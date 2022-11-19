Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs

R 10 Social House

review star

No reviews yet

179 N. Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Tenders**

Social

Oysters Rockefeller

$18.00

Calamari

$16.00

Cheese & Charcturie Board

$18.00
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Sweet Chili Wings

$14.00
Togarashi-Spiced Fries

Togarashi-Spiced Fries

$10.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Field

Boardwalk Sprouts**

$12.00

Chop Chop**

$15.00

Heirloom Beets**

$14.00

Hail Kale**

$12.00

Steak & Greens**

$19.00

Grilled Cauliflower

$13.00

Mains

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.00

Codmother*

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Scallopoppas

$20.00

Fresh Catch Bowl

$19.00

Fresh Catch Sandwich

$17.00

Hangar Steak

$23.00

Royale

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders**

$10.00

Grilled Cheese**

$8.00

Mac-n-Cheese

$10.00

Sides

Market Salad

$7.00

Veggie Kabob

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Side Fish

$12.00

Side Lardon

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Steak

$12.00

White Rice

$5.00

Side Risotto

$7.00

Side Brussels

$4.00

Side Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

Breakfast of Champions

R/10 Brekkie

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Pancakes

$13.00

Burrito

$13.00

Kids

Kid's Pancakes

$8.00

Mac-n-Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese**

$8.00

Chicken Tenders**

$10.00

Kids Pancakes Only

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

179 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

Gallery
R 10 Social House image
R 10 Social House image
R 10 Social House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hudson House
orange star4.2 • 1,504
514 N Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge
orange star4.4 • 2,339
655 N Harbor Dr Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
The Standing Room Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
144 N. Catalina Ave. Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Perfect Storm - 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150
orange starNo Reviews
1611 S. Catalina Ave #150 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Good Stuff Restaurant - Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Rebel Republic Social House
orange starNo Reviews
1710 S Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Redondo Beach

W's China Bistro - Redondo Beach
orange star4.7 • 3,720
1410 S Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Bettolino Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 3,242
211 Palos Verdes Blvd Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge
orange star4.4 • 2,339
655 N Harbor Dr Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Hudson House
orange star4.2 • 1,504
514 N Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Rod's Char-broiler
orange star4.3 • 1,415
2600 Artesia Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurantnext
Kirari West - 707 N Pacific Coast Hwy
orange star4.7 • 1,318
707 N Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Redondo Beach
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston