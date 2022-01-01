Restaurant header imageView gallery

R&A Sourdough 1938 W Lawrence Ave

1938 W Lawrence Ave

Chicago, IL 60640

Sourdough Artisan Bagels

Artisan Bagels - Dozen

Artisan Bagels - Dozen

$33.00

Hand rolled and kettle boiled sourdough bagels

Artisan Bagels - Half-Dozen

Artisan Bagels - Half-Dozen

$16.50

Hand rolled and kettle boiled sourdough bagels

Artisan Bagels - Single

Artisan Bagels - Single

$2.75

Hand rolled and kettle boiled sourdough bagels

Simple Sammies

Bagel & Schmear

Bagel & Schmear

$4.75

Choose your bagel variety and schmear flavor. Add veggies to customize your sammie.

Bagel, Lox & Schmear

Bagel, Lox & Schmear

$11.75

Choose your bagel variety, schmear flavor and type of lox. Add veggies to customize your sammie.

Bagel & Tuna Salad

Bagel & Tuna Salad

$7.75

Choose your bagel variety and add veggies to customize your sammie.

Bagel & Egg Salad

Bagel & Egg Salad

$7.75

Choose your bagel variety and add veggies to customize your sammie.

Bagel & Butter

Bagel & Butter

$3.75

Choose your bagel variety and add veggies to customize your sammie.

Special Sammies

The Heebster

The Heebster

$13.75

Nova lox, chive schmear, tomato, onion, capers, fresh dill and lemon squeeze on choice of sourdough bagel.

The Hipster

The Hipster

$9.75

Veggie schmear, salt roasted tomato, cucumber, avocado and EVOO drizzle on choice of sourdough bagel.

The Youngster

The Youngster

$9.75

Plain schmear, cheddar egg, hot honey bacon and mule sauce on choice of sourdough bagel.

The Keister

The Keister

$16.75

Corned beef or pastrami, muenster cheese, pickled red onion and spicy brown mustard served warm on sourdough pullman.

The Imposter

The Imposter

$7.75

Open faced pizza bagel flat. Choose between cheese or pepperoni topping. Served with a side of garlic marinara dipping sauce.

Schmears

Plain whipped

Plain whipped

$4.00+

Cream cheese schmear whipped in house.

Chive

Chive

$4.00+

Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with fresh chives.

Lox & Chive

Lox & Chive

$5.00+

Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with fresh nova lox and chives.

Veggie

Veggie

$4.00+

Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with carrots, cucumber and chives.

Garlic & Dill

Garlic & Dill

$4.00+

Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with garlic and fresh dill.

Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$4.00+

Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with jalapeno, tomato and red onion.

Strawberries 'n Cream

Strawberries 'n Cream

$4.00+

Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with fresh strawberry, a bit of honey and a dash of cinnamon.

Maple Cinnamon

Maple Cinnamon

$4.00+

Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with pure maple syrup and cinnamon.

Appetizing & Deli

Nova Lox

Nova Lox

$14.00+

Cured, brined, cold-smoked and hand sliced Atlantic salmon.

Pastrami Lox

Pastrami Lox

$14.00+

Cured, brined, cold-smoked and hand sliced Atlantic salmon with pastrami seasoning.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$9.00+

House made tuna salad with a hint of sweet dill

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$9.00+

Our house made egg salad recipe is passed down from "The Gram"

Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$9.00+

House cured corned beef brisket.

Smoked Pastrami

Smoked Pastrami

$9.00+

We start with house cured corned beef and then season and smoke it for perfect, peppery pastrami

Lox Boxes (Brunch in a Box)

Any Given Sunday

$70.00

Package includes: Half-Dozen artisan bagels 1/2 LB Lox - choice of classic or pastrami Two 4 oz. schmears 1/2 LB of Tuna Salad or Egg Salad Four Bagel "Nots" Two Chocolate Chip Dough Bars

The Family Gathering

$124.00

Package includes: Dozen artisan bagels 1 LB Lox - choice of classic or pastrami Two 4 oz. schmears 1 LB of Tuna Salad or Egg Salad 8 Bagel "Nots" 4 Chocolate Chip Dough Bars

R&A Specialties

Daisy Dogs

Daisy Dogs

$5.75+

Our signature Vienna Beef bagel dogs available as a single daisy, a field of daisies or as a cheddar dog. Add Chicago Sauce for dipping - the 7 classic Chicago Style hot dog toppings combined into a delicious sauce.

Deep Dish Bagel Pies - Half-Dozen

Deep Dish Bagel Pies - Half-Dozen

$15.00

Our signature take on the classic pizza bagel. Deep dish bagel pies are made with our sourdough bagel dough and have the perfect mix of chewy and crunchy crust.

Bagel "Nots" - Half-Dozen

Bagel "Nots" - Half-Dozen

$12.00

Knot shaped sourdough bagel bites in sweet flavors

Sourdough Sweets

Cookie Dog Treats (2)

Cookie Dog Treats (2)

$1.00

All natural sourdough sweets for your pooch!

Sourdough Muffin

Sourdough Muffin

$3.00

A variety of sourdough muffins baked daily.

Chocolate Chip Dough Bars

Chocolate Chip Dough Bars

$2.75

Our special sourdough chocolate chip blondie.

Hot Chocolate Brownies

Hot Chocolate Brownies

$3.50Out of stock

A decadent chocolate brownie experience.

Sourdough Sprinkles

Sourdough Sprinkles

$2.75Out of stock

A soft baked sugar cookie dipped in non-pareils.

Double Chocolate Pumpkin

$2.75

Thumbprint Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Chips

Great Lake Potato Chips

Great Lake Potato Chips

$2.00

Kettle cooked potato chips in a variety of flavors from Traverse City, Michigan.

Housemade Bagel Chips

Housemade Bagel Chips

$3.50

Crisp baked sourdough bagel chips.

Coffee & Tea

Passion House Drip Coffee

Passion House Drip Coffee

$3.15+

Locally roasted coffee available in light roast (LSD) or dark roast (Night Moves).

Passion Cat Cold Brew

Passion Cat Cold Brew

$4.40

A delicious cold brew from Passion House.

Local Tea (12oz)

Local Tea (12oz)

$2.00

A selection of seasonal tea varieties.

Water

Waterloo Sparkling Water

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$1.50

Naturally flavored sparkling water from Austin, Texas.

Just Water

Just Water

$2.50

100% sustainably sourced spring water in a plant-based carton.

R&A Tees

Bagel Good Tee

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
At R&A we offer an array of sourdough baked goods including hand rolled bagels and bialys, our signature deep dish bagel pizzas and daisy dogs. We also offer a selection of sourdough pastries. Add our house cured nova lox , smoked whitefish salad, tuna salad and craft schmears to round out a delicious meal. We hope you enjoy your goods.

1938 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

