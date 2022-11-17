Restaurant header imageView gallery

Qwik Chik

267 North Main Street

Baxley, GA 31513

Order Again

Daily

8 Pc Dark Bucket Special

$8.00

Chicken Box

2 Pc Dark

$6.50

Includes side of fries, and roll

2 Pc Mixed

$6.50

Includes side of fries, and roll

2 Pc White

$6.50

Includes side of fries, and roll

2 Pc Wing

$4.40

3 Pc. Dark

$7.50

Includes side of fries, and roll

3 Pc. Mixed

$8.00

Includes side of fries, and roll

3 Pc. White

$8.50

Includes side of fries, and roll

4 Pc. Wing Box

$7.50

Includes side of fries, and roll

4 Pc Dark

$9.00

4 Pc Mix

$9.50

4 Pc White

$10.00

Bucket

6 Pc. Bucket

$9.75

Includes a box of fries and roll

8 Pc. Bucket

$12.99

Includes a box of fries and roll

9 Pc. Bucket

$14.62

12 Pc. Bucket

$17.99

Includes a box of fries and roll

16 Pc. Bucket

$22.99

18 Pc. Bucket

$25.86

21 Pc. Bucket

$30.17

Includes a box of fries and roll

Dinner

20 Pc. Shrimp

$10.99

Includes 2 sides & Hushpuppies

2 Pc. Fish

$10.99

Includes 2 sides & Hushpuppies

4 Pc. Chicken Tender

$8.99

Includes side of fries

2 Pork Chop

$10.99

Includes 2 sides

Liver

$7.99

Gizzard

$7.99

Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Fish Sandwich

$5.95

Porkchop Sandwich

$6.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.95

Chickn Tender Sandwich

$5.00

Hamburger Reg.

$5.95

Hamburger w/ Cheese

$6.50

Hamburger ATW

$7.50

Sides

Small Box Fries

$4.99

Large Box Fries

$6.99

Fried Okra

$2.50

Corn Nuggets

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Baked Beans

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Cheese Sticks

$2.50

Small Bag Of Fries

$1.50

Large Bag Of Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Xtra Condiments

$0.40

Cookies

$0.92

Kids Meal

Chicken Nugget

$5.00

Corn Dog

$4.99

Drink

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Individual chicken pieces

Leg

$2.43

Thy

$2.66

Wing

$2.43

Breast

$2.94

Keel

$2.94
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Drive through and take away.

267 North Main Street, Baxley, GA 31513

