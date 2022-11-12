Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

QWIK THAI

226 Reviews

$$

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105

Las Vegas, NV 89149

Burgers

Thai Peanut Burger

Thai Peanut Burger

$10.95Out of stock

Hand Pattied Beef Burgers with Thai Spice. Topped with Peanut Sauce, Thai Cole Slaw and Crushed Peanuts.

Spicy Basil Burger

Spicy Basil Burger

$10.95Out of stock

Hand Pattied Beef Burgers with Thai Spice. Topped with our Spicy Basil Sauce, Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers and Thai Basil.

Curry Dip Burger

Curry Dip Burger

$10.95Out of stock

Hand Pattied Beef Burgers with Thai Spice. Topped with Crispy Fried Onions, Served with a Cup of Yellow Curry for Dipping.

Pinto Boxed Lunches

Pinto Box House Fried Rice

Pinto Box House Fried Rice

$11.95

House Fried Rice - Stir Fried Jasmine Rice, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Onions and Egg. Choice of Skewer: Chicken, Beef, Pork, Tofu or Vegetable Medley. Comes with Side Salad, Appetizer and Dessert.

Pinto Box Pad Thai

Pinto Box Pad Thai

$11.95

Pad Thai - Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Carrots Choice of Skewer: Chicken, Beef, Pork, Tofu or Vegetable Medley. Comes with Side Salad, Appetizer and Dessert.

Pinto Box Orange Peel Chicken

Pinto Box Orange Peel Chicken

$11.95

Orange Peel Chicken - Stir Fry Crispy Chicken or Tofu Served with Sweet Thai Orange Peel Sauce and Steamed Rice. Choice of Skewer: Chicken, Beef, Pork, Tofu or Vegetable Medley. Comes with Side Salad, Appetizer and Dessert.

Starters

Thai Summer Roll

Thai Summer Roll

$5.95

Deep Fried Summer Roll, Stuffed with Vegetables Served with our Sweet Chili Sauce.

Thai Spring Roll

Thai Spring Roll

$5.95

Rice Paper Wrapped with Mixed Vegetables served with Thai Peanut Sauce. Choice of Tofu, Vegetable, Shrimp.

Potsticker

Potsticker

$7.95

Chicken Pot Stickers - Pan Seared Ground Chicken marinated in Thai Herbs Vegetable Pot Stickers - Deep Fried and Served with our Thai Dipping Sauce.

BBQ Skewer

BBQ Skewer

$7.95

Marinated in Soy Sauce, Pineapple and Sesame Oil. Set of Three Skewers. Choice of Chicken, Beef, Pork, Tofu, Shrimp.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Deep Fried Wonton Wrapper, Filling of Cream Cheese with Crab Meat, Carrots, Onions, and Served with Thai Chili Sauce.

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wing

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wing

$7.95

Marinated Chicken Wings with Lemon Pepper, Deep Fried and Served with Thai Chili Sauce.

Fried Avocado

$7.95

Deep Fried Wedge Avocados Served with Thai Cilantro Sauce.

E-Saan Sausage

$9.95Out of stock

Thai Style E-Saan Pork Sausage Served with Lettuce, Ginger and Roasted Peanuts.

Summer Roll Tray 40pc

$24.99

Deep Fried Summer Roll, Stuffed with Vegetables Served with our Sweet Chili Sauce.

Chicken Potsticker 40pc

$24.99

Pan Seared Ground Chicken marinated in Thai Herbs.

Vegetable Potsticker 40pc

$24.99

Deep Fried and Served with our Thai Dipping Sauce.

Soup

Cup

$5.95

Tom Yum - Lemongrass, Lime Leaves and Galangal Broth, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Lime Juice. Tom Kha - Lemongrass, Lime Leaves and Galangal Broth, Mushrooms, Coconut Milk and Lime Juice. 12oz

Bowl

$10.95

Tom Yum - Lemongrass, Lime Leaves and Galangal Broth, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Lime Juice. Tom Kha - Lemongrass, Lime Leaves and Galangal Broth, Mushrooms, Coconut Milk and Lime Juice. 24oz

Hangover Noodle Soup

Hangover Noodle Soup

$12.95

Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Galangal Broth, Poached Egg, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Lime Juice with Chicken, Pork and Shrimp.

Salad

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Cucumbers, Red Onion, Carrots with a Sweet Vinegar Dressing.

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$4.95

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers with Ginger Dressing.

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$9.95

Shaved Green Papaya, Tomatoes, Green Beans, Peanuts, Tossed in Spicy Lime Dressing.

Curry

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$12.95

Onions, Carrots, Potatoes with Choice of Protein and Rice.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$12.95

Bell Peppers, Thai Basil, Bamboo Shoots with Choice of Protein and Rice.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$12.95

Bell Peppers, Thai Basil, Lime Leaf with Choice of Protein and Rice.

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95

Pad Thai Noodles Tossed in our Signature Sauce with Scallions, Bean Sprouts and Carrots.

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$12.95

Flat Rice Noodles Tossed in a Blend of Soy Sauce with Onions, Bell Peppers and Basil.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$12.95

Flat Rice Noodles Tossed in a Blend of Soy Sauce, Garlic and Chinese Broccoli.

Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.95

Stir Fried Jasmine Rice, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Onions and Egg.

Orange Peel Chicken

Orange Peel Chicken

$11.95

Stir Fried Crispy Chicken or Tofu Served with Sweet Thai Orange Peel Sauce.

Spicy Basil Chicken

Spicy Basil Chicken

$11.95

Stir Fried Ground Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic, Chili and Fresh Basil.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir Fried Jasmine Rice with Garlic, Egg, Onions, Bell Peppers and Fresh Thai Basil.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir Fried Jasmine Rice with Carrots, Peas, Onions, Green Onions, Egg, Pineapple, Cashews and Curry Powder.

Family Platter Entree

Family Pad Thai

$30.00

Family Fried Rice

$22.00Out of stock

Family Orange Peel Chicken

$40.00Out of stock

Add 16 Chicken Skewer

$32.00

Add 16 Beef Skewer

$32.00

Add 16 Pork Skewer

$32.00

Add 16 Shrimp Skewer

$42.00

Dessert

Banana Jack

Banana Jack

$6.95

Plantain Banana and Jack Fruit Fritter, Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar, Served with a Caramel Sauce.

Mango Mania

Mango Mania

$6.95

Mango and Sweet Sticky Rice Fritter Served with Coconut sauce and Sesame Seeds.

Sides

Side Chicken Skewer

$5.95

Set of 2 Skewers.

Side Beef Skewer

$6.95

Set of 2 Skewers.

Side Pork Skewer

$5.95

Set of 2 Skewers.

Side Shrimp Skewer

$6.95

Set of 2 Skewers.

Side Tofu Skewer

$5.95

Set of 2 Skewers.

Side Rice

$3.00

Cup of Jasmine Rice.

Side Flat Noodles

$2.00

Side Rice Noodle

$5.95

Side Vegetables

$2.00

Steamed Cabbage, Chinese Broccoli, Carrots and Broccoli.

Side Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Side Curry

$4.00

Side Green Bean Fries

$5.95

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Green Tea

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95

Kids Qwik Box

Kid's Qwik Box House Fried Rice

Kid's Qwik Box House Fried Rice

$5.95

House Fried Rice Served with Choice of Protein. Includes Cookies.

Kid's Qwik Box Pad Thai

Kid's Qwik Box Pad Thai

$5.95

Pad Thai with Choice of Protein. Includes Cookies.

Kid's Qwik Box Orange Peel Chicken

Kid's Qwik Box Orange Peel Chicken

$5.95

Tempura Battered Crispy Chicken on a Skewer, Served with Sweet Thai Orange Peel Sauce and Steamed Rice. Includes Cookies.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Directions

