACON RANCH
Thin crust with a Ranch base, chicken, bacon, roasted red Onion with mozzarella cheese and topped with avocado slices.
PEPPERONI FLATBREAD
Tomato garlic pesto, mozzarella, and pepperoni
VEGGIE FLATBREAD
Thin cauliflower crust, classic marinara with broccolini, roasted red onion, corn, spinach, peppers with mozzarella cheese.
Dinner Entrée Salads
Dinner Sides
COBB SALAD (side)
CEASAR SALAD (side)
FRENCH FRIED POTATO DIPPERS
GRILLED BROCCOLINI
BACON JAM BRUSSEL SPROUTS
JASMINE WHITE RICE
CREOLE DIRTY RICE
SOUTHERN COLLARD GREENS
CANDIED YAMS
GOUDA MAC N CHEESE
CRAWFISH MAC & CHEESE
Cheesy mac & cheese topped with sauteed crawfish.
TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE
Cheesy truffle mac & cheese topped with shaved parmesan.
FRIED CHICKEN (2)
FRIED / GRILLED PORK CHOP (1)
CORNBREAD - WAFFLE STYLE
Kid's Menu
Dinner Dessert
Late night bites
WINGS (8 piece)
Seasoned wings tossed in the sauce of your choice (honey-garlic Buffalo, lemon-pepper, BBQ, 24 karat gold, Jerk or garlic parmesan)
FIRECRACKER SHRIMP
Battered shrimp tossed in a sweet chili dynamite sauce on top of a bed napa slaw, topped with a Sriracha drizzle.
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER BITES
CRISPY CHICKEN BITES
Seasoned chicken bites tossed in the sauce of your choice (honey-garlic Buffalo, lemon-pepper, BBQ, 24 karat, Jerk or garlic parmesan)
CATFISH NUGGETS & FRIES
FRENCH FRIED POTATO DIPPERS
Flatbreads
BREAKFAST FLATBREAD
Thin crust with a cheese sauce base and topped with sausage, potatoes, bacon and cheddar cheese mix with 2 eggs of any style and arugula.
AVOCADO BACON RANCH
Thin crust with a Ranch base, chicken, bacon, roasted red Onion with mozzarella cheese and topped with avocado slices.
PEPPERONI FLATBREAD
Tomato garlic pesto, mozzarella, and pepperoni
VEGGIE FLATBREAD
Thin cauliflower crust, classic marinara with broccolini, roasted red onion, corn, spinach, peppers with mozzarella cheese.
Beverages
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Eleven 86 Water
Fruit Punch
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull 12oz
Red Bull 8.4oz
Can of Red Bull 8.4oz
Red Bull Sugar Free 8.4oz
Can of Red Bull Sugar Free 8.4oz
Root Beer
Sprite
Topo Chico
Draft Beers
Bottle Beer
Craft Cocktails
Caribbean Rum Punch
Espresso Martini
French 75
Green Tea
Hibiscus Mule
Martini
Paloma
Passion Fruit Margarita
Passion Fruit Martini
Pineapple Mojito
Quotes Lemon Drop Martini
Smoking Lemon Drop Martini
Smoking Strawberry Lemon Drop Martini
Quotes Long Island Iced Tea
Quotes Margarita
Ranch Water
Saint Rouge
Smoked Peach Old Fashion
Strawberry Lonestar Lemonade
Vintage Side Car
Spirit Free Cocktails
Mimosas
Wine
Barefoot White Zinfandel
House Cabernet
House Merlot
House Pinot Noir
Stella Moscato
Stella Peach Moscato
Wycliff
Pinot Grigio
ANDRE PEACH MOSCATO
ANDRE PINK MOSCATO
ANDRE STRAWBERRY MOSCATO
MEIOMI CABERNET SAUVIGNON
MEIOMI CHARDONNAY CALIFORNIA
MEIOMI PINOT NOIR
MEIOMI ROSE
Cognac
Liqueurs/Cordials
Rum
Scotch / Bourbon
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Bulliet Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown
Dickel Rye
Four Roses
Gentleman Jack
Crown Vanilla
Jameson
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Woodferd Reserve
Four Roses Small Batch
Fireball
Crown Reserve
Uncle Nearest 1884
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2000 Willowbrook Mall, 8000A, Houston, TX 77070