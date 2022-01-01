R&A Sourdough 1938 W Lawrence Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
At R&A we offer an array of sourdough baked goods including hand rolled bagels and bialys, our signature deep dish bagel pizzas and daisy dogs. We also offer a selection of sourdough pastries. Add our house cured nova lox , smoked whitefish salad, tuna salad and craft schmears to round out a delicious meal. We hope you enjoy your goods.
1938 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
