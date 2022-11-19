Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

R Bar Long Beach

365 Reviews

$$

106 W 3rd Street

Long Beach, CA 90802

Order Again

Popular Items

Pesto Pasta
Chicken Wings
Chips & Salsa

Appetizers

Avocado & Egg Toast

$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Cauliflower lightly battered with house beer batter, served with buffalo sauce and ranch for dipping

Carnitas Fries

$15.00

Fries served with Carnitas, green sauce and cheddar cheese

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

R Bar signature beer batter and chicken pieces, served with your choice of Ranch, BBQ or Honey Mustard

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Wings are tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch, celery and carrots.

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Our homemade tortilla chips with freshly made salsa

Fish Bites

$13.00

R bar signature beer batter cod pieces, served with tartar sauce

French Fries

$6.00+

Fries served the way you like!

Italian Meatballs

$13.00

Beef meatballs served in a light tomato sauce. Served with sliced garlic baguettes on the side

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Queso Dip

$8.00

Creamy queso served with tortilla chips

R Bar Nachos

$15.00

Spicy Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Zucchini Sticks

$8.00

Entrees

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Chicken Picatta

$17.00

Chicken & Biscuit

$17.00

Curry

$14.00

Creamy chicken curry made with Rick's secret family recipe

Fish/Shrimp & Chips

$17.00

Cod or shrimp lightly battered in our R Bar signature beer batter, served with french fries and tartar sauce

Mamma's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Spaghetti and meatballs in a marinara sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil

Pesto Pasta

$14.00

Linguine tossed in freshly made pesto, roasted tomatoes and artichoke hearts

R Bar Steak

$25.00

8oz flat iron steak, topped with freshly made chimichurri sauce, served with seasonal vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes

Taco Meal

$13.00
Spicy Chipotle Pasta

Spicy Chipotle Pasta

$13.00

Pasta tossed in Sriracha cream and topped with parmesan cheese

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

Street taco of your choice

Wet Burrito

$16.00

Keto Menu

Keto Pizza - Portobello Mushroom

$16.00

Grilled portobello mushrooms, topped with mixed greens, freshly made pesto sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, artichoke heart and avocado on a cauliflower crust

Keto Pizza -Pulled Pork

$16.00

Slow roasted pork shoulder, freshly made tomatillo sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onion, topped with jalapeno and fresh cilantro on a cauliflower crust

Keto Salmon Dinner

$20.00

8oz salmon flank, topped with a butter garlic sauce, served with seasonal vegetables and avocado

Keto Steak Dinner

$25.00

8oz flat iron steak, topped with freshly made chimichurri sauce, served with seasonal vegetables and avocado

Burgers & Sandwiches

All American Burger

$16.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

French Dip

$15.00

Roast beef, swiss cheese and horseradish

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$15.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey BLT

$15.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayonnaise served on a soft ciabatta

Soup & Salad

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

Bowl of beef chili with cheddar cheese and onions

Bowl Daily Soup

$8.00

Bowl Pozole

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Orange Chicken Salad

$15.00

R Bar Cobb Salad

$15.00

Ham, turkey, hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, tomato, onions and freshly made ranch dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge, tomato, onion, hardboiled egg, topped with chopped bacon and house made blue cheese dressing

Cup Of Daily Soup

$5.00

Flat Breads

BBQ Chicken FB

$15.00

Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, freshly made BBQ sauce, topped with fresh cilantro

Portobello Mushroom FB

Portobello Mushroom FB

$15.00

Grilled portobello mushroom, topped with mixed greens, freshly made pesto sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, artichoke heart and avocado

Pulled Pork FB

$15.00

Slow roasted pork shoulder, freshly made tomatillo sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onion, topped with jalapeno and fresh cilantro

Side Adds

Baja Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Beans

$3.00

Carne

$6.00

Chicken

$6.00

Chimichurri

$2.00

Chips

$3.00

Extra Cheese

$0.25

Green Salsa

$1.00

Grilled Jalapenos

$1.00

Guacamole

$3.00+

Rice

$3.00

Shrimp Side

$10.00

Side Fresh Jalopenos

$0.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Dressings

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Cilantro Caesar

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sesame Dressing

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Vinaigrette

$1.00

Burgers and Brew

Burgers and Brew

$13.00

Pizza

Bacon Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Pizza

$10.00

Pizza Slice

$3.00

Pita Pizza

$10.00

Beer

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Long drink

$5.50

Long Drink Cranberry

$5.50

Long drink Sugar Free

$5.50

Long Drink Stronger

$7.00

Mamitas Lime

$4.00

Mamitas GF

$4.00

Mamitas Pineapple

$4.00

Mamitas Mango

$4.00

Mamitas Spicy Marg

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Gold

$4.00

Miller Lt

$4.50

Stella 0

$5.00

Brew Heaven

$5.00

Wine

Purple Heart Red Blend

$10.00

9 Lives Malbec

$7.50

Bee's Box Pinot Noir

$9.00

Castle Rock Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Chloe Chardonnay

$7.50

Freixenet

$9.00

Opera Prima

$7.00

BTL Opera Prima

$20.00

Stemmari

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

BTL Castle Rock Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

BTL Purple Heart Red Blend

$25.00

BTL 9 Lives Malbec

$18.00

BTL Bee's Box Pinot Noir

$22.00

BTL Chloe Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Bolla Chiati

$25.00

Stanford Champ

$19.00

Shot/Beer Combo

Guiness/Jameson

$10.00

Bud Light/you call it

$7.00

PBR/You call it

$6.00

Beer + Shot Combo

$10.00

T-Shirts

Gray

$20.00

Green

$20.00

Polo

$35.00

Hoodies

green

$40.00

gray

$40.00

Black

Gift Cards

$120 Gift Card

$100.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$80 Gift Card

$80.00

$60 Gift Card

$60.00

$40 Gift Card

$40.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

Burger & Brew

Burger & Brew

$13.00

Locker

Locker

$600.00

Drinks

Teelings

$5.00

Slane

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Jameson Mule

$5.00

DRINK

The Juice Box

$9.00

Bear Down

$8.00

Keto Shot

$6.00

Whiskey Smashley

$11.00

The Sober October

$11.00

Boring As Fuck

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Menu is subject to change

Website

Location

106 W 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

