R&B Tea R&B Arden Store

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

3045 Arden Way

Sacramento, CA 95825

Popular Items

Taro Stormy
Classic Milk Tea
Mango Stormy

Pure Milk Series

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$5.95
Horchata

Horchata

$5.95
Mango Matcha Latte

Mango Matcha Latte

$5.95
Strawberry Horchata

Strawberry Horchata

$5.95
Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.95

Milk Tea Series

Chocolate Black Milk Tea

Chocolate Black Milk Tea

$5.69
Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$5.69
Fresh Taro Milk Tea

Fresh Taro Milk Tea

$5.69
Hazelnut Milk Tea

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$5.69
Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.69
Honey Black Milk Tea

Honey Black Milk Tea

$5.69
Honey Green Milk Tea

Honey Green Milk Tea

$5.69
Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.69
Horchata Milk Tea

Horchata Milk Tea

$5.69
House "Brown Sugar" Milk Tea

House “Brown Sugar” Milk Tea

$5.69
Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.69
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.69
Oreo Chocolate Milk Tea

Oreo Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.69
Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.69
Rose Oolong Milk Tea

Rose Oolong Milk Tea

$5.69
Thai Black Milk tea

Thai Black Milk tea

$5.69
Vanilla Milk Tea

Vanilla Milk Tea

$5.69
Winter Melon Green Milk Tea

Winter Melon Green Milk Tea

$5.69

Cream Series

Assam Black Tea w/ Cheese Cream

Assam Black Tea w/ Cheese Cream

$5.69
Black Milk Tea w/ Cheese Cream

Black Milk Tea w/ Cheese Cream

$5.69
Cereal Milk Tea w/ Cheese Cream

Cereal Milk Tea w/ Cheese Cream

$5.69
Green Milk Tea w/ Cheese Cream

Green Milk Tea w/ Cheese Cream

$5.69
Jasmine Green Tea w/ Cheese Cream

Jasmine Green Tea w/ Cheese Cream

$5.69
Oolong Milk Tea w/ Cheese Cream

Oolong Milk Tea w/ Cheese Cream

$5.69
Roasted Oolong Tea w/ Cheese Cream

Roasted Oolong Tea w/ Cheese Cream

$5.69
Rose Oolong Tea w/ Cheese Cream

Rose Oolong Tea w/ Cheese Cream

$5.69

Fresh Fruit Tea Series

Devil's Booster Fruit Tea

Devil's Booster Fruit Tea

$5.95
Dragon Mango Green Tea

Dragon Mango Green Tea

$5.95
Endless Passion Fruit Tea

Endless Passion Fruit Tea

$5.95
Hawaiian Fruit Green Tea

Hawaiian Fruit Green Tea

$6.75
Hawaiin Fruit Black Tea

Hawaiin Fruit Black Tea

$6.75
Hibiscus Lemon Tea

Hibiscus Lemon Tea

$5.95
Kumquat Lemon Ice Tea

Kumquat Lemon Ice Tea

$5.95
Lychee Green Tea with Aloe Vera

Lychee Green Tea with Aloe Vera

$5.95
Mango Green Tea with Aloe Vera

Mango Green Tea with Aloe Vera

$5.95
Passion Fruit Green Tea with Aloe Vera

Passion Fruit Green Tea with Aloe Vera

$5.95
Peach Black Tea with Aloe Vera

Peach Black Tea with Aloe Vera

$5.95
Strawberry Black Tea with Aloe Vera

Strawberry Black Tea with Aloe Vera

$5.95
Wintermelon Green Tea

Wintermelon Green Tea

$5.95

Stormy Series

Avocado Stormy

Avocado Stormy

$5.95
Dragon Fruit Stormy

Dragon Fruit Stormy

$5.95
Honey Dew Stormy

Honey Dew Stormy

$5.95
Mango Stormy

Mango Stormy

$5.95

$5.95
Mixed Berry Stormy

Mixed Berry Stormy

$5.95
Oreo Stormy

Oreo Stormy

$5.95
Strawberry Stormy

Strawberry Stormy

$5.95
Taro Stormy

Taro Stormy

$5.95
Thai Tea Stormy

Thai Tea Stormy

$5.95
Watermelon Stormy

Watermelon Stormy

$5.95

Blended Series

Coconut Coffee Blend

Coconut Coffee Blend

$5.95
Mangonada Blend

Mangonada Blend

$5.95
Watermelonada Blend

Watermelonada Blend

$5.95

Tea Series

Assam Black Tea

Assam Black Tea

$5.25
Honey Black Tea

Honey Black Tea

$5.25
Honey Green Tea

Honey Green Tea

$5.25
Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25
Roasted Oolong Tea

Roasted Oolong Tea

$5.25
Rose Oolong Tea

Rose Oolong Tea

$5.25

Coffee Series

Hazelnut Coffee

Hazelnut Coffee

$5.25
Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.25

Yakult Series

Lychee Yakult

Lychee Yakult

$5.95 Out of stock
Mango Yakult

Mango Yakult

$5.95 Out of stock
Peach Yakult

Peach Yakult

$5.95 Out of stock
Strawberry Yakult

Strawberry Yakult

$5.95 Out of stock

Food

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3045 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825

Directions

